With new mandate secured, Turkiye's Erdogan likely to continue engaging with both West and Russia
After securing a strong new mandate in a runoff presidential election, Turkiye's Recep Tayyip Erdogan could temper some positions that have irritated his NATO allies. But observers predicted that the country's longtime strongman leader is unlikely to depart from his policy of engaging with both Russia and the West.
Erdogan won re-election Sunday with more than 52% of the vote, extending his increasingly authoritarian rule into a third decade. He must now confront skyrocketing inflation that has fuelled a cost-of-living crisis and rebuild in the aftermath of a devastating earthquake that killed more than 50,000 people and levelled entire cities.
After failing to secure victory outright in the first round of voting on May 14, Erdogan defeated opposition challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who had promised to put Turkiye on a more democratic path and improve relations with the West.
A divisive populist and masterful orator who transformed Turkiye's presidency from a largely ceremonial role to a powerful office, Erdogan won in part due to the backing of conservative voters. They remain devoted to him for lifting Islam's profile in Turkiye, which was founded on secular principles, and raising the country's influence in international politics while charting an independent course.
In the runup to the election, Erdogan held off approving Sweden's entry into the NATO alliance -- part of a western effort to isolate Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine. Erdogan accused Sweden of being too soft on groups Ankara considers to be terrorists, and a series of Qur'an-burning protests in Stockholm angered his religious support base -- making his tough stance even more popular.
With his immediate political future now secure, Erdogan may be willing to lift his objection to Sweden's membership, which must be unanimously approved. Turkiye and Hungary are the only two countries in the alliance that have not ratified the bid.
"Turkiye will likely signal it is open to some form of rapprochement, such as by encouraging parliament's ratification of Sweden's accession to NATO," said Jay Truesdale, who heads the geopolitical risk consultancy, Veracity Worldwide.
But that doesn't mean Erdogan plans to abandon his relationship with Russia, on which Turkiye relies on for energy and tourism revenue.
"Erdogan has successfully maintained a multi-vector foreign policy, which has enabled him to have constructive relations with Russia, China and countries throughout the Middle East, even if this has been to the detriment of Turkiye's alliances with the West," said Truesdale.
A man reads Turkish newspapers a day after the presidential election day in Istanbul, Turkey, May 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
That has often put Turkiye at the centre of major international conflicts and debates: helping to negotiate a deal to restart Ukrainian grain exports and avert global food shortages, intervening militarily in Syria's civil war, engaging in controversial gas exploration in the Mediterranean, hosting millions of Syrians fleeing violence and then often using those refugees as leverage in negotiations with his European neighbours.
In a reflection of his global ambitions, Erdogan declared in his victory speech Sunday that, with the country marking its centennial this year, the world would see a "Turkish century."
Erdogan's tendency to play both sides -- such as purchasing Russian-made military equipment and refusing to enforce sanctions against Moscow while also providing drones for Ukraine -- has often irked his allies.
But it also often makes him indispensable, as evidenced by the western leaders who rushed to congratulate him, even as they remain concerned about his increasingly authoritarian turn -- including crackdowns on free speech and rhetoric targeting the LGBTQ community.
U.S. President Joe Biden said in a message posted on Twitter, that he looked "forward to continuing to work together as NATO Allies on bilateral issues and shared global challenges."
Later, Biden said he'd called Erdogan to congratulate him but also raised some of the most contentious issues at stake.
"I spoke to Erdogan and he still wants to work on something on the F-16s. I told him we wanted a deal with Sweden. So let's get that done. And so we'll be back in touch with one another," Biden said.
He said he and Erdogan would talk more about Sweden and NATO next week.
Washington removed Turkiye from the U.S.-led F-35 fighter jet program after Erdogan's government purchased Russia's S-400 air defence system. Turkiye is now seeking to purchase F-16 fighter jets.
French President Emmanuel Macron, meanwhile, said his country and Turkiye "have huge challenges to face together," including a return to peace in Europe. "With President Erdogan ... we will continue to move forward."
And in a sign that he is also important to the West's adversary, Russian President Vladimir Putin attributed Erdogan's victory to his "independent foreign policy."
Those policies helped Erdogan maintain his popularity despite significant challenges at home, including an economy battered by high inflation and a devastating earthquake that led to criticism of his government. The Turkish lira plunged against the dollar Monday, though stocks rallied.
"Who else were we going to vote for but the man who brought our country to this point?" Hacer Yalcin asked during post-election celebrations. "He prepared everything, piled it all in the middle, and now someone else is going to come and eat it?"
Erdogan is likely to press ahead with recent efforts to normalize relationships with countries of the Middle East after fallouts with several regional powers, including Israel, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.
Erdogan acknowledged in a recent television interview that certain Gulf States, that he did not name had given Turkiye financial assistance that helped prop up the country's economy.
Under intense domestic pressure to evict millions of Syrian refugees, Erdogan has also been trying to mend fences with Syrian President Bashar Assad -- after years of backing opposition fighters seeking to depose him.
Erdogan's government hopes that rapprochement with Assad can lead to the safe repatriation of the refugees. Damascus, however, has said Turkiye needs to withdraw from areas in northern Syria that it controls.
While the U.S. and Europe are likely to seek Turkiye's support on some issues, like Sweden's membership in NATO, observers said the relationship will be remain difficult in other areas, such as Turkiye's accession to the European Union. Those talks are stalled over democratic backsliding under Erdogan and are unlikely to be revived.
"Another five years of Erdogan means more of the geopolitical balancing act between Russia and the West," wrote Galip Dalay, associate fellow at Chatham House in London. "Turkiye and the West will engage in transactional cooperation wherever (Turkiye's) interests dictate it -- and it will compartmentalize its relationship."
------
Bilginsoy reported from Istanbul. Cinar Kiper in Bodrum, Turkiye, contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Singh calling for foreign interference special rapporteur Johnston to step aside
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is pushing for special rapporteur David Johnston to 'step aside' from his role examining the issue of foreign interference before he embarks on public hearings.
New Democrat MP says she is target of foreign interference by China
New Democrat MP Jenny Kwan said Monday that Canada's spy agency has confirmed her long-held belief that she is being targeted by the Chinese government over her advocacy for human rights in Hong Kong and for the Uyghur Muslim minority in China.
Northern B.C., Alberta and all of Ontario under 'high' to 'extreme' wildfire risk: What to know
There's a heightened risk of wildfires across the country during what has been one of the earliest fire seasons on record. From British Columbia to Nova Scotia, here's where the risk is highest.
'Tragedies occur far too often': Canada Safety Council shares swimming safety tips
With the summer swimming season fast approaching, the Canada Safety Council is reminding people to be careful and take measures to prevent drowning, especially after three children died just days apart.
Albertans head to polls in what's expected to be very close election between UCP, NDP
In Alberta today, the United Conservative Party is looking to win a second consecutive majority government while the NDP is fighting to regain the office it lost in 2019.
Provinces must seek anti-smoking measures in Big Tobacco settlement: health groups
Three national health organizations want Canada's premiers to push for initiatives to reduce smoking during settlement negotiations with major tobacco companies, years after provinces sued to recoup health-care costs.
BREAKING | B.C. woman Madison Scott found dead 12 years after being reported missing
Exactly 12 years after she was reported missing, police announced Madison Scott was found dead in central B.C.
WATCH | Dashcam video shows out-of-control Nova Scotia wildfire
Dashcam footage shows the extent of the Tantallon wildfire as it raged in Hammonds Plains, N.S.
Body of 12-year-old Winnipeg boy who fell into Sturgeon Falls found
The body of a 12-year-old boy from Winnipeg who fell into Sturgeon Falls on Saturday has been found.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police officer, school bus driver killed in violent crash north of Woodstock, Ont.
An Ontario Provincial Police officer and a school bus driver are dead after a violent crash north of Woodstsock Monday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. woman Madison Scott found dead 12 years after being reported missing
Exactly 12 years after she was reported missing, police announced Madison Scott was found dead in central B.C.
-
Halifax-area wildfire still out of control, 'many' structures destroyed
Officials say a wildfire that began in the Upper Tantallon, N.S., area Sunday afternoon is ongoing and still not under control.
-
Body of 12-year-old Winnipeg boy who fell into Sturgeon Falls found
The body of a 12-year-old boy from Winnipeg who fell into Sturgeon Falls on Saturday has been found.
-
Albertans head to polls in what's expected to be very close election between UCP, NDP
In Alberta today, the United Conservative Party is looking to win a second consecutive majority government while the NDP is fighting to regain the office it lost in 2019.
-
Northern B.C., Alberta and all of Ontario under 'high' to 'extreme' wildfire risk: What to know
There's a heightened risk of wildfires across the country during what has been one of the earliest fire seasons on record. From British Columbia to Nova Scotia, here's where the risk is highest.
World
-
25 NATO-led peacekeepers injured in Kosovo in clashes with Serbs outside municipal building
The NATO-led KFOR peacekeeping force on Monday said that 25 of its troops were injured in the clashes with ethnic Serbs in northern Kosovo who were trying to take over the offices of one of the municipalities where ethnic Albanian mayors took up their posts last week.
-
Malaysia detains Chinese barge on suspicion of looting WWII British warship wrecks
Malaysia's maritime agency said Monday it found a cannon shell believed to be from World War II on a Chinese-registered vessel and was investigating if the barge carrier was involved in the looting of two British warship wrecks in the South China Sea.
-
Biden marks Memorial Day nearly 2 years after ending America's longest war, lauds troops' sacrifice
U.S. President Joe Biden lauded the sacrifice of generations of U.S. troops who died fighting for their country as he marked Memorial Day with the traditional wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.
-
Motorist with sign claiming to have an explosive device drives to Canadian border
The driver of vehicle with a sign indicating there was an explosive device on board led Maine State Police on a chase on Interstate 95 to the Canadian border on Monday, officials said.
-
Police: Puerto Rico assailants targeting drug rival killed 2 and injured 13
Assailants in Puerto Rico who killed two people and injured 13 when they fired indiscriminately outside a bar during a birthday party were targeting just one man in a drug trafficking feud, police said Monday.
-
Japan PM's son to resign after public outrage over private party at official residence
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday his son is resigning as his executive policy secretary to take responsibility for using the prime minister’s residence for a private party at which the merrymaking was exposed in magazine photos that triggered public outrage.
Politics
-
Singh calling for foreign interference special rapporteur Johnston to step aside
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is pushing for special rapporteur David Johnston to 'step aside' from his role examining the issue of foreign interference before he embarks on public hearings.
-
New Democrat MP says she is target of foreign interference by China
New Democrat MP Jenny Kwan said Monday that Canada's spy agency has confirmed her long-held belief that she is being targeted by the Chinese government over her advocacy for human rights in Hong Kong and for the Uyghur Muslim minority in China.
-
Lawyers raising concerns new bail laws won't be Charter compliant
Criminal lawyers are raising concerns that proposed changes to Canada's bail laws won't be constitutional, as they eagerly await a statement explaining why the federal Liberals think the reforms comply with the Charter.
Health
-
Provinces must seek anti-smoking measures in Big Tobacco settlement: health groups
Three national health organizations want Canada's premiers to push for initiatives to reduce smoking during settlement negotiations with major tobacco companies, years after provinces sued to recoup health-care costs.
-
Running through middle age can keep brain healthy and neurons wired: study
Exercising as you age can help maintain memory and fight cognitive decline, according to a new study.
-
Prediabetes: The younger you are, the higher the risk of dementia
People who develop prediabetes when they’re younger are likely to have a higher risk for dementia in later life, a new U.S. study has found.
Sci-Tech
-
AI means everyone can now be a programmer, Nvidia chief says
Artificial intelligence means everyone can now be a computer programmer as all they need to do is speak to the computer, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said on Monday, hailing the end of the 'digital divide.'
-
North Korea notifies neighbouring Japan it plans to launch satellite in coming days
North Korea on Monday notified neighbouring Japan that it plans to launch a satellite in coming days, which may be an attempt to put Pyongyang's first military reconnaissance satellite into orbit.
-
Space race: China plans to land astronauts on moon before 2030
China plans to land astronauts on the moon before 2030, in what would be another advance in what's increasingly seen as a new space race pitting the Asian autocracy against the United States and its democratic allies.
Entertainment
-
OBITUARY
OBITUARY | Quebec actor Michel Cote, known for film and theatre roles, dead at 72
Quebec actor Michel Cote, who captivated audiences with his roles in the theatre piece 'Broue' and films such as 'Cruising Bar' and C.R.A.Z.Y.,' has died at 72.
-
George Maharis, star of TV's 'Route 66' in the 1960s, dies at 94
George Maharis, a stage-trained actor with rough-hewn good looks who became an icon to American youth in the 1960s as he cruised the country in a Corvette convertible in the hit television series 'Route 66,' has died.
-
Texas passes sexual conduct bill drag show artists fear will prompt crackdown
Texas would expand what is considered an illegal public performance of sexual conduct, under a bill approved late Sunday by state lawmakers that drag artists fear will be used to criminalize their shows.
Business
-
Turkish lira hits record low, stocks gain after Erdogan secures re-election
Turkiye's lira hit fresh record lows against the dollar on Monday, though stocks rallied, after President Tayyip Erdogan secured victory in Sunday's presidential election, extending his increasingly authoritarian rule into a third decade.
-
Stock market today: Energy and financial stocks help boost S&P/TSX composite higher
Canada's main stock index was up in late-morning trading as gains the heavyweight energy and financial sectors helped lift the Toronto market higher.
-
U.S. debt ceiling agreement gets thumbs up from business groups, jeers from some on political right
The reviews are starting to come in as details emerge about the debt ceiling agreement reached by President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
Lifestyle
-
Halle Bailey's star role in 'Little Mermaid' is an inspiration for young Black girls. Here's why
Animated movies are often a child’s first exposure to media and film. And the representation of people of color in media influences how they feel about race as they mature, a study by the non-profit Common Sense has found.
-
'We have an influence': How some Canadians are inspiring others to focus on the environment
From actions in their local communities to mass demonstrations, here's how Canadians from all walks of life are inspiring others to take part in helping the environment.
-
The art of apology and 13 words you shouldn't say after 'sorry'
Authors discuss their new book, 'Sorry, Sorry, Sorry: The Case for Good Apologies,' which aims to demystify the process of delivering honest apologies.
Sports
-
Blais scores twice, Canada beats Germany 5-2 to win gold at men's hockey worlds
Sammy Blais scored twice as Canada beat Germany 5-2 to capture gold at the men's world hockey championship on Sunday.
-
Canada's Shapovalov advances; Auger-Aliassime and Marino ousted at French Open
Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round, while fellow Canadians Felix Auger-Aliassime and Rebecca Marino each earned early exits at the French Open on Monday.
-
Canadian tennis player Gabriela Dabrowski a perennial contender in doubles
A decisive doubles victory in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers last month helped Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski carry "a pretty good level" into her tournaments leading up to the French Open. Now she's hoping to build on it at the second Grand Slam of the tennis season.
Autos
-
Alonso feels he's far from catching F1 leader Verstappen despite his own remarkable form
Fernando Alonso has five podiums in six races in a remarkable season for Aston Martin, yet still feels he's no closer to catching Red Bull's Max Verstappen. The two-time Formula One champions now head to a race with special significance for both of them.
-
Verstappen wins Monaco GP to extend F1 championship lead; Alonso 2nd ahead of Ocon
Formula One champion Max Verstappen's lights-to-flag victory at the Monaco Grand gave the Red Bull driver his fourth victory of the season and a record 39th overall for the team as he extended his championship lead to 39 points over teammate Sergio Perez on Sunday.
-
Company refuses to recall millions of airbag inflators after deaths in Canada and U.S.
A Tennessee company is refusing demands from U.S. regulators to recall millions of vehicles due to airbag inflators that can explode and shoot shrapnel into drivers. While cases are rare, there has been at least one death in Canada, where officials lack the authority to demand a similarly sweeping recall.