Woman taking photos dies in plunge off California waterfall
This Friday, May 31, 2019, photo released by the North Tahoe Fire Protection District shows the Eagle Falls at Emerald Bay State Park in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. (Erin Holland/North Tahoe Fire Protection District via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, June 1, 2019 5:28PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 1, 2019 6:08PM EDT
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. -- Authorities say a woman plunged to her death down a Northern California waterfall after she slipped and lost her footing while taking photos.
The North Tahoe Fire Protection District said in a statement that the woman died Friday at Eagle Falls. The waterfall overlooking Lake Tahoe is about 45 metres tall.
Fire district spokeswoman Erin Holland said Saturday that witnesses reported the young woman was too close to the edge. There was no guardrail blocking access to the area.
The district says her death is "a sad reminder to be cautious when taking selfies and other photos in dangerous areas."
Holland says very cold water feeding the waterfall is moving extremely fast because of snowmelt from record snowfall in the surrounding Sierra Nevada mountains.
The woman was not identified.
