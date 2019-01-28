

Verena Dobnik, The Associated Press





NEW YORK - A woman stuck for three days and nights in the private elevator of a Manhattan townhouse owned by a billionaire investment banker was rescued, police said.

The 53-year-old woman, who worked for the family of the banker as a housekeeping employee, was in stable condition at Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Authorities responded to a 911 call at about 10 a.m. Monday from the home on East 65th Street, near Central Park. Firefighters freed the woman after forcing entry into the elevator that had stalled between the second and third floors of the five-story property.

The woman, whose name was not released, told authorities she'd been trapped since Friday while the owners were away for the weekend.

The 911 call came from inside the home but authorities did not say who made it.

The stately 1920 townhouse with a garden was purchased for $8 million in 1999 by Warren A. Stephens and his wife, Harriet Stephens. He did not immediately respond to a message left with Stephens Inc., his investment bank based in Little Rock, Arkansas.