

CTVNews.ca Staff





On her big day, Princess Eugenie chose to wear a dress that would show off her scars, rather than hide them.

As she wed husband Jack Brooksbank on Friday, Eugenie wore a flowing white dress she helped create with British designers Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos.

The dress featured a plunging backline that revealed Eugenie’s scars stemming from scoliosis surgery she had at age 12.

Scoliosis is a condition that causes an abnormal curve of the spine. Eugenie still has two 30-centimetre rods in her back, though the condition is not expected to cause any long-term issues for the princess.

While designing the dress, Pilotto and De Vos spent time researching other bridal gowns worn by members of the Royal Family before coming up with a silhouette for Eugenie.

“During several fittings the dress was developed layer by layer, constructing it from the corset and the complex underskirt to the fitted bodice and full pleated skirt,” the Royal Family wrote in a statement. “The dress features a neckline that folds around the shoulders to a low back that drapes into a flowing full-length train.”

The wedding dress’ fabric contains motifs that are also symbolic to Eugenie, including:

a thistle acknowledging Balmoral, the holiday home for the Royal Family,

a shamrock as an acknowledgment to Eugenie’s Irish heritage, and

some York rose and ivy representing the newlyweds’ home, the Ivy cottage in Kensington Palace.

These symbols were reinterpreted “in a garland of rope like motifs, woven into a jacquard of silk, cotton and viscose blend.”

Once the fabric was completed, it was sent to the Como region of Italy where it was translated into a jacquard weave.

“The result is a very modern-looking fabric using a highly intricate weaving technique,” the statement said.

As for jewelry, Eugenie wore an emerald tiara that Queen Elizabeth II lent to her for the big day along with diamond and emerald earrings, which were a wedding gift from Brooksbank.