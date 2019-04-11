A woman in New York totalled her car and injured her leg after spotting a spider in the vehicle, police say.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of the crash in the town of Cairo on Wednesday.

“After investigating today's crash on Silver Spur Road we feel it necessary to bring up a contributing factor that is not covered too often,” Town of Cairo New York Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.

“It is believed that the operator of the vehicle noticed a spider in the driver’s area with her as she was driving. The operator panicked and crashed suffering a leg injury.”

Police urged new and experienced drivers to “overcome the fear and pull over to a safe place.”

“Lives depend on it,” the police said.

The post drew laughs and sympathetic comments from Facebook users who also shared their fear of spiders.

“For safety measures (she) should probably burn the car too. Just to make sure it’s really dead,” Amanda Storm wrote.

“I'm so glad the driver is OK and I'm not laughing at her...per se,” Sharyn Daley Zackery wrote. “Just that....LMAO...I would have crashed, while ripping off my shirt, while steady trying to swat at the MOFO the whole time. Hell naw!”

“I had to pull over once to beat a spider out of my car with a CD case,” Angel Fucito said.