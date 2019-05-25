Woman facing eviction gets help from Arnold Schwarzenegger
FILE - In this Thursday, April 4, 2019 file photo, Arnold Schwarzenegger, a cast member in the upcoming film "Terminator: Dark Fate," discusses the film during the Paramount Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2019, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) at Caesars Palace, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, May 25, 2019 7:57PM EDT
LOS ANGELES -- A 102-year-old woman facing eviction from her California home of nearly 30 years is getting help from Arnold Schwarzenegger.
The Los Angeles Times reports Thelma Smith was given until June 30 to move out by landlords who say their daughter needs a place to live.
Los Angeles' rent control law provides relocation assistance for elderly and disabled.
But Smith, a retired secretary for the Sugar Ray Robinson Youth Foundation, lives in an unincorporated section of Los Angeles County, just outside the city limits. The law doesn't apply there.
Schwarzenegger, who knew Smith through his involvement with the charity, called the eviction "heartless." He tweeted: "Imagine doing this to a 102-year-old woman who gave back to the community her whole life."
A spokesman says Schwarzenegger's staff has met with Smith to find a solution.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Mourners gather for Chicago woman whose baby cut from womb
- Police hunt suspect after explosion in French city of Lyon
- U.K. leadership hopefuls vow to succeed where May failed on Brexit
- 'Too many people up there.' At least 7 die in Everest gridlock
- 10 wounded as gunmen open fire outside New Jersey bar