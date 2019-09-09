Woman banned for life from Disney World over cigarette
The Associated Press
Published Monday, September 9, 2019 3:17PM EDT
ORLANDO, Fla. -- Authorities say a woman is banned for life from Walt Disney World in Florida after she hit a taxi driver and then kicked a deputy at the resort.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office says in an arrest report that Ellen McMillion of Brandon, Florida, hit the taxi driver outside Disney's Hollywood Studios last Thursday.
A Disney security guard and a deputy working a detail at the park intervened.
The taxi driver told deputies McMillion started hitting him after she asked him for a cigarette, and he told her he didn't have one.
Deputies say McMillion was slurring her words, and they detected a strong odor of alcohol.
She was charged with battery on an officer and disorderly intoxication.
McMillion asked for a public defender, but she had no attorney Monday.
