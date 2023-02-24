Workers dig by layers in search for 47 missing at China mine

Police officers talk to a truck driver stopped at a checkpoint along a road in Qingtongxia on northern China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region leading to the site of a collapsed open pit mine in Alxa League in northern China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Police officers talk to a truck driver stopped at a checkpoint along a road in Qingtongxia on northern China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region leading to the site of a collapsed open pit mine in Alxa League in northern China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social