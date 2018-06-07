Winner of US$315 million Powerball jackpot comes forward
Published Thursday, June 7, 2018 8:46AM EDT
TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey lottery officials say the winner of a Powerball jackpot worth US$315 million has come forward.
But the ticket holder's name won't be revealed until a news conference Friday.
Lottery officials say the New Jersey resident holds the lone winning ticket for the May 19 drawing. It was sold at a ShopRite grocery store in Hackensack. The ticket matched all five white balls and the Powerball to win the jackpot, which has a $183.2 million cash value.
It wasn't known Thursday if the winner had decided to claim the lump sum or take their winnings over time.
This marks the second major lottery win in New Jersey this year. A Vernon man won a $533 million Mega Millions jackpot in March.
