    Woman shoots interstate drivers, says God told her to because of the eclipse, Florida police say

    This photo from the Florida Highway Patrol shows a vehicle damaged in a shooting on Monday, April 8, 2024. This photo from the Florida Highway Patrol shows a vehicle damaged in a shooting on Monday, April 8, 2024.
    BONIFAY, Fla. -

    A woman checked out of a Florida hotel and told staff that she was going on a God-directed shooting spree because of the solar eclipse, then shot two drivers on Interstate 10 before being arrested and charged with attempted murder Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

    Taylon Nichelle Celestine, 22, of Georgia, entered the highway 115 miles (180 kilometres) from the Alabama border in the Florida Panhandle and headed west. Within 5 miles (8 kilometres), she fired into a passing car several times, spraying auto glass and grazing the driver in the arm, the department said in a statement.

    She then fired at a second vehicle, hitting the driver in the neck. The driver was injured and treated at a hospital.

    Troopers stopped the woman after she drove for about 16 miles (26 kilometres) and found her with an AR-15 rifle and 9mm handgun. She was arrested and booked into the Holmes County jail. She was charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and improper discharge of a firearm.

    The Florida Highway Patrol didn't provide details about bail or Celestine's legal representation.

