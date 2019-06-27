

A 26-year-old woman has been arrested after police say she tried to kidnap two young children from a family at an airport in Atlanta.

In surveillance video captured at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport early Saturday, a woman in a pink hat can be seen approaching a mother pushing a stroller with a young child in it. The woman puts her hands on the stroller before the mother fends her off.

The father, who was pushing another stroller nearby, immediately walks over to help prevent the woman from snatching the first stroller. Seconds later, the woman in the hat appears to notice the couple’s young son standing nearby and grabs him.

Both parents are seen holding onto their son as the woman attempts to pull him away from them. In the background, an Atlanta Police Department traffic control inspector is shown racing towards the commotion.

“The traffic control inspector was able to respond quickly,” police spokesperson Tashena Brown told local television station WSB. “Our officers were in the area and able to go ahead and reconcile the situation that was at hand.”

The video shows the woman in the hat attempt to run away before officers are able to subdue and arrest her.

“We can’t really speak on what her mental state was, but we can agree what she did was very erratic and odd to say the least,” Brown said.

The woman was taken to a local hospital to be checked before she was transported to the county jail.

Esther Daniels from Kansas has been charged with kidnapping and obstructing an officer.

