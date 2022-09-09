Woman kisses King Charles III on the cheek outside Buckingham Palace

The United Kingdom's new monarch, King Charles III, received a welcome greeting from members of the public outside Buckingham Palace on Friday, a day after his mother Queen Elizabeth II died at age 96.

The King and his wife Camilla, Queen Consort, left Balmoral Castle — the Queen's summer residence where she passed away — in Scotland on their way to London.

The 73-year-old King stepped out of his vehicle and shook hands with a crowd that gathered and cheered outside the palace, video shows, with some singing "God Save the King."

At one point, a woman asks the King if she could kiss him before doing so on his cheek.

After greeting the public, the King and Camilla looked at the tributes placed outside of the palace in honour of the Queen.

With files from Reuters