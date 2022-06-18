Woman charged with hate crimes after allegedly attacking 4 people with pepper-spray and making anti-Asian remarks in NYC

The NYPD earlier this week released this photo of a suspect in the attack that took place June 11 in Manhattan. (NYPD Hate Crimes/CNN) The NYPD earlier this week released this photo of a suspect in the attack that took place June 11 in Manhattan. (NYPD Hate Crimes/CNN)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social