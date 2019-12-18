ALBANY, N.Y. -- The former prison tailor serving time for helping two killers escape from an upstate New York correctional facility will soon walk free.

The state corrections agency says Joyce Mitchell is tentatively approved for release in February.

The state Board of Parole has denied Mitchell's bids for freedom three times, most recently in June. But a prison staff committee determined she had earned time off for good behaviour.

She's in Bedford Hills Correctional Facility for helping Richard Matt and David Sweat escape from the state prison in Dannemora in June 2015.

She provided tools they used in a prison break featured in the 2018 Showtime miniseries "Escape at Dannemora."