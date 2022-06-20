Will Jan. 6 hearings sway voters in November midterms?
Will Jan. 6 hearings sway voters in November midterms?
Rachel Paine Caufield was telling a conservative friend about her evening plans: catching up on the latest instalment of the hearings into the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riots.
Sure, it's not "Game of Thrones," but the congressional spectacle has nonetheless made for riveting television thus far, and the Drake University politics professor wanted to be ready for questions about the potential impact on midterm elections this November.
"His response was very clear," Caufield said, laughing at the recollection. "He said, 'Has anyone called to ask you how $5-a-gallon gas is going to affect the midterms?'"
That, in a nutshell, is the problem for embattled Democrats: as campaign issues go, nothing — not abortion, not guns, not even a violent and potentially illegal effort to subvert the U.S. Constitution — trumps the political rocket fuel that inflation is giving their rivals.
"The general idea here is that somehow or another, a group of people who otherwise support Trump and believe that the 2020 election is a lie will suddenly change their opinion when presented with this evidence," Caufield said.
"I don't think that's ever going to happen."
On Thursday, the third public session since the select committee of U.S. lawmakers made its prime-time, made-for-TV debut June 9, there was a clear effort to resonate with viewers in a way that congressional hearings hadn't done since Watergate half a century ago.
Slick new graphics, the seamless integration of riot footage and video testimony and a measured, well-paced narrative all gave the proceedings a sense of urgency and drama — the product, presumably, of hiring former ABC News president James Goldston to produce the spectacle.
Thursday's episode focused on former vice-president Mike Pence, a self-described "born-again, evangelical Catholic" whose ceremonial role during the joint session of Congress on that fateful day made him the centre of attention — and the hero of the piece.
Pence, of course, had been under pressure for weeks from Trump to reject the Electoral College votes from a number of states that day on the basis of the outgoing president's fabricated claims that the 2020 election had been stolen. His refusal to do so enraged the rioters outside.
The committee saw newly released photos of Pence, from the safety of an underground location deep in the Capitol complex, reading a tweet from Trump accusing him of betrayal, even as a mob of protesters was running throughout the building and demanding, "Bring out Pence."
Secret Service agents, meanwhile, were rebuffed by the vice-president in their efforts to spirit him away from the complex to safety, his former counsel Greg Jacob testified.
Pence "did not want to take any chance that the world would see the vice-president of the United States fleeing the U.S. Capitol," Jacob said. "He was determined that we would complete the work that we had set out to do that day, that it was his constitutional duty to see through."
Every hero needs a villain, and the committee produced not Trump, but John Eastman, the law professor who put forward a now-debunked legal theory that a loosely worded constitutional amendment would give Pence the wiggle room necessary to do the president's bidding.
Eastman's theories amounted to little more than "constitutional mischief" that was "incorrect at every turn," testified J. Michael Luttig, a former federal judge whose own advice on that day helped to inform Pence's decision to stand firm.
Eastman later asked to be considered for a presidential pardon — a request that went unheeded.
But if the Democrats getting hammered in the midterms is a foregone conclusion, what's the point of persisting? Caufield said there are likely several.
In the U.S., midterm elections always include a wide slate of state and regional contests, and Democrats may be thinking in terms of saving the furniture in those elections where President Joe Biden's abysmal approval ratings will be less of a factor, she said.
And then there's the money.
"I don't think it's the Trump supporters that the committee is trying to speak to, I think it's a group of Republican donors," Caufield said, reminding them that Trump's nomination for the 2024 presidential ticket is still not a fait accompli.
"It's kind of saying, 'Don't acquiesce. Here's all the evidence. We want you to remember that there are real consequences when Donald Trump becomes the party nominee.'"
Melissa Haussman, a political science professor at Carleton University in Ottawa, suggested there may be more granular political opportunism at play among members of the select committee — particularly Rep. Liz Cheney, the Wyoming Republican who is persona non grata with her own party.
On Monday, Cheney and committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi, disagreed publicly on the question of whether the committee's findings with regards to Trump himself would be referred to the Department of Justice.
Thompson is trying to get re-elected in a state that "has become pretty Republican in recent decades," Haussman said, which may be why he's slow-walking the idea of pursuing criminal charges against the former president.
Cheney, on the other hand, is striking a different tone. Polls suggest she is trailing her challenger in advance of the Republican primary later this summer, but it's an open primary, which means Democrats and Republicans alike can vote, Haussman said.
"In the general election, though, I think it's looking pretty bad for the Democrats."
The committee is scheduled to reconvene again Tuesday, when it will focus on Trump's efforts in the days preceding the riots to convince state legislators to reject the results of the election.
The panel will hear from Brad Raffensperger, the secretary of state in Georgia who famously sparred with Trump in a conference call just days before the riots, rebuffing the president's demand to "find 11,780 votes" — one more than the margin of Trump's defeat in the state.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2022.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian girl with autism in world-first test on how brain stimulation could stop severe self-harm
A nine-year-old Canadian girl with autism spectrum disorder has 'amazed' her doctors and scientists after they were able to send electrical signals to her brain that stopped her from inflicting severe harm on herself.
Prince William at 40: A milestone birthday in a life under scrutiny
The world watched as Prince William grew from a towheaded schoolboy to a dashing air-sea rescue pilot to a balding father of three. But as he turns 40 on Tuesday, William is making the biggest change yet: assuming an increasingly central role in the Royal Family as he prepares for his eventual accession to the throne.
Man charged after woman set on fire on TTC bus; police investigating it as suspected hate crime
Toronto police are now investigating an attack that saw a woman set on fire on a TTC bus as a suspected hate crime and say a man has been charged in connection with the incident.
Canadian employers willing to hire workers without direct experience, survey says
A new study shows Canadian employers are willing to hire workers without experience related to the job due to a tight labour market.
Staff alleging poor work conditions at airports as travellers suffer lost luggage and longer wait times
A relaxing vacation in Belgium quickly turned into a 19-day fiasco when Laura Pichette’s luggage failed to make the trip — just one example of the trials currently plaguing travellers and airport staff.
'Beer-drinking weather, beach weather': What Canadians can expect from the summer
With the official start of summer just a couple days away, Environment Canada is predicting we’ll be in for some 'beer-drinking weather' with a warmer summer than usual — but storms could pop up.
Paul Haggis detained in Italy in alleged sex assault case: reports
Canadian-born film director Paul Haggis was detained on Sunday for investigation of allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman in southern Italy, Italian news media said, quoting local prosecutors.
Bodychecking at early age doesn't prevent hockey injuries, study finds
Introducing young hockey players to bodychecking at an early age doesn't protect them from injury as they move into older, harder-hitting leagues, new research has concluded. In fact, the opposite may be true, said Paul Eliason of the University of Calgary, lead author of a new paper in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.
Shoppers Drug Mart recalls infant formula sold in error
A recall warning on a Government of Canada website has been issued for several powdered infant formula products due to possible microbial contamination.
Canada
-
Canadian employers willing to hire workers without direct experience, survey says
A new study shows Canadian employers are willing to hire workers without experience related to the job due to a tight labour market.
-
Man charged after woman set on fire on TTC bus; police investigating it as suspected hate crime
Toronto police are now investigating an attack that saw a woman set on fire on a TTC bus as a suspected hate crime and say a man has been charged in connection with the incident.
-
'World lost a good person': Parents warn of global sextortion targeting teens
Derek Lints and his wife, Jill, say they are dealing with unimaginable tragedy. Their son, Daniel, whom most people called Danny, was the victim of a growing global sextortion scheme that is largely targeting teenage boys.
-
1 dead, 7 others injured in 4 separate shootings in Toronto on Sunday
It was a violent Father's Day in Toronto after four separate shootings on Sunday that left one man dead and seven others injured, including two teenage boys.
-
Could Canada see another wave of Omicron cases? Here's what experts have to say
As the summer approaches and COVID-19 health measures continue to loosen, experts say the rise of subvariants of Omicron could lead to a spike in cases in Canada.
-
'Beer-drinking weather, beach weather': What Canadians can expect from the summer
With the official start of summer just a couple days away, Environment Canada is predicting we’ll be in for some 'beer-drinking weather' with a warmer summer than usual — but storms could pop up.
World
-
Prince William at 40: A milestone birthday in a life under scrutiny
The world watched as Prince William grew from a towheaded schoolboy to a dashing air-sea rescue pilot to a balding father of three. But as he turns 40 on Tuesday, William is making the biggest change yet: assuming an increasingly central role in the Royal Family as he prepares for his eventual accession to the throne.
-
Russian journalist sells Nobel Peace Prize for Ukrainian children
Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov auctions off his Nobel Peace Prize medal Monday night, with the proceeds going directly to UNICEF in its efforts to help children displaced by the war in Ukraine.
-
Will Jan. 6 hearings sway voters in November midterms?
On Thursday, the third public Jan. 6 hearing since the select committee of U.S. lawmakers made its prime-time, made-for-TV debut June 9, there was a clear effort to resonate with viewers in a way that congressional hearings hadn't done since Watergate half a century ago.
-
Japan court rules same-sex marriage ban not unconstitutional
An Osaka court on Monday ruled that Japan's ban on same-sex marriage was not 'unconstitutional,' dealing a setback to LGBTQ2S+ rights activists in the only Group of Seven nation that doesn't allow people of the same gender to marry.
-
Ex-rebel wins runoff to be Colombia's 1st leftist president
Colombia will be governed by a leftist president for the first time after former rebel Gustavo Petro narrowly defeated a real estate millionaire in a runoff election that underscored people's disgust with the country's traditional politicians.
-
Ukraine to restrict Russian books, music in latest cultural break from Moscow
Ukraine's parliament on Sunday voted through two laws which will place severe restrictions on Russian books and music as Kyiv seeks to break many remaining cultural ties between the two countries following Moscow’s invasion.
Politics
-
Final countdown to banning some single-use plastics in Canada begins
Canadians will need to find alternatives for plastic straws and grocery bags by the end of the year as the federal government puts the final motions in place to ban some single-use plastics. Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault and a number of other ministers and Liberal MPs will lay out the plastics ban in a series of events across the country today.
-
Poilievre accusations an attempt to distract from crypto plunge: Brown
Conservative Party leadership contender Patrick Brown says accusations by Pierre Poilievre that his campaign reimbursed membership fees are an attempt to distract from his rival’s economic policy pledges.
-
Transport minister hopes COVID-19 vaccine mandates won't need to be reinstated, says it depends on new variants
On Monday, the federal government's vaccine mandates for domestic and outbound international travel, and for federal workers, will be 'suspended.' But, what would have to happen with the COVID-19 pandemic to prompt the Liberals to reinstate them?
Health
-
Shoppers Drug Mart recalls infant formula sold in error
A recall warning on a Government of Canada website has been issued for several powdered infant formula products due to possible microbial contamination.
-
Bodychecking at early age doesn't prevent hockey injuries, study finds
Introducing young hockey players to bodychecking at an early age doesn't protect them from injury as they move into older, harder-hitting leagues, new research has concluded. In fact, the opposite may be true, said Paul Eliason of the University of Calgary, lead author of a new paper in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.
-
Court rejects Trump-era EPA finding that weed killer safe
A federal appeals court on Friday rejected a Trump administration finding that the active ingredient in the weed killer Roundup does not pose a serious health risk and is 'not likely' to cause cancer in humans.
Sci-Tech
-
NASA observes a dying star's 'cosmic cannibalism' of nearby planets
For the first time, NASA astronomers say they have observed a dead star ripping up a planetary system and consuming materials from other planets, which they say offers insights into the beginning and end of life here on Earth.
-
Study suggests bones of fallen soldiers at the Battle of Waterloo likely sold as fertilizer
A new study suggests the bones of some of the thousands killed at the famed Battle of Waterloo may have been sold as fertilizer.
-
Large-scale study of domestic cat DNA identifies markers for disease
In what researchers call the largest-ever study of domestic cat DNA, new research suggests genetic variants linked to disease in felines are present in more pedigreed breeds than previously thought.
Entertainment
-
Paul Haggis detained in Italy in alleged sex assault case: reports
Canadian-born film director Paul Haggis was detained on Sunday for investigation of allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman in southern Italy, Italian news media said, quoting local prosecutors.
-
2 Florida deputies disciplined for sharing news of Bob Saget's death before his family was notified, internal report says
Two Orange County, Florida, sheriff's deputies have been disciplined for sharing information about Bob Saget's death with members of the public before the comedian's family had been notified, according to the results of an internal investigation by the sheriff's department.
-
'Lightyear' stays earthbound, 'Jurassic World' holds No. 1
'Lightyear' did not go to infinity (or beyond) in its first weekend in theaters: Pixar's first major theatrical release since March 2020 blasted off with $51 million in its debut weekend in North America, according to studio estimates on Sunday.
Business
-
Canadian employers willing to hire workers without direct experience, survey says
A new study shows Canadian employers are willing to hire workers without experience related to the job due to a tight labour market.
-
Signals, communications employees at CN Rail on strike
More than 750 signal and communications employees at CN Rail are on strike as federal mediation has ended and no new negotiation dates are scheduled, the union says.
-
World shares mixed while bitcoin holds steady near US$20,000
European benchmarks were higher Monday after most Asian markets retreated, while the price of bitcoin hovered near US$20,000. U.S. futures advanced and oil prices fell back early Monday.
Lifestyle
-
He's a 'proud dad' to 3 million people
To some, Summer Clayton's one-way conversations may seem silly. But his compassion and charisma come through in his TikTok videos, which have struck a chord among people who need a father figure -- or just someone who appears to listen to their troubles.
-
Calgary will soon be home to the world's tallest mural
A German graffiti artist is in Calgary attempting to create the world's tallest mural.
-
Heinz, Wonder partner to end hot dog bun, wiener mismatch
As part of a deal with Heinz, Wonder says it will soon sell hot dog buns in packs of 10 in an effort to address the longstanding mismatch with wieners.
Sports
-
Bodychecking at early age doesn't prevent hockey injuries, study finds
Introducing young hockey players to bodychecking at an early age doesn't protect them from injury as they move into older, harder-hitting leagues, new research has concluded. In fact, the opposite may be true, said Paul Eliason of the University of Calgary, lead author of a new paper in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.
-
Title IX's next battle: Rights of transgender athletes
When the gender equity legislation known as Title IX became law in 1972, the politics of transgender sports was not even a blip in the national conversation in the U.S. Today, it is one of the sharpest dividing points in American culture.
-
Fitzpatrick a winner again at Brookline as U.S. Open champion
Matt Fitzpatrick of England is a champion again at The Country Club, this time with the grandest of trophies.
Autos
-
Montreal Grand Prix 2022: Formula One schedule, timings, how to watch, how to buy tickets
Hundreds of thousands of Formula One fans are in Montreal this weekend for the Grand Prix, which returns after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
For fans and businesses, Montreal F1 marks return to normal
For racing fans in downtown Montreal checking out luxury cars and enjoying the celebrations around the return of the Canadian Grand Prix, this weekend could not come soon enough.
-
Gas in Ontario expected to fall to average price not seen since May
The cost of gas is expected to roll back to an average price unseen since May in southern Ontario, one analyst says.