

Staff, CTVNews.ca





The wings of a plane taxiing at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey struck the wings of another aircraft on Saturday morning.

The incident happened as a Southwest Airlines plane was taxiing for takeoff and clipped a parked airplane, airport authorities said.

At least one passenger took to social media to share an image of the wings of the two airplanes touching.

In a tweet, airport authorities said no one was injured and that passengers on the taxiing flight were booked on later flights.

There are no injuries after a taxiing Southwest plane struck wings with a parked airliner at an @EWR Terminal A gate shortly after 7 am. Passengers will be rebooked. — Newark Liberty Airport (@EWRairport) March 2, 2019