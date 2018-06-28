Woman, baby narrowly survive being run over by NYC subway train
A subway approaches an above ground station in the Brooklyn borough of New York with the New York City skyline in the background on June 21, 2017. (AP Photo / Bebeto Matthews)
Published Thursday, June 28, 2018 12:23AM EDT
NEW YORK - A woman and her 2-month-old son have narrowly survived being run over by a subway train in New York City.
Authorities say the 30-year-old woman and the infant landed in front of a train at the Grand Concourse Station in the Bronx around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday.
Metropolitan Transportation Authority workers say the two landed in the gulley between the tracks and the train passed over them.
It's unclear why the woman was on the tracks.
The woman and child were both hospitalized with minor injuries. The motorman of the subway train also was hospitalized, as officials say he or she appeared to be shaken up.
An investigation is ongoing.
