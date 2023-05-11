With ex-PM Imran Khan in custody, Pakistan cracks down on his supporters, arresting hundreds

Trump digs in on election lies during CNN town hall event

Former President Donald Trump dug in on his lies about the 2020 election during a CNN town hall Wednesday that marked his return to the network just a day after a civil jury found him liable for sexually assaulting a woman nearly three decades ago.

5 things to know for Thursday, May 11, 2023

The House of Commons votes to launch a study into the alleged targeting of MP Michael Chong by China, the Senate passes the 'grocery rebate' legislation, and Canada is getting a newly redesigned passport.

