Woman sentenced to three years in state prison for collecting $400,000 in viral GoFundMe scam

Katelyn McClure is shown in a 2018 booking photo, provided by the Burlington County Prosecutors office. (Burlington County Prosecutors Office/AP) Katelyn McClure is shown in a 2018 booking photo, provided by the Burlington County Prosecutors office. (Burlington County Prosecutors Office/AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Adam Rich, 'Eight Is Enough' actor, dead at 54

Adam Rich, an actor who rose to fame as a child playing the youngest Bradford family member, Nicholas, on the TV drama 'Eight Is Enough,' has died, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. He was 54.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social