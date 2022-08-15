With war nearby, U.S. shows support for Poland on army holiday

In this Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018 file photo, a group of US Army soldiers take part in an annual military parade celebrating Polish Army Day in Warsaw, Poland. The Polish government, which is closely aligned with President Donald Trump, has joined forces with the U.S. to co-host an international conference on the Middle East on Wednesday Feb. 12, 2019 and Thursday Feb. 13 in Warsaw. (AP Photo/Alik Keplicz, File) In this Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018 file photo, a group of US Army soldiers take part in an annual military parade celebrating Polish Army Day in Warsaw, Poland. The Polish government, which is closely aligned with President Donald Trump, has joined forces with the U.S. to co-host an international conference on the Middle East on Wednesday Feb. 12, 2019 and Thursday Feb. 13 in Warsaw. (AP Photo/Alik Keplicz, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

China announces new drills as U.S. delegation visits Taiwan

China announced more military drills around Taiwan as the self-governing island's president met with members of a new U.S. congressional delegation on Monday, threatening to renew tensions between Beijing and Washington just days after a similar visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi angered China.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social