Warning: This story contains language that some readers may find offensive.

A Texas mother’s hunt for her 13-year-old son who stole her car to visit his girlfriend has gone viral after his sister documented the entire chase on Twitter.

In a detailed Twitter thread last week, Liza Campero shared how her younger brother disconnected the WiFi in their home in El Paso, Tex. so their mother couldn’t see him drive away in her brand new BMW on the security cameras.

The boy’s mother soon learned of his deed and she and Campero hopped into another vehicle to find him. Their first stop was his girlfriend’s house, according to one of the tweets.

“She made me bring a belt to whoop his a**” Campero wrote in a caption accompanying a photo of a blue Hermes belt sitting on her lap.

After driving around the neighbourhood for a time, Campero and her mother spot the boy driving in the BMW. Campero’s mother pulls up beside the BMW and rolls down her window to scream at her son to pull over.

“Give me the belt,” Campero’s mother tells her after both vehicles pulled over to the side of the road.

Campero then films her mother storm over to the BMW and open the driver’s side door where she starts hitting her son with the belt. Meanwhile, Campero can be heard laughing in the background of the video that she jokingly captioned: “Rip to my brother” with a laughing emoji.

The clip has earned more than 31,000 likes and has been seen more than 779,000 times since it was posted last week.

