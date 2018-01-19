Women will march again with aim to become a political force
Emily Phonelath blows bubbles while in the crowd of the Women's March on Washington in Washington D.C. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Aileen Devlin /The Daily Press via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, January 19, 2018 3:55PM EST
Activists are returning to the streets a year after more than 1 million people rallied at women's marches around the world with a message of female empowerment and protest against President Donald Trump.
Hundreds of marches worldwide and a signature rally in Las Vegas this weekend are aimed at converting anger and enthusiasm into political force.
The 2017 rally in Washington, D.C., and hundreds of similar marches created a sense of solidarity. Since then, a wave of women decided to run for elected office and the .MeToo movement against sexual misconduct became a cultural phenomenon.
A rally planned Sunday in Las Vegas will launch an effort to register 1 million voters and target swing states in the midterm elections.