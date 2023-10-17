With Trump back at civil fraud trial, accountant testifies after key witness Michael Cohen postpones
Former President Donald Trump returned to a New York City courthouse Tuesday to be a spectator at the civil fraud trial that threatens to disrupt his real estate empire, renewing his claims that the case is a baseless and politically targeted distraction from his 2024 campaign.
After attending the trial's first three days earlier this month, the Republican front-runner initially planned a return to coincide with testimony by Michael Cohen, his attorney turned foe. But Cohen's planned appearance on the witness stand was delayed until at least next week.
Instead, Trump sat in on testimony from one of his company's accountants, Donna Kidder.
New York Attorney General Letitia James' lawsuit against Trump alleges that he and his company deceived banks, insurers and others by massively overvaluing his assets and inflating his net worth in paperwork used in making deals and securing financing.
Trump denies any wrongdoing, says his assets were actually undervalued and maintains that disclaimers on his financial statements essentially told banks and other recipients to check the numbers out for themselves.
"We built a great company -- a lot of cash, it's got a lot of great assets, some of the greatest real estate assets anywhere in the world," he said as he headed into court, dismissing the lawsuit as "a witch hunt by a radical lunatic attorney general" bent on dragging down his presidential run. While he's attending the trial by choice, Trump complained it was taking him off the campaign trail.
The attorney general, a Democrat, started investigating Trump in 2019 after Cohen testified to Congress that the billionaire politician had a history of misrepresenting the value of assets to gain favourable loan terms and tax benefits. She didn't comment as she arrived Tuesday.
Cohen said Monday on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he isn't dodging Trump. In a text message, he said he has an "incredibly painful" medical condition but anticipates testifying as soon as the pain subsides.
"When I do testify, I am certain Donald will be in attendance, sitting with his lawyers at the defendant's table," Cohen wrote.
On Tuesday, Trump heard Kidder discuss his company's finances, including a mention of a prior tangle with New York state's lawyers: former Attorney General Eric Schneiderman's 2013 lawsuit over the now-defunct Trump University real estate seminar program. In explaining a spreadsheet, Kidder noted an entry about a loan that the Trump Organization took out to pay a $25 million settlement of lawsuits from Schneiderman and others alleging that Trump University defrauded students.
State lawyers on Tuesday are also expected to call Jack Weisselberg, the son of former longtime Trump Organization finance chief Allen Weisselberg. The son arranged financing for Trump while an executive at Ladder Capital.
Outside court, Trump recapped his various criticisms of the case and about Judge Arthur Engoron, a Democrat who's hearing it without jurors. The suit was brought under a state law that doesn't allow for a jury.
Trump used his Truth Social media platform early Tuesday to blast Engoron as radical and "highly political," but the former president took a more temperate tone outside the judge's courtroom doors a few hours later. Trump said that he had come to like and respect Engoron but believed that Democrats were "pushing him around like a pinball."
After Trump maligned a key court staffer on social media during the trial's first days, the judge called him into a closed-door meeting and issued a limited gag order, warning participants in the case not to smear members of his staff. The judge also ordered Trump to delete the post.
Trump also faces a narrow gag order in his Washington, D.C., election interference criminal case. Imposed Monday, the order bars the former president from making statements targeting prosecutors, possible witnesses and court staff. Trump has said he will appeal the restriction, and he complained Tuesday that "my speech been taken away from me."
In a pretrial decision in the New York civil case last month, Engoron resolved the top claim, ruling that Trump and his company committed years of fraud by exaggerating the value of Trump's assets and net worth on his financial statements.
As punishment, Engoron ordered that a court-appointed receiver take control of some Trump companies, putting the future oversight of Trump Tower and other marquee properties in question. An appeals court has since blocked enforcement of that aspect of the ruling for now.
The trial concerns six remaining claims in the lawsuit, including allegations of conspiracy, insurance fraud and falsifying business records.
MORE WORLD NEWS
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Intense bombardments strike in southern Gaza on 11th day of Israel-Hamas war
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
6th Canadian confirmed dead, 2 missing in Israel-Hamas war: Joly
A sixth Canadian is confirmed to have died in the Israel-Hamas war, and now just two remain missing, Canada's foreign affairs minister said. Meanwhile, the 11th and 12th evacuation flights from Tel Aviv are expected to transport more Canadians and their families to Athens.
Up in smoke: 5 years after legalization, cannabis use higher while companies burn out
Five years after legalization, the number of Canadians using recreational cannabis keeps getting higher while the sector shows signs of burning out, according to Statistics Canada data.
The mother of an Israeli woman in a Hamas hostage video appeals for her release
The mother of a young Israeli woman held by Hamas appealed for her release on Tuesday, calling the seizure of some 200 hostages 'a crime against humanity.'
Manitoba man found not responsible for killing parents, attacking hospital worker
A Winnipeg judge has found a man not criminally responsible for killing his parents and attacking a hospital nursing supervisor.
Canada sanctions 'Russian collaborators' including TV stations in Moldova
The Canadian government has announced new sanctions against "Russian collaborators" in Moldova.
DEVELOPING Intense bombardments strike in southern Gaza on 11th day of Israel-Hamas war
Palestinians described intense bombardments early Tuesday near two towns in southern Gaza, where Israel had ordered civilians to seek refuge. Thousands of people trying to escape Gaza are gathered in Rafah, which has the territory's only border crossing to Egypt. Mediators are pressing for an agreement to let aid in and refugees with foreign passports out.
5 Hezbollah fighters are killed as tensions flare along the border between Lebanon and Israel
Clashes erupted Tuesday along the Lebanon-Israel border that left five Hezbollah fighters dead, marking the largest number of casualties for the militant group in a single day as tensions with Israel escalate.
Here are the food prices that increased, decreased in September
Statistics Canada's latest Consumer Price Index report shows some foods continue to decrease in cost as inflation slows, but others remain expensive.
The man behind the Carolina Reaper has just made the new world's hottest pepper
The South Carolina hot pepper expert who crossbred and grew the Carolina Reaper that's hotter than most pepper sprays has broken his own world record with a pepper that's three times hotter.
Canada
-
Slowdown in inflation supports interest rate pause next week, economists say
Canada's inflation rate edged down to 3.8 per cent last month as price pressures eased across the economy, setting the stage for the Bank of Canada to hold its key interest rate steady next week, economists say.
-
6th Canadian confirmed dead, 2 missing in Israel-Hamas war: Joly
A sixth Canadian is confirmed to have died in the Israel-Hamas war, and now just two remain missing, Canada's foreign affairs minister said. Meanwhile, the 11th and 12th evacuation flights from Tel Aviv are expected to transport more Canadians and their families to Athens.
-
Up in smoke: 5 years after legalization, cannabis use higher while companies burn out
Five years after legalization, the number of Canadians using recreational cannabis keeps getting higher while the sector shows signs of burning out, according to Statistics Canada data.
-
Manitoba man found not responsible for killing parents, attacking hospital worker
A Winnipeg judge has found a man not criminally responsible for killing his parents and attacking a hospital nursing supervisor.
-
'Freedom Convoy' organizers' trial to hear testimony from final Ottawa resident
The trial for two 'Freedom Convoy' organizers is set to wrap up hearing testimony from downtown Ottawa residents today.
-
Here are the food prices that increased, decreased in September
Statistics Canada's latest Consumer Price Index report shows some foods continue to decrease in cost as inflation slows, but others remain expensive.
World
-
Russian parliament moves to rescind ratification of global nuclear test ban
The lower house of the Russian parliament on Tuesday gave preliminary approval to a bill revoking the ratification of a global nuclear test ban.
-
Belgian police shoot dead suspected extremist accused of killing 2 Swedish soccer fans
Police on Tuesday shot dead a suspected Tunisian extremist accused of gunning down two Swedish soccer fans in a brazen assault on a Brussels street that sent shockwaves through Belgium and Sweden.
-
Appeals court allows Alex Murdaugh to argue for new trial because of possible jury tampering
An appeals court in South Carolina is allowing Alex Murdaugh to ask a judge to throw out his murder convictions and life sentence and get a new trial after his lawyers accused the court clerk in his trial of influencing the jury.
-
Versailles Palace evacuated again for security alert amid high vigilance in France against attacks
The Palace of Versailles, one of France's most visited tourist attractions, was evacuated Tuesday because of a security scare for the second time in four days, with France on heightened alert against feared attacks after the fatal stabbing of a school teacher.
-
With Trump back at civil fraud trial, accountant testifies after key witness Michael Cohen postpones
Former President Donald Trump returned to a New York City courtroom Tuesday to watch the civil fraud trial that threatens to disrupt his real estate empire, renewing his claims that the case is a baseless and politically targeted distraction from his 2024 campaign.
-
The mother of an Israeli woman in a Hamas hostage video appeals for her release
The mother of a young Israeli woman held by Hamas appealed for her release on Tuesday, calling the seizure of some 200 hostages 'a crime against humanity.'
Politics
-
6th Canadian confirmed dead, 2 missing in Israel-Hamas war: Joly
A sixth Canadian is confirmed to have died in the Israel-Hamas war, and now just two remain missing, Canada's foreign affairs minister said. Meanwhile, the 11th and 12th evacuation flights from Tel Aviv are expected to transport more Canadians and their families to Athens.
-
Families, non-essential embassy staff at Canadian missions in Israel leave: Global Affairs
Family members and some non-essential embassy staff from Canada's missions in Tel Aviv and Ramallah have left the region, Global Affairs Canada (GAC) announced late Monday.
-
Canada sanctions 'Russian collaborators' including TV stations in Moldova
The Canadian government has announced new sanctions against "Russian collaborators" in Moldova.
Health
-
Study finds withdrawing less blood for ICU lab tests reduces patient strain, waste
Intensive care units can collect less blood for lab tests and thereby reduce transfusions for critically ill patients who may have blood drawn multiple times a day, suggests a large study that says switching to lower-volume tubes can preserve the blood supply and reduce strain on already fragile patients.
-
Drug used in diabetes treatment Mounjaro helped dieters shed 27 kg, study finds
The medicine in the diabetes drug Mounjaro helped people with obesity or who are overweight lose at least a quarter of their body weight, or about 27 kilograms (60 pounds) on average, when combined with intensive diet and exercise, a new study shows.
-
New guideline urges doctors to regularly screen for alcohol use disorder
New guidance to help family doctors detect and manage high-risk drinking addresses a crucial gap in knowledge among both patients and doctors, say its authors, who warn that a common practice to prescribe antidepressants can actually induce cravings for alcohol.
Sci-Tech
-
Australian safety watchdog fines social platform X US $385,000 for not tackling child abuse content
Australia's online safety watchdog said on Monday it had fined X -- the social media platform formerly known as Twitter -- 610,500 Australian dollars (US $385,000) for failing to fully explain how it tackled child sexual exploitation content.
-
‘Ring of fire’ eclipse appears over the Americas
A rare celestial spectacle appeared over the Americas Saturday — the likes of which won’t be seen again in this part of the world until 2046.
-
NASA spacecraft launched to mysterious and rare metal asteroid in first mission of its kind
NASA's Psyche spacecraft rocketed away Friday on a six-year journey to a rare metal-covered asteroid.
Entertainment
-
Upcoming 'Sesame Street' season stars Ariana DeBose, Brandi Carlile, ASL and an octopus chef
The upcoming season of "Sesame Street" features an octopus as a chef, an exploration of American Sign Language and Quinta Brunson giving Cookie Monster a little bit of attitude.
-
Will Smith responds to Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Worthy,' while she says they are in a 'beautiful' place
Will Smith has shared his thoughts on Jada Pinkett Smith's new memoir.
-
Miniature 'Star Wars' X-wing gets over US$3 million at auction of Hollywood model-maker's collection
A miniature X-wing Starfighter used in a 'Star Wars' film sold for over US$3 million during an auction over the weekend of items both collected and created by longtime Hollywood model-maker Greg Jein.
Business
-
Slowdown in inflation supports interest rate pause next week, economists say
Canada's inflation rate edged down to 3.8 per cent last month as price pressures eased across the economy, setting the stage for the Bank of Canada to hold its key interest rate steady next week, economists say.
-
Here are the food prices that increased, decreased in September
Statistics Canada's latest Consumer Price Index report shows some foods continue to decrease in cost as inflation slows, but others remain expensive.
-
Wyndham board unanimously rejects US $8 billion unsolicited buyout offer from Choice Hotels
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is rejecting an unsolicited US $8 billion buyout offer from Choice Hotels, a smaller chain that sent a letter to Wyndham shareholders Tuesday after negotiations broke down.
Lifestyle
-
Crushing wine grapes by foot is back. Here's why winemakers say it makes a difference
Natural wine -- which emphasizes sustainability and minimal processing -- is seeing growing interest in the U.S. even though overall wine consumption has been declining since 2015, according to IWSR Drinks Market Analysis, a research firm.
-
'You shouldn't lose hope, but this is pretty crazy': N.B. woman reunites with cat missing for 5 years
Morgan Daye first lost her cat Peter in 2018 when living in Milledgeville, with the feline finally being found five years later on Saint John’s west side.
-
Grandmother and granddaughter flight attendant duo hits the skies
Flight attendant Cynthia Heck finished up the safety demonstration and walked through the cabin, confirming passengers were ready for takeoff.
Sports
-
Raptors file motion to dismiss Knicks' lawsuit or move to arbitration
The Toronto Raptors have asked for the New York Knicks lawsuit against them to be dismissed.
-
Soccer match between Belgium and Sweden suspended after gunman kills 2 Swedes in Brussels
Thousands of soccer fans were kept inside Belgium's national stadium for about 2 1/2 hours Monday after a game between host Belgium and Sweden was suspended at halftime following a gunman fatally shooting two Swedes in Brussels before kickoff.
-
Canada's Leylah Fernandez wins first-round match at Jiangxi Open
Canada's Leylah Fernandez continues her winning ways on the WTA Tour in Asia.
Autos
-
Ford Executive Chair Bill Ford calls on autoworkers to end strike, says company's future is at stake
Ford Motor Co. Executive Chairman Bill Ford called on autoworkers to come together to end a monthlong strike that he says could cost the company the ability to invest in the future.
-
Unifor members at GM vote 80 per cent in favour of new contract
Canada's largest private-sector union says workers at General Motors Co. have a new three-year collective agreement, with 80.5 per cent of them ratifying it in a vote held online and in person.
-
UAW breaks pattern of adding factories to strikes on Fridays, says more plants could come any time
The United Auto Workers union isn't adding any factories to those that are now on strike, but its president says walkouts could be added at any moment.