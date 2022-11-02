With Bolsonaro tamed in defeat, Brazil steps back from brink
In the run-up to Brazil’s presidential election, many feared a narrow result would be contested and spell the death knell for Latin America’s largest democracy.
So far, however, the worst fears have been averted, despite a nail-biting victory for former leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva over far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, and ongoing protests by some of Bolsonaro's supporters across the country.
The conservative leader's allies quickly recognized da Silva’s victory, the military stayed in the barracks and vigilant world leaders swooped in to offer support for da Silva and nip in the bud even the thought of anything resembling the Jan. 6 insurrection that overtook the U.S. Capitol.
“All of Bolsonaro’s escape valves were shut off,” said Brian Winter, a longtime Brazil expert and vice president of the New York-based Council of the Americas. “He was prevailed upon from all sides not to contest the results and burn down the house on his way out.”
Although Bolsonaro has refused to congratulate da Silva or disavow die-hard protesters who remained on the streets Wednesday, Brazil’s institutions generally seem to have held up.
That leaves a more vexing challenge: how the 77-year-old da Silva, universally known as Lula, unites a deeply divided country, rights a wobbly economy and delivers on the outsize expectations spurred by his return to power.
One thing is clear, if anyone can do it, it’s the charismatic da Silva — whose political skills are admired even by his detractors.
“That’s what we need, someone not only who can address inequality but also inspire our emotions and ideas,” said Marcelo Neri, director of the Getulio Vargas Foundation’s social policy centre and a former Strategic Affairs Minister for da Silva's handpicked successor, Dilma Rousseff.
In many ways, the conservative movement Bolsonaro helped ignite — if not the politician himself — has emerged stronger from the vote, Winter said. His allies were elected as governors in several key states and his Liberal Party has become the largest in Congress, curtailing da Silva's ability to advance his own agenda after a decadelong malaise that has left millions of Brazilians hungrier than when da Silva last held office in 2010.
What's more, Brazil’s demographics seem to favour Bolsonaro's aggressive brand of identity politics — including an anti-LGBTQ agenda and hostility to environmentalists — that have earned him the moniker the “Trump of the Tropics.”
The country’s own statistics institute forecasts that the number of Brazilians identifying as evangelical Christians — who preelection polls show overwhelmingly favoured Bolsonaro and skew right — will overtake Roman Catholics within a decade.
Thousands of Bolsonaro's supporters thronged a regional army headquarters in Rio on Wednesday, demanding that the military step in and keep him in power. Others showed up at military installations in Sao Paulo and the capital of Brasilia. Meanwhile, truckers maintained about 150 roadblocks across the country to protest Bolsonaro's loss, despite the Supreme Court's orders to law enforcement to dismantle them.
Since the return of democracy in the 1980s, all Brazilian leaders have been guided to varying degrees by a common belief in strong state-led enterprises, high taxes and aggressive wealth redistribution policies.
Bolsonaro initially attempted to run a more austere, business-friendly government, that is, until the social devastation wreaked by COVID-19 and his own sinking electoral prospects ultimately led him to loosen spending controls and emulate the policies he once attacked.
How da Silva will govern is less clear. He squeaked out a narrow victory of barely 2 million votes after building a broad coalition united by little more than a desire to defeat Bolsonaro. And with promises to maintain a generous welfare program in place through 2023, he will have limited fiscal space to spend on other priorities.
His running mate from another party, former Sao Paulo Governor Geraldo Alckim, was a nod to centrist, fiscally conservative policies that made da Silva the darling of Wall Street during his early years in power. This week, da Silva tapped Alckim to lead his transition team.
Also standing alongside him on the victory stage Sunday night, however, were several stalwarts of the left who have been implicated in numerous corruption scandals that have plagued his Workers’ Party and paved the way for Bolsonaro’s rise.
Although da Silva's supporters have downplayed the concerns about corruption — the Supreme Court annulled the convictions that kept him imprisoned for nearly two years — for many Brazilians he is a symbol of the culture of graft that has long permeated politics. As a result, he’s likely to be held to a higher ethical standard in a country where almost every government has been accused of vote buying in Congress.
“This wasn’t just a fever dream by his opponents,” Winter said of the corruption allegations that have long dogged da Silva's party.
Da Silva's victory coincides with a string of recent victories by the left in South America, including in Chile and Colombia, whose leaders revere the former union boss. During his first stint in power, da Silva led a so-called pink wave that promoted regional integration, rivalled U.S. dominance and put the rights of overlooked minorities and Indigenous groups at the centre of the political agenda.
Under Bolsonaro, Brazil largely retreated from that leadership role, even if the sheer size of its economy alone means a return to leadership is never far off.
Scott Hamilton, a former U.S. diplomat, said that da Silva will have to make a tough choice on whether to use Brazil’s considerable leverage to pursue an ambitious foreign policy to tackle entrenched problems or simply use his star power on the world stage to shore up support at home.
“Basking in not being Bolsonaro will get him lots of positive attention in itself,” said Hamilton, whose last post, until April, was as consul general in Rio. “The more ambitious path would involve trying to help resolve some of the toughest political issues where democratic governments in the region are in trouble or extinguished.”
___
Goodman reported from Miami.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE | Lawsuit seeks to make all Ottawa convoy truckers and donors liable for damages
Lawyer leading class-action lawsuit over Ottawa protest wants to add all Freedom Convoy truckers and donors as defendants to multimillion-dollar litigation
Opposition MPs team up to pass motion calling for federal audit of ArriveCan
Opposition MPs joined forces on Wednesday to pass a motion calling for an audit into the federal government's border application ArriveCan.
What are the 500 best albums? Rolling Stone has an answer
Is Fleetwood Mac's landmark album 'Rumours' better than 'To Pimp a Butterfly' by Kendrick Lamar? Should 'Tapestry' by Carole King be ranked higher or lower than 'Thriller' by Michael Jackson? Rolling Stone magazine has some answers in a new book.
More than 100 inquiries and reports of injuries, incidents made to Health Canada since dry shampoo recall
After more than 1.5 million dry shampoo products were recalled in Canada due to the presence of the cancer-causing chemical benzene, Health Canada says it has since received more than 100 related reports of incidents or injuries related to the products.
Emergencies Act inquiry hears from protester Pat King, 'Freedom Convoy' lawyer
Testimony from key players in the 'Freedom Convoy' protests continued in Ottawa on Wednesday, with the Public Order Emergency Commission hearing from lawyer Keith Wilson, and a few of the faces of the protests: Tom Marazzo and Pat King. Here are the highlights from Wednesday's hearing.
Fatal shooting in Melville leaves 1 man dead, 1 injured: Sask. RCMP
The dangerous person's alert issued following a shooting death in Melville, Sask. has been cancelled according to Saskatchewan RCMP.
Over two million trees planted along Highway of Heroes in eight-year-long tribute to veterans
More than two million trees have been planted along Highway 401 – also known as the Highway of Heroes – in the last eight years to commemorate all who served in the Canadian Armed Forces.
Girl hurt after stepping on board of nails buried in sandy Ontario parking lot
The Mahon family was wrapping up a beautiful day on Port Elgin’s beach when their daughter stepped on something sharp in the sandy parking lot.
Abortion-rights protesters briefly interrupt U.S. Supreme Court
Protesters opposed to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision overturning abortion rights briefly interrupted arguments at the court Wednesday and urged women to vote in next week's elections.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario education workers to strike 'until further notice' unless deal is reached, union says
The union representing Ontario education workers has said it will go on strike “until further notice” unless a non-legislated deal with the government is reached.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 2-year sentence for former Whitecaps women's coach Bob Birarda on sex charges
A provincial court judge in North Vancouver has handed a two-year sentence to Bob Birarda, a former Vancouver Whitecaps and Soccer Canada coach, for sex offences involving four female athletes.
-
Fatal shooting in Melville leaves 1 man dead, 1 injured: Sask. RCMP
The dangerous person's alert issued following a shooting death in Melville, Sask. has been cancelled according to Saskatchewan RCMP.
-
'Always a hero': Thousands pay respects to fallen B.C. RCMP officer Shaelyn Yang
Fallen B.C. RCMP officer Shaelyn Yang had an extraordinary and unwavering faith in humanity, her family said during an emotional funeral service Thursday.
-
Girl shot with firework, burned during unruly B.C. Halloween gathering
Police are investigating an unruly Halloween gathering of hundreds of teenagers and young adults in Delta, B.C., that resulted in multiple injuries – including to a girl whose jacket caught fire after being shot with a firework.
-
'I call him a hero': Lloydminster man kicks in door to alert family to house fire
A Lloydminster man says his neighbour is a hero after he kicked in the door to alert the family to a fire. Mike Champagne and his family were asleep early Sunday morning when a blaze broke out at the home next door.
World
-
Abortion-rights protesters briefly interrupt U.S. Supreme Court
Protesters opposed to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision overturning abortion rights briefly interrupted arguments at the court Wednesday and urged women to vote in next week's elections.
-
What happens if U.S Election Day gets disrupted?
Elections in the United States are decentralized, with county and local officials across 50 states responsible for carrying out the balloting and tabulating votes. So where a disruption unfolds will determine which official decides how to handle it.
-
Ethiopian government, Tigray agree to end fighting after 2 years
Ethiopia's warring sides formally agreed during talks in South Africa Wednesday to a permanent cessation of hostilities in a 2-year conflict whose victims could be counted in the hundreds of thousands.
-
Michigan fighting one of the most significant abortion battles in U.S.
Michigan is fighting one of the most significant abortion battles in the country. CTV News speaks to Sam, not her real name, who runs the Scotsdale Women's Centre, about Proposition 3, the competing ads out there, and what's at stake for women.
-
With Bolsonaro tamed in defeat, Brazil steps back from brink
In the run-up to Brazil's presidential election, many feared a narrow result would be contested and spell the death knell for Latin America's largest democracy. So far, however, the worst fears have been averted, despite a nail-biting victory for former leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva over far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, and ongoing protests by some of Bolsonaro's supporters across the country.
-
Two alleged 'Boogaloo Boys' arrested in Michigan and Ohio
The FBI has arrested two alleged members of the far-right anti-government group the Boogaloo Boys, with authorities increasingly concerned about the potential for violence in the leadup to next week's midterm elections.
Politics
-
Emergencies Act inquiry hears from protester Pat King, 'Freedom Convoy' lawyer
Testimony from key players in the 'Freedom Convoy' protests continued in Ottawa on Wednesday, with the Public Order Emergency Commission hearing from lawyer Keith Wilson, and a few of the faces of the protests: Tom Marazzo and Pat King. Here are the highlights from Wednesday's hearing.
-
Opposition MPs team up to pass motion calling for federal audit of ArriveCan
Opposition MPs joined forces on Wednesday to pass a motion calling for an audit into the federal government's border application ArriveCan.
-
Liberals to propose corporate stock buyback tax in fall economic statement: CP source
A senior government official says Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland's fall economic statement will propose to tax corporate stock buybacks in a bid to encourage companies to invest in their domestic operations and workers.
Health
-
CVS, Walgreens announce opioid settlements totaling $10B
CVS Health and Walgreen Co. announced agreements in principle Wednesday to pay about $5 billion each to settle lawsuits nationwide over the toll of opioids, and a lawyer said Walmart is in discussions for a deal.
-
'Pandemic of suffering:' chiefs put pressure on governments to fund regional hospital
Chiefs from four remote First Nations in Manitoba are calling for the provincial and federal governments to work together with them to build a hospital in their area.
-
Winnipeg police arrest two after cannabis edibles handed out to kids on Halloween
A 53-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man are facing multiple charges after cannabis edibles with packaging indicating high levels of THC were handed out to children in Winnipeg on Halloween.
Sci-Tech
-
Look up! Meteor showers, a lunar eclipse and Uranus at opposition among major astronomical events for November
Astronomy enthusiasts have much to look forward to this November as meteor showers, a lunar eclipse and Uranus shining at its brightest are among the major events visible in the night sky this month.
-
Former employee admits defrauding Apple of $17 million
A former Apple employee pleaded guilty Tuesday to defrauding the tech giant out of more than $17 million over seven years, federal prosecutors said.
-
Musk says Twitter will charge US$8 per month for Blue service
Twitter will charge US$8 a month for its Blue service, which may include its sought-after 'verified' badge, new boss Elon Musk said on Tuesday as he seeks to boost subscriptions and make the social media network less reliant on ads.
Entertainment
-
What are the 500 best albums? Rolling Stone has an answer
Is Fleetwood Mac's landmark album 'Rumours' better than 'To Pimp a Butterfly' by Kendrick Lamar? Should 'Tapestry' by Carole King be ranked higher or lower than 'Thriller' by Michael Jackson? Rolling Stone magazine has some answers in a new book.
-
Theft charges dismissed for ex-manager of Marvel's Stan Lee
A Los Angeles judge declared a mistrial and dismissed grand theft charges Tuesday against a former business manager of Marvel Comics mastermind Stan Lee.
-
Chadwick Boseman's widow reflects on loving and losing him
Simone Ledward Boseman is opening up about the death of her husband Chadwick Boseman in a new interview with Whoopi Goldberg.
Business
-
Stocks fall after U.S. Fed says rates may rise more than expected
Stocks fell sharply after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signalled that interest rates may need to go even higher than previously thought in order to tame the worst inflation in decades.
-
Canada Goose cuts full-year guidance as COVID-19 restrictions hurt China business
Canadian luxury parka maker Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has trimmed its financial guidance for the year as COVID-19 restrictions in China and worries about the global economy weigh on the company.
-
S&P/TSX composite index, U.S. markets down on Fed rate hike
Canada's main stock index was down more than 240 points by the end of Wednesday after a late-afternoon slump, while U.S. markets took a similar tumble, after another outsized rate hike by the Federal Reserve.
Lifestyle
-
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau talks parental leave and friendship with Meghan on 'Archetypes' podcast
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, appeared on a podcast hosted by the Duchess of Sussex, where the two talked about motherhood and reminisced about their friendship.
-
An etiquette guide for the 21st century: Emily Post's tome gets an upgrade
Embracing without permission. Disparaging one parent in front of children struggling with divorce. Flaunting privilege. Being a bad listener or, worse, a terrible loser. The world and all its interactional black holes would likely have Emily Post spewing her tea.
-
How Canadians can save money when booking winter vacations in 2023
With many popular vacation destinations open to Canadians again since travel restrictions were dropped earlier this year, a travel expert advises those looking to book a winter trip to start booking now. Read Loren Christie’s tips on CTVNews.ca
Sports
-
Canada soccer coach summons roster to camp in Bahrain ahead of World Cup
Canada coach John Herdman has summoned his Major League Soccer troops for a camp and international friendly in Bahrain before assembling his full squad ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 2-year sentence for former Whitecaps women's coach Bob Birarda on sex charges
A provincial court judge in North Vancouver has handed a two-year sentence to Bob Birarda, a former Vancouver Whitecaps and Soccer Canada coach, for sex offences involving four female athletes.
-
Tony Hawk program teaches skateboard enthusiasts community organizing
Tony Hawk, who won 73 championships by the age of 25 in skateboarding, founded The Skatepark Project's fellowship program which trains 15 diverse skateboarding enthusiasts in community organizing and project management to be able to build a skatepark.
Autos
-
Uber revenue jumps 72 per cent on strong demand for rides
Uber on Tuesday reported US$8.3 billion in revenue for the three months ending in September, a 72% increase from the prior year, fuelled by strong demand for rides and meal deliveries even as inflation and recession fears weigh on consumers.
-
'I was just ecstatic': 1970s muscle car found abandoned in Selkirk less than a day after theft
A 1970 muscle car that was stolen from the driveway of a Winnipeg man was found abandoned on a back road in Selkirk less than a day after the theft.
-
McLaren plucks away Ganassi sponsor and Kanaan for Indy 500
The tit-for-tat war between Zak Brown and Chip Ganassi took another turn Tuesday when Arrow McLaren SP announced it had signed both a Ganassi sponsor and Tony Kanaan to drive the Indianapolis 500.