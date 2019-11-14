Woman suing club, club suing waiter over ruined US$30K purse
Published Thursday, November 14, 2019 8:17AM EST
DEMAREST, N.J. — A New Jersey woman has sued a country club for US$30,000 after a waiter spilled wine on her luxury handbag.
The Alpine Country Club, in turn, is suing the waiter.
Maryana Beyder says in a lawsuit filed Oct. 29 that she was dining at the country club in Demarest in September 2018 when a waiter spilled red wine on her rare Hermes handbag, ruining it. Last week, Alpine Country Club sued its own employee.
Alexandra Errico, Beyder’s attorney, tells NorthJersey.com that the country club is trying to make the employee liable for the damage. She says the country club is “acting in bad faith.”
The country club’s lawyer did not response to requests for comment.
