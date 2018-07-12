

The Associated Press





LOS ANGELES - A 30-year-old woman accused of beating a 92-year-old man with a brick has been charged with attempted murder and elder abuse.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office says Laquisha Jones will be arraigned Thursday. Prosecutors say they will ask that bail be set at more than $1 million.

The charging document alleges that Jones was previously convicted of making criminal threats in 2017.

Rodolfo Rodriguez was attacked on July 4 while taking a walk in the unincorporated Willowbrook area.

A witness recorded a video of Rodriguez as he sat dazed, his face bloodied. The witness also took a photo of a woman with a brick in her hand.

Los Angeles County sheriff's detectives arrested Jones late Tuesday. Information on an attorney for Jones was not immediately available.