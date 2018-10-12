

It was a morning of windswept wardrobe malfunctions as ladies held on to their fascinators and the tails on the gentlemen’s morning jackets flapped behind them during a blustery day at the Windsor Castle royal wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

The wind posed a daunting challenge for guests making their way up the steps of St. George’s Chapel for the royal wedding Friday, as the crowd of commoners looked on. A few men could be seen chasing after their wind-blown top hats while women struggled to control their skirts in the unpredictable gusts.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell appeared to have a difficult time keeping her large fascinator in place as she approached the castle. Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Chelsea Davy didn’t seem to mind the wind as much as others as she laughed while holding on to her own headpiece.

Even seasoned royal Princess Anne was photographed with her head bowed and a gloved hand on her green fascinator as she coped with the elements.

For one attendee, however, the wind proved to be too much and she was caught off guard in perhaps the worst of moments.

Lady Louise Windsor, ushering the bridesmaids and pageboys, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, up the steps to the chapel had an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction when the wind conspired to lift her short hemline.

As she made her way up the stairs, holding on to two of the children’s hands, a gust of wind blew the bottom of the woman’s navy dress aloft, exposing her undergarments.

Queen Elizabeth II’s youngest granddaughter appeared to recover quickly, flattening her skirt behind her as she disappeared through the doorway.

The incident happened seconds after pageboy Louis de Givenchy lost his balance and fell on the stairs.

It wasn’t the only awkward moment during the arrivals.

When the bride’s mother Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, emerged from her vehicle in front of the chapel she made a beeline towards the crowd of onlookers. She gave a big hug to one older woman sitting in a chair and was about to embrace a man standing nearby before she appeared to change her mind.

As the man went in for a hug, the duchess, holding his face, hesitated and back away. She then turned and walked back to the stairs to join her other daughter Princess Beatrice who was waiting for her.

