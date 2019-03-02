Wings of two planes collide at New Jersey airport
Staff, CTVNews.ca
Published Saturday, March 2, 2019 9:28AM EST
The wings of a plane taxiing at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey struck the wings of another aircraft on Saturday morning.
The incident happened as a Southwest Airlines plane was taxiing for takeoff and clipped a parked airplane, airport authorities said.
At least one passenger took to social media to share an image of the wings of the two airplanes touching.
In a tweet, airport authorities said no one was injured and that passengers on the taxiing flight were booked on later flights.
Plane collision at EWR. @SouthwestAir Not looking good to get to #FLL by 2pm pic.twitter.com/287VArvX1o— Alex Diefenbach (@AlexDief) March 2, 2019