World

    • Wife and daughter of John Gotti Jr. charged with assault after fight at high school game

    Share
    LATTINGTOWN, N.Y. -

    The wife and daughter of John Gotti Jr., the namesake son of the notorious New York mob boss John “Dapper Don” Gotti, are facing assault charges stemming from a fistfight with a woman at a high school basketball game on Long Island.

    Kimberly Gotti, 55, and her daughter Gianna Gotti, 25, are accused of assaulting the woman after she asked them to stop cursing at players from the bleachers. John and Kimberly Gotti's son Joseph was on the court playing for Oyster Bay High School against rival Locust Valley High School on Thursday night.

    The woman said Kimberly and Gianni Gotti punched her and pulled off her hat and wig, “which was held on by three clips and Velcro,” according to court papers cited by multiple news organizations. The woman said she “felt as if my scalp was going to be ripped off" and described how additional people joined in and knocked her to the ground.

    The Gottis, who were each charged Friday morning with third-degree assault, disputed the woman's account. John Gotti Jr. told reporters on Thursday the woman assaulted his wife first.

    “That’s the only reason why we’re here,” he said. “She threw a punch that hit my wife in the head.”

    Kimberly and Gianni Gotti are both scheduled to appear in Nassau District Court again on March 6.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Non-essential surgery on pets now banned in Quebec

    Quebec's "Regulation respecting the welfare and safety of domestic companion animals and equines", which comes into force this Saturday, aims to ban four surgeries that were previously permitted but strongly discouraged by the Quebec Order of Veterinarians (OMVQ): feline declawing, ear trimming, tail trimming and vocal cord removal.

    Taylor Swift prepares for an epic journey to the Super Bowl. Will she make it?

    Taylor Swift's last song will still be ringing in the ears of thousands of fans at the Tokyo Dome on Saturday night when the singer is expected to rush to a private jet at Haneda airport that will take her on a time-zone-spanning journey to see her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, play in the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News