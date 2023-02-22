Woman gets 4+ years in jail for harming college schoolmates
A New York woman who admitted aiding an ex-convict's decade-long plot to extort and sexually abuse his daughter's Sarah Lawrence College schoolmates was sentenced Wednesday to over four years in prison by a judge who called her critical to his scheme.
Isabella Pollok must report to prison by April 25 to begin serving a 4 1/2-year sentence that U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman said resulted from her failure to rebel against Lawrence Ray's crimes.
The judge said Pollok participated in "extreme and sadistic violence" in committing "extremely serious" crimes after being recruited when she was 19 and vulnerable.
"Your role was nonetheless critical," he said, noting she took steps to prevent a former schoolmate from escaping years of prostitution that produced millions of dollars for Ray. "You were in no means innocent."
Ray, 63, was sentenced last month to 60 years in prison after his conviction following a trial in which his victims described how he convinced them that they had poisoned him before forcing them to make amends by doing work for him, obeying his commands and paying him cash.
Pollok, who pleaded guilty to a money laundering conspiracy charge last September, stood between her lawyers and sobbed as she briefly spoke before being sentenced.
"I believed and supported someone who controlled me in ways I cannot understand. I will live with the guilt forever," she said through her tears. "I badly hurt my friends and I am ashamed and deeply regret it. I am truly sorry."
Pollok, who graduated from the Westchester County school where Ray met most of his victims, faced up to five years in prison.
Her lawyers, who asked that she serve no prison time or receive home detention as an alternative, blamed Ray for manipulating their client after meeting her when she was near-suicidal after a childhood with a mother addicted to drugs and a father and brother in prison.
Liman said the sentence he imposed was in part for Pollok's cruelty to a woman who Ray had forced into prostitution. The judge said she "gleefully" participated in an assault on the woman in a hotel room where, among other things, she was choked and suffocated with a plastic bag.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Lindsey Keenan said Pollok had played an "active role" in Ray sadistic acts, including handing "him a plastic bag so he could suffocate her college friend."
Keenan said Pollok also kept a catalogue on her computer of video recordings of her former schoolmates in compromising sexual positions or supposedly admitting they had harmed Ray so she could retrieve the "collateral" if Ray wanted to discipline anyone.
"The next time I see you, you will be in a jumpsuit," the prosecutor said Pollok once wrote to the woman Ray had forced into prostitution.
Defense attorney David Bertan said Pollok had no lifeline when she met Ray, who brainwashed her.
He noted that the woman forced into prostitution had written to the judge requesting leniency for Pollok.
Bertan said Pollok was rebuilding her life in part by working at an Amazon warehouse.
"I don't see that a cult victim should have to go to jail for being in a cult," he said.
Outside court, Bertan said he was disappointed by the sentence.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau knocks Poilievre's 'simplistic' call to close Roxham Road
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is knocking Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's call for the federal government to close the Roxham Road irregular border crossing in Quebec as a 'simplistic solution,' saying the best approach is to renegotiate the Canada-U.S. migrant pact known as the Safe Third Country Agreement.
How the Bank of Canada decides interest rate hikes after key inflation indicator shows signs of relief
The Bank of Canada may have room to hold interest rates at its next March meeting after one of the key inflation indicators it tracks showed some relief in January.
Family of woman who died at Amherst ER suing Nova Scotia Health, physician
The family of a 37-year-old woman who died after waiting hours for treatment at the Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre in Amherst, N.S., on Dec. 31, 2022, is suing the province's health authority in order to get answers into her death.
Canadian military says it has tracked, stopped China surveillance in Arctic waters
The Department of National Defence and Canadian Armed Forces confirm that they are aware of recent efforts by China to conduct surveillance operations in Canadian airspace and waters.
Violent carjacking in Milton, Ont. grocery store parking lot captured on video
Police have released new details about a violent carjacking in a Milton, Ont. grocery store parking lot that was captured on video.
Ontario, Quebec brace for heavy snow as bone-chilling temperatures hit Western Canada
Southern Ontario and Quebec are set to receive a mix of heavy snow and freezing rain on Wednesday, while large parts of Western Canada face extreme cold.
BREAKING | Ottawa police believe east end explosion was criminal in nature
The Feb. 13 explosion in Ottawa's east end that levelled several buildings and forced dozens of people from their homes is now a criminal case, Ottawa police say.
Winner comes forward to claim US$1.35B Mega Millions jackpot
The winner of a US$1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot -- the fourth largest in U.S. history -- has come forward to collect the prize, state officials said Wednesday.
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | How one hospital in Lviv is fighting Ukraine's mental-health crisis
At a hospital in Lviv, Dr. Oleh Berezyuk is leading a team of psychologists and psychotherapists trying to heal the hearts and minds of Ukrainians suffering from the toll of war that is entering its second deadly year.
Canada
-
Canadian military says it has tracked, stopped China surveillance in Arctic waters
The Department of National Defence and Canadian Armed Forces confirm that they are aware of recent efforts by China to conduct surveillance operations in Canadian airspace and waters.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa police believe east end explosion was criminal in nature
The Feb. 13 explosion in Ottawa's east end that levelled several buildings and forced dozens of people from their homes is now a criminal case, Ottawa police say.
-
Ontario, Quebec brace for heavy snow as bone-chilling temperatures hit Western Canada
Southern Ontario and Quebec are set to receive a mix of heavy snow and freezing rain on Wednesday, while large parts of Western Canada face extreme cold.
-
Trudeau knocks Poilievre's 'simplistic' call to close Roxham Road
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is knocking Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's call for the federal government to close the Roxham Road irregular border crossing in Quebec as a 'simplistic solution,' saying the best approach is to renegotiate the Canada-U.S. migrant pact known as the Safe Third Country Agreement.
-
N.S. shooting inquiry will release final report in Truro; families of victims to attend
The inquiry examining Nova Scotia’s April 2020 mass shooting has announced its commissioners will release their final report and recommendations in Truro, N.S., on March 30.
-
Human trafficking tactics increasing online: Why advocates are calling for crackdown in the cyberspace
To mark National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, a youth advocacy group is warning about the dangers of online predatory behaviour.
World
-
Global impact: 5 ways war in Ukraine has changed the world
War has been a catastrophe for Ukraine and a crisis for the globe. The world is a more unstable and fearful place since Russia invaded its neighbour on Feb. 24, 2022. Here are five ways the war has changed the world.
-
Russia, China show off ties amid manoeuvring over Ukraine
Russia and China showcased their deepening ties Wednesday in a series of meetings closely watched for signs that Beijing might offer stronger support to the Kremlin for its war in Ukraine.
-
French student allegedly stabbed teacher to death in front of others
A high school student has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a teacher to death in front of other students Wednesday in a classroom in southwestern France, officials and media reports said.
-
Detective: Sailor grabbed gun barrel to end Club Q shooting
The 22-year-old accused of carrying out the deadly mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs in November ran a neo-Nazi website and used gay and racial slurs while gaming online, a police detective testified Wednesday.
-
Woman gets 4+ years in jail for harming college schoolmates
A New York woman who admitted aiding an ex-convict's decade-long plot to extort and sexually abuse his daughter's Sarah Lawrence College schoolmates was sentenced Wednesday to over four years in prison by a judge who called her critical to his scheme.
-
North Korea calls UN chief's remarks on missile test 'unfair'
North Korea on Wednesday accused UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres of 'an extremely unfair and imbalanced attitude,' as it lambasted him for condemning its recent missile test but ignoring alleged U.S. hostility against the North.
Politics
-
Trudeau knocks Poilievre's 'simplistic' call to close Roxham Road
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is knocking Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's call for the federal government to close the Roxham Road irregular border crossing in Quebec as a 'simplistic solution,' saying the best approach is to renegotiate the Canada-U.S. migrant pact known as the Safe Third Country Agreement.
-
Joly tells UN assembly Putin is losing grip on reality, a year after Ukraine invasion
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Russian President Vladimir Putin is losing his grip on reality, a year after his invasion of Ukraine. Canada is pushing the United Nations General Assembly to vote to condemn Russia's invasion and call on Moscow to end the war.
-
Political spin on election interference helps China undermine democracies: Trudeau
Members of Parliament who put a political spin on foreign election interference are helping China undermine Canadians' confidence in their democracy, says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Health
-
Family of woman who died at Amherst ER suing Nova Scotia Health, physician
The family of a 37-year-old woman who died after waiting hours for treatment at the Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre in Amherst, N.S., on Dec. 31, 2022, is suing the province's health authority in order to get answers into her death.
-
Federal government 'closely reviewing' Ontario health-care reform bill
The federal government said it is closely reviewing Ontario’s new health-care reform legislation that invests in private clinics.
-
Doctors, patient advocates hope simulation 'suit' will raise heart failure awareness
Heart failure means that the heart can't pump out enough blood to circulate fresh oxygen and nutrients throughout the body. It usually affects people much older and as the population ages, it's set to become 'a major Canadian health issue.'
Sci-Tech
-
Microsoft brings Bing chatbot to phones after curbing quirks
Microsoft is ready to take its new Bing chatbot mainstream -- less than a week after making major fixes to stop the artificially intelligent search engine from going off the rails.
-
Roscosmos: Russian spacecraft leak caused by external impact
A coolant leak from an uncrewed Russian supply ship docked at the International Space Station resulted from an external impact and not a manufacturing flaw, Russia's space corporation said Tuesday.
-
Space telescope uncovers massive galaxies near cosmic dawn
Astronomers have discovered what appear to be massive galaxies dating back to within 600 million years of the Big Bang, suggesting the early universe may have had a stellar fast-track that produced these "monsters."
Entertainment
-
New Netflix password sharing rules likely to be repeated by other streamers: experts
Experts say other streamers are bound to follow Netflix in limiting the unfettered password sharing that has allowed friends, family members and even more extraneous connections like exes and old acquaintances to use the same accounts.
-
Nipsey Hussle's killer gets 60 years to life in prison
A Los Angeles judge on Wednesday sentenced the man convicted of gunning down rapper Nipsey Hussle to 60 years to life in prison.
-
Fan satisfaction: Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney record song together
The Rolling Stones and Paul McCartney have joined forces to record a song together for the rock band's upcoming new album, a spokesperson for the Stones said on Wednesday.
Business
-
How the Bank of Canada decides interest rate hikes after key inflation indicator shows signs of relief
The Bank of Canada may have room to hold interest rates at its next March meeting after one of the key inflation indicators it tracks showed some relief in January.
-
Russia and West clash over probe of Nord Stream sabotage
Russia clashed with the United States and other Western nations Tuesday over the Kremlin's call for a UN investigation of last September's sabotage of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines from Russia to Western Europe.
-
Banks set to report as investors focus on interest rates, capital requirements
Canadian bank stocks have been riding a wave of investor optimism so far this year, but analysts say the first-quarter results that start arriving later this week will be a reminder of the mixed economic picture ahead.
Lifestyle
-
Winner comes forward to claim US$1.35B Mega Millions jackpot
The winner of a US$1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot -- the fourth largest in U.S. history -- has come forward to collect the prize, state officials said Wednesday.
-
Starbucks' new drinks have a spoonful of olive oil in every cup
Three olive oil beverages are available for sale at Starbucks cafes in Italy starting this week.
-
Sober for six years: One person's tips for sobriety and happiness
After six years of being sober, one advocate is sharing their tips on how to set boundaries and heal from within.
Sports
-
Hockey Canada renews partnership with Sheldon Kennedy's Respect Group
Hockey Canada says it has renewed and expanded a partnership with Respect Group, an advocacy organization co-founded by former NHL player Sheldon Kennedy.
-
Ex-NFL player recovers after saving his kids from drowning
A former NFL running back said he's on the road to recovery after he nearly died while saving his two children from drowning in the Gulf of Mexico in the Florida Panhandle.
-
Maple Leafs announce injured defenceman Jake Muzzin won't play again this season
Jake Muzzin won't play again this season.
Autos
-
Opinion
Opinion | Does buying an electric vehicle make financial sense?
While there are many benefits to electric cars, the question of whether they are a good financial choice in Canada is still up in the air, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains on CTVNews.ca.
-
-
Researchers propose new 'white light' for self-driving cars at intersections
With the possibility of more self-driving cars sharing the roads with non-automated vehicles, researchers are proposing a unique solution to improve traffic flow—- a white traffic light.