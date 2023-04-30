Widening manhunt for Texas gunman slowed by 'zero leads'

Widening manhunt for Texas gunman slowed by 'zero leads'

A widening manhunt for a Texas gunman who killed five neighbours continued turning up nothing Sunday as officers knocked on doors, the governor put up US$50,000 in reward money and the FBI acknowledged they had 'zero leads' after nearly two days of searching.

