

The Associated Press





PHOENIX -- A woman who was attacked by a jaguar after crossing a barrier at a zoo to take a photo of the animal has apologized to the facility outside Phoenix.

A spokeswoman for Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium and Safari Park said the woman, who suffered deep cuts, came back to the facility and said she felt bad about the publicity it was getting.

The incident happened Saturday just before the zoo closed. Video shows a woman on the ground with deep gashes and blood, writhing in pain.

Michele Flores was at the zoo with her son and grandkids when she saw the attack. She said she used a water bottle to distract the jaguar, and the big cat let go of the woman and grabbed the bottle.

The woman is recovering. The jaguar won't be euthanized.

We can promise you nothing will happen to our jaguar. She’s a wild animal and there were proper barriers in place to keep our guests safe- not a wild animals fault when barriers are crossed. Still sending prayers to her and her family. — Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park (@ZooWildlife) March 10, 2019