

Brooklyn Neustaeter, CTVNews.ca Staff





Women have taken to social media to share their stories of how they terminated their pregnancies using #YouKnowMe following Alabama's anti-abortion legislation.

Alabama's Republican Gov. Kay Ivey signed the most restrictive abortion legislation in the United States on Wednesday that makes performing an abortion at any state of pregnancy punishable by 10 to 99 years or life in prison for the provider.

Actor and talk show host Busy Philipps asked social media users to share their abortion stories in a push against the new legislation.

"1 in 4 women have had an abortion. Many people think they don't know someone who has, but #youknowme," Philipps tweeted to her 369,000 followers.

1 in 4 women have had an abortion. Many people think they don't know someone who has, but #youknowme. So let's do this: if you are also the 1 in 4, let's share it and start to end the shame. Use #youknowme and share your truth. — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) May 15, 2019

The call-out quickly went viral with women highlighting a variety of reasons why they choose to get abortions including financial issues and being too young. Others cited domestic violence and sexual assault.

Philipps recently shared her own story of having an abortion when she was 15 in an episode of her E! talk show "Busy Tonight."

"I'm telling you this because I'm genuinely really scared for women and girls in this country," she said to viewers.

Hundreds of women have responded to Philipps' call on Twitter, using the hashtag to share their own abortion stories and show support for those who have had the procedure including film director Miranda July, actor and singer Keke Palmer, actor Milla Jovovich, "Dear White People" star Logan Browning and and "Game of Thrones" actor Lena Headey.

"The Good Place" actress Jameela Jamil also revealed she once had an abortion, tweeting "It was the best decision I have ever made. Both for me, and for the baby I didn't want, and wasn't ready for, emotionally, psychologically and financially."

A LOT of men calling me a whore and telling me I “shouldn’t have opened my legs” and that I should have used contraception. Not that it justifies my right to choose, but I DID use contraception, and it didn’t work, it doesn’t always work. It could happen to you, you utter clowns. https://t.co/JPe5xm002s — Jameela Jamil �� (@jameelajamil) May 15, 2019

The Alabama Human Life Protection Act only allows for abortions "to avoid a serious health risk to the unborn child's mother" and if the "unborn child has a lethal anomaly." There is no exception for rape and incest.

The ban is set to go into effect in six months, but is expected to face a lawsuit in an attempt to block it.

The Alabama bill follows a similar measure in Georgia where Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill last week banning all abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be as early as the sixth week of pregnancy.

The #YouKnowMe move echoes the 2017 #MeToo hashtag, which gained momentum when actress Alyssa Milano -- who recently called for a sex strike following Georgia's anti-abortion legislation -- asked victims of sexual assault to speak out.

Our reproductive rights are being erased.



Until women have legal control over our own bodies we just cannot risk pregnancy.



JOIN ME by not having sex until we get bodily autonomy back.



I’m calling for a #SexStrike. Pass it on. pic.twitter.com/uOgN4FKwpg — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 11, 2019

Lawmakers have been racing to pass new abortion legislation since U.S. President Donald Trump chose Brett M. Kavanaugh to replace Justice Anthony M. Kennedy on the Supreme Court -- adding what some politicians saw as a fifth vote for stricter abortion laws.

The Alabama bill conflicts with the Supreme Court's landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion across the country. Supporters of the bill say they hope the change will prompt the justices to revisit abortion rights nationally.