Woman says found tooth with blood on it while eating cashews
The woman said a hospital confirmed it as a human tooth spotted with dried blood. Her hospital report says she was treated for exposure to blood or bodily fluids. (Nickolette Botsford/Facebook)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, March 7, 2018 2:06PM EST
RAVENNA, Ohio -- An Ohio woman says she found a tooth with dried blood on it while eating cashews.
WOIO-TV reports Nickolette Botsford said she felt something hard while eating the nuts and vomited when she saw it looked like a tooth.
The Ravenna woman said a hospital confirmed it as a human tooth spotted with dried blood. Her hospital report says she was treated for exposure to blood or bodily fluids.
It's unclear what product Botsford was eating and where it was purchased.
Botsford called Planters' parent company, which recently picked up the tooth for testing.
Kraft Heinz Co., based in Pittsburgh and Chicago, confirmed the item was a "foreign object" and said it's investigating its manufacturing process and suppliers.
The company's email Tuesday night says it hasn't received any related complaints.
Ok I was not going to share this story till I gave Planters nuts a chance to make things right ... after 3 weeks I’m...Posted by Nickolette Botsford on Saturday, March 3, 2018
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Putin praises Trump, says U.S. political system eating itself
- Aurora, a beloved polar bear, dies at upstate New York zoo
- Doomsday Clock professor placed on leave amid misconduct allegations
- Once a rising star, Nashville ex-mayor freefalls with affair
- Woman says found tooth with blood on it while eating cashews