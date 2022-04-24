Why some jurors who sentenced a Texas woman to death now want the execution halted

Rachelle Zoca, of Chicago, holds a sign during a vigil for Melissa Lucio at the Basilica Of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle National Shrine, Friday, April 22, 2022, in San Juan, Texas. Lucio is the first woman of Hispanic descent in Texas to be sentenced to death. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor via AP) Rachelle Zoca, of Chicago, holds a sign during a vigil for Melissa Lucio at the Basilica Of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle National Shrine, Friday, April 22, 2022, in San Juan, Texas. Lucio is the first woman of Hispanic descent in Texas to be sentenced to death. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

France's Macron is reelected but far-right rival raises game

French President Emmanuel Macron comfortably won reelection to a second term Sunday, according to polling agencies' projections. The result offered France and the European Union the reassurance of leadership stability in the bloc's only nuclear-armed power as the continent grapples with the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

France's youngest president wins again, troubles and all

In just five years as France's president, Emmanuel Macron has gone from a young newbie in politics to a key world player and weighty decision-maker in the European Union who has been deeply involved in efforts to end Russia's war in Ukraine. And now he has won a second term, the first French president to do so in a generation.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social