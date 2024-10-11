World

    • Woman sues ex-boyfriend for sharing nude photos of her to co-workers

    A U.S. man who worked at telecom firm Crown Castle is being sued for 'unlawful dissemination' of a video. (KDKA via CNN Newsource) A U.S. man who worked at telecom firm Crown Castle is being sued for 'unlawful dissemination' of a video. (KDKA via CNN Newsource)
    Share
    CECIL TOWNSHIP, Pa. -

    A Washington County man is accused of sharing naked pictures of his ex-girlfriend during a meeting with hundreds of their co-workers.

    She is now suing him.

    "The damage to someone who has been the victim of this just can't be underestimated," said Jeffrey Wertz, the victim's attorney.

    Selena Ball and Michael Grisetti had it all. They worked together at Crown Castle and shared a home and two small children. But when they broke up, it seems Grisetti did not take it well.

    "A secretly and surreptitiously recorded nude video of her stepping out of the shower," Wertz said.

    Unbeknownst to Ball, Grisetti took a video of her getting out of the shower at some point during their relationship. He played that video in a live online work meeting for hundreds of co-workers across the country.

    Minutes later, he sent an email with three screenshots from the video to more than 1,000 colleagues. As many as 100 people are believed to have then forwarded those pictures.

    "Could be one of the largest unlawful dissemination cases that exists right now in this country," Wertz said.

    Grisetti pleaded guilty to the misdemeanour earlier this year and was sentenced to four years probation.

    So, Ball is going after him, Crown Castle and 100 unnamed employees who forwarded the photos in a civil action in federal court. Ball sued Grisetti last week for disclosure of intimate images under the federal Violence Against Women Act.

    Wertz says Pennsylvania laws are weak and need to be strengthened.

    "I believe a mass dissemination like this should be a felony or there should be a gradation or something to account for the difference between sending images to one or two people or versus over 1,000 people," Wertz said.

    KDKA-TV reached out to Crown Castle on Friday but did not hear back.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Video shows meteor streaking across Ontario

    Videos of a meteor streaking across the skies of southern Ontario have surfaced and small bits of the outer space rock may have made it to land, one astronomy professor says.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News