

Melissa Grelo, Co-Host 'The Social' and 'Your Morning'





WINDSOR, England -- Welcome to Windsor, Berkshire, U.K.!

"Windsor is not London and London is not Windsor." Ask any resident of Windsor about their relationship to London, and this is the likely answer you'll receive. Upon arriving at this town, with its 1,000-year-old royal residence, it's clear that Windsorians are very proud of their history that's distinct from that of nearby bustling London.

What they are very happy to talk about is Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II and the many royal activities that bring their community to a standstill like state visits, carriage caravans travelling to the nearby Royal Ascot horse races and weddings. It's the last one they're most excited about these days as residents count down to what will be the most high-profile royal event they've ever witnessed in person in several years.

The town of 32,000 people is expected to welcome more than 150,000 visitors on May 19 for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding. You can bet businesses like hotels, shops and restaurants will be ready for them.

Finally, how will locals celebrate the royal wedding? With a good street party, of course! Bring on the bunting, bubbly and plenty of Union Jacks aflying! With the wedding carriage procession rolling right past many of their front doors, residents are welcoming friends and family to celebrate beginning first thing in the morning, all with the hopes of personally sending well wishes to the newlyweds as they roll by. An excited royal watcher lets us in to her home to show us her not one, but three floors that each provide spectacular views of the procession route and Long Walk path to Windsor Castle.

We also speak with souvenir shop employees to find out how easy or difficult it is to get your hands on Harry and Meghan memorabilia. And we interview a hotel manager to find out if there are any rooms left in Windsor for the big day and we speak to a certified tour guide who left a successful career in pharmaceuticals to devote her time to sharing her hometown with visitors from around the world.

