Women have taken to social media to share their stories of how they terminated their pregnancies using #YouKnowMe following Alabama's anti-abortion legislation.

Alabama's Republican Gov. Kay Ivey signed the most restrictive abortion legislation in the United States on Wednesday that makes performing an abortion at any state of pregnancy punishable by 10 to 99 years or life in prison for the provider.

Actor and talk show host Busy Philipps asked social media users to share their abortion stories in a push against the new legislation.

"1 in 4 women have had an abortion. Many people think they don't know someone who has, but #youknowme," Philipps tweeted to her 369,000 followers.

The call-out quickly went viral with women highlighting a variety of reasons why they choose to get abortions including financial issues and being too young. Others cited domestic violence and sexual assault.

Philipps recently shared her own story of having an abortion when she was 15 in an episode of her E! talk show "Busy Tonight."

"I'm telling you this because I'm genuinely really scared for women and girls in this country," she said to viewers.

Hundreds of women have responded to Philipps' call on Twitter, using the hashtag to share their own abortion stories and show support for those who have had the procedure including film director Miranda July, actor and singer Keke Palmer, actor Milla Jovovich, "Dear White People" star Logan Browning and and "Game of Thrones" actor Lena Headey.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I don’t like to get political and I try to only do it if a really have to and this is one of those times. If someone doesn’t want to continue reading, you have been warned. Our rights as women to obtain safe abortions by experienced doctors are again at stake. Last Tuesday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed a draconian bill into law that outlaws all abortions after six weeks — before most women even realize they’re pregnant — including in cases of RAPE OR INCEST. This makes Georgia the sixth state to pass such a restrictive six-week abortion ban, joining Ohio, Mississippi, Kentucky, Iowa, and North Dakota. These laws haven’t been passed yet, but lawmakers in these states are trying. Abortion is hard enough for women on an emotional level without having to go through it in potentially unsafe and unsanitary conditions. I myself went through an emergency abortion 2 years ago. I was 4 1/2 months pregnant and shooting on location in Eastern Europe. I went into pre term labor and told that I had to be awake for the whole procedure. It was one of the most horrific experiences I have ever gone through. I still have nightmares about it. I was alone and helpless. When I think about the fact that women might have to face abortions in even worse conditions than I did because of new laws, my stomach turns. I spiraled into one of the worst depressions of my life and had to work extremely hard to find my way out. I took time off of my career. I isolated myself for months and had to keep a strong face for my two amazing kids. I started gardening, eating healthier and going to the gym everyday because I didn’t want to jump into taking anti depressants unless I had tried every other alternative. Thank God I was able to find my way out of that personal hell without turning to medication, but the memory of what I went through and what I lost will be with me till the day I die. Abortion is a nightmare at its best. No woman wants to go through that. But we have to fight to make sure our rights are preserved to obtain a safe one if we need to. I never wanted to speak about this experience. But I cannot remain silent when so much is at stake. #prochoice #prochoicegeneration

"The Good Place" actress Jameela Jamil also revealed she once had an abortion, tweeting "It was the best decision I have ever made. Both for me, and for the baby I didn't want, and wasn't ready for, emotionally, psychologically and financially."

The Alabama Human Life Protection Act only allows for abortions "to avoid a serious health risk to the unborn child's mother" and if the "unborn child has a lethal anomaly." There is no exception for rape and incest.

The ban is set to go into effect in six months, but is expected to face a lawsuit in an attempt to block it.

The Alabama bill follows a similar measure in Georgia where Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill last week banning all abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be as early as the sixth week of pregnancy.

The #YouKnowMe move echoes the 2017 #MeToo hashtag, which gained momentum when actress Alyssa Milano -- who recently called for a sex strike following Georgia's anti-abortion legislation -- asked victims of sexual assault to speak out.

Lawmakers have been racing to pass new abortion legislation since U.S. President Donald Trump chose Brett M. Kavanaugh to replace Justice Anthony M. Kennedy on the Supreme Court -- adding what some politicians saw as a fifth vote for stricter abortion laws.

The Alabama bill conflicts with the Supreme Court's landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion across the country. Supporters of the bill say they hope the change will prompt the justices to revisit abortion rights nationally.