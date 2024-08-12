Why hasn't King Charles spoken publicly about the U.K. riots?

BREAKING Sport court dismisses Canada's appeal in women's soccer case
The Court of Arbitration for Sport has dismissed Canada's appeal of a six-point penalty against its Olympic women's soccer team.
Two weeks of violent disorder and rioting instigated by far-right agitators has rocked the United Kingdom.
The stabbings of Alice da Silva Aguiar, aged nine, Bebe King, aged six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, aged seven—along with eight other children and two adults in the Merseyside town of Southport on July 29—were the flashpoints that sparked the riots.
Only hours after the attack, false claims appeared online that the stabbings were the fault of an asylum seeker who arrived in the U.K. by boat. This false narrative was picked up by the far right and their supporters, who jumped at the chance to cause mayhem on British streets.
People of colour and particularly Muslims became targets. Islamophobia, racism and fascism was back on British streets at levels not seen since the 1970s.
It was, and still is, a scary time to be a person of colour living in the UK. With hundreds of riots planned by far right groups, counter-protests by groups such as Stand Up to Racism have taken place to try to promote community cohesion.
A car burns during an anti-immigration protest in Middlesbrough, England, Sunday Aug. 4, 2024 (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)
Meanwhile, almost 6,000 police officers remain mobilized across the U.K. to deal with the violence. It’s certainly been a baptism of fire for the new U.K Prime Minister Kier Starmer, who has cancelled his summer holiday because of the gravity of the situation, the effects of which will surely be felt for years to come.
The recent riots in the U.K. have sparked intense debate about the role of the monarchy in times of national crisis. Many are questioning whether King Charles III should break his silence and address the nation.
This situation has brought attention to the delicate balance between royal tradition and the need for leadership during turbulent times. The riots and instances of looting have left the public divided on how the Royal Family should respond.
Some argue that a message from Buckingham Palace could help foster national unity, while others believe the monarch should maintain political neutrality. It’s clear that the way King Charles handles this situation will shape public perception of the Royal Family and its place relevance in modern British society.
It’s fair to say that King Charles III has adopted a discreet approach to the ongoing riots in the UK. According to royal sources, the monarch has requested daily updates on the crisis. Despite being on his annual summer holiday in Scotland, sources say the King remains actively engaged in monitoring the situation.
He has held phone meetings with Starmer and police chiefs, expressing encouragement for the response that has, in the words of Buckingham Palace, “countered the aggression and criminality from a few with the compassion and resilience of the many.”
The King's involvement extends to his long-standing work in community cohesion and interfaith relations. Sources indicate that he continues to engage with community leaders privately, maintaining his commitment to fostering understanding among diverse groups.
Despite the escalating situation, King Charles has not made a public statement addressing the riots directly. This silence has drawn criticism from some quarters, with anti-monarchy group Republic labelling it a “cowardly absence.” However, constitutional experts argue that this approach aligns with the traditional role of the monarchy, which typically refrains from commenting on current political events to maintain neutrality.
The King's current stance mirrors that of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, during the 2011 riots in England. She, too, remained quiet during the unrest. This consistency in approach underscores the delicate balance the monarchy must strike between showing concern and avoiding political controversy. Looking ahead, there is speculation that once the situation stabilizes, King Charles or other members of the Royal Family may visit affected communities. This would follow the precedent set after the 2011 riots when Charles, then Prince of Wales, visited Tottenham and other impacted areas to offer support and reassurance.
File photo showing Prince Charles and his wife Camilla seen with some of the children during a visit to The Tottenham Green Leisure Centre in north London on Aug. 17, 2011. Speaking of the unease gripping many neighbourhoods, Charles said it was time to deal with the 'real causes' rather than the 'symptoms' of England's worst civil unrest in decades (AP Photo / Phil Hannaford, The Sun, Pool)
The King's silence on the riots has drawn criticism from various quarters. Graham Smith, leader of the anti-monarchy group Republic, expressed disappointment, stating, “We're told the monarch is supposed to be a figurehead who unites the nation, yet when the nation is in crisis he's nowhere to be seen.”
This sentiment reflects a growing concern among some members of the public who expect the monarch to play a more visible role during times of national crisis.
On the other hand, supporters of the monarchy have defended the King's approach. They argue that the Royal Family needs time to process events and respond appropriately, as well as trying to remain apolitical. This view aligns with the traditional role of the monarchy, which typically refrains from immediate commentary on political matters.
Sir Anthony Seldon, a historian and author, supports this stance, suggesting that it is more appropriate for the prime minister to handle crisis management while the situation is ongoing.
Royal journalists and commentators, meanwhile, have weighed in on the timing of a potential royal response.
Royal correspondent Sarah Hewson told me this, given the criticism directed toward the King's public silence and his stance on multiculturalism and community inclusion: “As monarch he is a figure of national unity and there was understandably a desire to hear from him at a time of such instability. We know he was being kept abreast of the situation daily and it may be that he was acting on the advice of Downing Street not to intervene at that time and leave it to the politicians," said Hewson.
"When he did break his silence, it was to praise the community spirit that had countered aggression and thank the police and emergency services. I think we can expect visits to riot-hit areas at some point -- once the situation has calmed down and his presence wouldn’t put extra pressure on already stretched police resources. At that point, I would anticipate a more considered, official response from the King about building bridges and societal harmony," she said.
Royal commentator Daisy McAndrew, meanwhile, reflected on how difficult it was for the King to get his response right.
“Whilst it’s obvious that the civil unrest in the U.K. was a moment of jeopardy for the new government and the country at large, what won’t have been so obvious was how difficult it was for the King to fashion his response. To get involved too early with any form of public statement could have been interpreted as unconstitutional political meddling," McAndrew told me.
"To say nothing could look uncaring and aloof. Particularly at a time when he was on a ‘summer break’. The monarchy will have wanted to have taken a path that would be as inoffensive as possible to the majority of people. We’ll see whether they chose the right route.”
In times of social and political upheaval, the monarchy has an opportunity to play a unifying role. King Charles has expressed hope that “shared values of mutual respect and understanding will continue to strengthen and unite the nation.” This approach could involve acknowledging the legitimate grievances of marginalized groups whilst committing to address systemic issues that contribute to social divisions.
The King's emphasis on the “compassion and resilience of the many” countering the “aggression and criminality from a few” demonstrates this approach. There are also conversations to be had about the treatment of British citizens who aren’t white and how they are viewed in the U.K. Considering that most of the citizens of the Commonwealth, that the King is the head of, are not white, how the U.K. looks on the world stage when it comes to its treatment of its non-white citizens is crucial.
Beyond public statements and community engagement, the Royal Family may need to consider addressing the underlying social, economic, and political factors that contribute to unrest. This could involve supporting policy reforms, investing in community development initiatives, and working to address issues such as inequality and lack of economic opportunity. The King's long-standing work in community cohesion and interfaith relations provides a foundation for this approach.
Once the riots subside and some sort of normality returns, an appropriate opportunity may arise for the King to directly show his concern and support for the impacted communities, potentially through visits to affected areas.
The monarchy's handling of recent events, meanwhile, comes after a survey earlier this year showed historic lows in support for the monarchy. A National Centre for Social Research survey in April found only 29% of Britons considering the monarchy "very important." This decline reflects a long-term trend, with 45% of respondents indicating that the monarchy should be abolished or is not important. The public's perception has been further affected by controversies such as Prince Andrew's resignation from public life following the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, which has eroded trust in the institution.
As the monarchy adapts to a changing social and political landscape, its role in modern Britain continues to evolve. King Charles III's reign has been marked more by continuity than transformation, with changes in style rather than substance. The King has focused on building bridges at home and abroad, embracing the role of diplomat-in-chief.
However, there are increasing demands for the palace to address issues such as staff diversity and the monarchy's historical role in slavery and imperialism. The institution faces pressure to become more accountable and transparent, particularly regarding Royal spending.
The monarchy's response to recent crises has highlighted the need for improved crisis management strategies. The handling of situations like Prince Andrew's scandal and the Princess of Wales’ health crisis and stepping back from public life has demonstrated the importance of effective public relations. As the institution navigates complex issues, it must learn to better manage public perceptions and maintain confidence. The monarchy's ability to adapt its communication strategies and address societal concerns will be crucial in determining its future relevance and role in British society.
The ongoing riots in the U.K. have brought the role of the monarchy into sharp focus, especially regarding its response to national crises. King Charles III's approach, characterized by private engagement and a lack of public statements, has sparked debate about the monarch's role in fostering unity during turbulent times. This situation has an impact on public trust and highlights the need to strike a balance between royal tradition and meeting the expectations of a modern society. Looking ahead, the monarchy faces challenges to adapt its communication strategies and address societal concerns. The institution's ability to navigate complex issues and maintain relevance in British society will be crucial.
As the situation stabilizes, there may be opportunities for the Royal Family to engage more directly with affected communities, potentially through visits to impacted areas. This approach could help to rebuild trust and demonstrate the monarchy's commitment to addressing the root causes of social unrest.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport has dismissed Canada's appeal of a six-point penalty against its Olympic women's soccer team.
Ontario Provincial Police say Martyn Rosko, the main suspect in four homicides in Kirkland Lake, is dead.
If you're planning to leave Canada, there's a laundry list of things that need to be checked off. Experts explain all the steps you need to take before making the move.
Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Wednesday called on his close ally, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, to release detailed vote counts of the weekend election in which electoral authorities declared Maduro the winner.
Fewer people are going to Starbucks and buying drinks and food, as last quarter was Starbucks' second straight with a sales decline.
Weeks after Jason Pilbin witnessed a driver get swept away by floodwaters, his northeastern Vermont community was ravaged again by flooding from heavy rains.
Six families whose loved ones died in Alabama prisons have filed lawsuits against the commissioner of the state's department of corrections, saying their family members' bodies were returned to them missing internal organs after undergoing state-ordered autopsies.
The Canadian economy continued to keep its head just above water in May, growing 0.2 per cent, led by expansions in manufacturing and the public sector.
A sailboat captain was found alive but suffering from a severe case of hypothermia on Monday after spending up to five hours adrift in the ocean off British Columbia, according to the coast guard.
A jury is set to begin deliberating today the fate of two men accused of conspiring to kill police at the Coutts, Alta., blockade in 2022.
An Edmonton man has been sentenced to five years in prison after being convicted in the United Kingdom of being a member of a proscribed terrorist group.
Ontario Provincial Police say Martyn Rosko, the main suspect in four homicides in Kirkland Lake, is dead.
A Federal Court judge has thrown out a convicted killer's challenge of a British Columbia prison warden's decision not to allow the inmate to have an electric guitar in his cell.
The Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA) says it’s intervening in a legal dispute over Saskatchewan’s controversial pronoun laws to prevent the “abuse” of the notwithstanding clause.
If you're planning to leave Canada, there's a laundry list of things that need to be checked off. Experts explain all the steps you need to take before making the move.
The targeting of two senior militant leaders in two Middle Eastern capitals within hours of each other — with each strike blamed on Israel — risks rocking the region at a critical moment.
Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Wednesday called on his close ally, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, to release detailed vote counts of the weekend election in which electoral authorities declared Maduro the winner.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris appears to have energized Democrats in the early days of her candidacy, with the surge in warm feelings extending across multiple groups, including some key Democratic constituencies that had been especially tepid about U.S. President Joe Biden, a new poll shows.
Residents swept up broken bricks, shattered glass and burnt plastic on Wednesday after far-right protesters clashed with police outside a mosque in a northwest England town where three girls were fatally stabbed.
Weeks after Jason Pilbin witnessed a driver get swept away by floodwaters, his northeastern Vermont community was ravaged again by flooding from heavy rains.
The UN human rights office issued a report Wednesday saying Palestinians detained by Israeli authorities since the Oct. 7 attacks faced waterboarding, sleep deprivation, electric shocks, the release of dogs, and other forms of torture and mistreatment.
The federal Conservatives are shifting their focus from the governing Liberals to take aim at the NDP in a new attack ad.
The Liberal government says measures to monitor and assess foreign interference threats will be part of all future federal byelections, not just general elections.
Ontario Conservative MP Karen Vecchio says she will not be seeking re-election.
Ontario is officially ending its COVID-19 wastewater surveillance program today in a move some public health experts call shortsighted.
As if people with anxiety don’t have enough to worry about, a new study is adding to that list — suggesting the disorder may nearly triple the risk of developing dementia years later.
The Public Health Agency of Canada is reporting six additional cases of listeriosis linked to a national recall of plant-based milk beverages.
Microsoft appears to have resolved the issues with its Azure network infrastructure that impacted users around the world on Tuesday.
Meta has agreed to a US$1.4 billion settlement with Texas in a privacy lawsuit over allegations that the tech giant used biometric data of users without their permission, officials said Tuesday.
Parks Canada wants everyone to know that despite the wildfire scorching Jasper National Park, Bear 222 is OK.
The attorney general for Washington, D.C., sued StubHub on Wednesday, accusing the ticket resale platform of advertising deceptively low prices and then ramping up prices with extra fees.
R. Kelly – who is currently serving a more than a 30-year prison sentence in North Carolina – is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear an appeal of his federal sex crimes convictions.
Star Wars: A New Hope is rocketing back into theatres – in a completely new way.
Boeing lost more than US$1.4 billion in the second quarter and said a longtime industry executive will take over as chief executive of the troubled aircraft manufacturer next week.
After labouring for months to bring one of Jasper's newest business concepts to life, the owners of The Peacock Cork & Fork never dreamed the young restaurant's run would be so short-lived.
The Canadian economy continued to keep its head just above water in May, growing 0.2 per cent, led by expansions in manufacturing and the public sector.
How do you turn one room into a work, sleep and hangout space?
One golf course, two men, 12 hours and 333 holes of golf played. That's how the 13th annual Marathon Monday shaped up for Patrick Law and Dylan Thornborough, which ended up being an unofficial world record.
An Italian athlete made a public and heartfelt apology to his wife after losing his wedding ring at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport has dismissed Canada's appeal of a six-point penalty against its Olympic women's soccer team.
Canadian divers Caeli McKay and Kate Miller have finished in fourth in women's 10-metre synchronized platform at the Paris Olympics.
One golf course, two men, 12 hours and 333 holes of golf played. That's how the 13th annual Marathon Monday shaped up for Patrick Law and Dylan Thornborough, which ended up being an unofficial world record.
Toyota reported Wednesday more cases of cheating on certification tests for new models required by the Japanese government, on top of those acknowledged earlier.
Authorities in Washington have determined that a Tesla that hit and killed a motorcyclist near Seattle in April was operating on the company's 'Full Self Driving' system at the time of the crash.
Drivers in Saskatoon have been hit with unwelcome news as gas prices soared to $1.68 per litre this week. The increase is not limited to Saskatoon; drivers throughout western Canada have experienced similar hikes.
One golf course, two men, 12 hours and 333 holes of golf played. That's how the 13th annual Marathon Monday shaped up for Patrick Law and Dylan Thornborough, which ended up being an unofficial world record.
A woman who lives east of Montreal in Repentigny came home to a pool party on Sunday after a family of five had rented it on the Swimply app without the consent of the homeowner.
A CFL fan has unofficially broken the world record for watching CFL home games at all nine of Canada’s stadiums in the shortest amount of time.
The Anne Murray Centre in Springhill, N.S., marked its 35th anniversary over the weekend drawing dozens to the event from around the globe.
Imani Nadir says she looked high and low for a hairdresser when she moved to Montreal in 2022. Finally, after six months of making calls and sending emails, the 20-year-old came across Two Horses, a Montreal hair salon offering specialized services to women who wear face or head coverings.
As fire threatened people in Jasper National Park, Colleen Knull sprung into action.
Video posted to social media on Thursday morning appears to show the charred remains of a Jasper, Alta., neighbourhood.
A Saskatchewan-born veteran of the Second World War was recently presented with France's highest national order.
A local First Nations elder and veteran is helping to bring the Ojibwe language to a well-known film for the first time.
She spent nearly 20 years working for the Vancouver Police Department, and now the woman at the centre of a lawsuit is speaking publicly about the threatening environment she claims to have experienced, and the alleged inaction of management.
Last Thursday, Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon gave West Vancouver's mayor and council 30 days to change the city's bylaws to comply with new provincial regulations allowing for the construction of multiple units on all single family lots.
A poll released Tuesday shows the gap narrowing between the BC NDP and the BC Conservatives with the latter party trailing by just three points months before the provincial election.
Ontario is officially ending its COVID-19 wastewater surveillance program today in a move some public health experts call shortsighted.
Hamilton police are appealing for information about the whereabouts of a 24-year-old man who is facing an 11-year prison sentence in connection with a fatal hit-and-run back in 2021.
Two youths have been charged after several people were struck by gel bullets in Vaughan, prompting a police warning on the dangers of replica firearms.
It's the Alberta Day of Caring, a province-wide event to support Jasper wildfire evacuees.
A jury is set to begin deliberating today the fate of two men accused of conspiring to kill police at the Coutts, Alta., blockade in 2022.
After labouring for months to bring one of Jasper's newest business concepts to life, the owners of The Peacock Cork & Fork never dreamed the young restaurant's run would be so short-lived.
Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a pedestrian on Albion Road, between Rideau Road and Mitch Owens Road, just before midnight.
Ottawa Public Health is reminding parents to add vaccinations to the back-to-school list for the fall, as the capital sees an increase in whooping cough cases.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport has dismissed Canada's appeal of a six-point penalty against its Olympic women's soccer team.
A Quebec woman who allegedly pretended to be a lawyer and evaded the authorities for weeks has been arrested.
Montreal police is looking for 10-year-old Jordan Blessing Nkhingu.
For the third time this year, Quebec manufacturer of electric medium- and heavy-duty urban vehicles, Lion Electric, is slashing its workforce, reducing its workforce by 30 per cent.
After labouring for months to bring one of Jasper's newest business concepts to life, the owners of The Peacock Cork & Fork never dreamed the young restaurant's run would be so short-lived.
We should see afternoon highs in the mid to upper 20s through the rest of the week and the coming weekend in Edmonton.
An Edmonton man has been sentenced to five years in prison after being convicted in the United Kingdom of being a member of a proscribed terrorist group.
Taxes are the largest household expense for families in Canada.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport has dismissed Canada's appeal of a six-point penalty against its Olympic women's soccer team.
Tiny grains of sand from the Sahara Desert are to blame for the almost month-long lull in this year's Atlantic hurricane season, scientists say. But it could soon come to an end.
There’s a buzz at the Braeside Park wading pool and it’s not the sound of kids splashing around.
The remains of a missing Manitoba man were found in a wooded area on Monday.
Protestors shut down the Maryland Bridge on Tuesday as they called for better bike safety.
As the devastating wildfire in Jasper National Park continues to burn, Saskatchewan is currently batting more than 80 active wildfires of its own. However, none are currently encroaching on any communities, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency said on Tuesday.
Former Saskatchewan Party MLA and provincial cabinet minister Lyle Stewart has died following a lengthy battle with cancer.
A long standing fixture in Radville, Sask. was destroyed by a fire in the early hours of Monday morning.
Waterloo residents are frustrated over the death of a wild deer that had been living in their neighbourhood, after repeated requests to help the animal were ignored.
The Mayor of Guelph is speaking out about drug use in public spaces.
Damaged books and bits of wood littered the ground on Wednesday after a free little library in Kitchener was destroyed.
The executive director of a Saskatoon-based harm reduction group says federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre’s statements on supervised consumption sites are “uneducated.”
The City of Saskatoon has issued a warning to residents about the presence of toxic cyanobacteria in Briarwood Pond.
Former Saskatchewan Party MLA and provincial cabinet minister Lyle Stewart has died following a lengthy battle with cancer.
Sudbury police say they are investigating a death at Bell Park and are asking the public to avoid it.
Police are asking people to avoid the Lloyd Street area after a serious crash at a busy downtown Sudbury intersection Wednesday morning.
Ontario Provincial Police say Martyn Rosko, the main suspect in four homicides in Kirkland Lake, is dead.
Workers voted to ratify a new four-year collective agreement that eliminates the two-tier wage system, they said discriminated against new hires and existing workers with limited seniority.
One person has died after a crash Monday night in Lambton County. Around 10:05 p.m., crews responded to the area of London Line and Telfer road for the crash involving a transport truck and a cyclist.
Just after 12 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews rushed to the scene in Thames Centre after a transport carrying a full load of propane, collided with an SUV.
Couchiching Beach in Orillia has a swim advisory in place.
Following reports of people defecating on the beach, Wasaga Beach Mayor Brian Smith passed a motion in council on Monday, formally requesting the province to ban four-sided tents on the beach.
The National Wildlife Centre in Caledon Ont., has been helping sick and injured wildlife for 10 years and will soon offer its first permanent wildlife field hospital.
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Windsor-Essex. High temperatures are expected to continue through Thursday.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport has dismissed Canada's appeal of a six-point penalty against its Olympic women's soccer team.
A Windsor law firm has been working on the case since it first came to light nearly a decade ago.
A wildfire burning west of Victoria is no longer considered out of control, according to an update from the B.C. Wildfire Service Tuesday.
A poll released Tuesday shows the gap narrowing between the BC NDP and the BC Conservatives with the latter party trailing by just three points months before the provincial election.
A sailboat captain was found alive but suffering from a severe case of hypothermia on Monday after spending up to five hours adrift in the ocean off British Columbia, according to the coast guard.
A British Columbia co-operative that has been selling and promoting the province's fruit for the last 88 years is shutting down.
Police in the British Columbia Interior say a missing father and his four young children have been found safe after the man failed to surrender the children to their mother, in violation of a court order.
A Kamloops Mountie has been charged with assault and mischief in connection to an incident that occurred last summer, Crown prosecutors announced Wednesday.
A jury is set to begin deliberating today the fate of two men accused of conspiring to kill police at the Coutts, Alta., blockade in 2022.
The defence lawyer for Chris Carbert says her client is “a bit of a wing nut” who fell down a conspiracy rabbit hole at the border blockade in Coutts, Alta., but that doesn’t make him guilty of conspiring to kill police.
Just before 3 p.m. on Friday, workers at the 2Point0 recycling plant were running plastic material through a machine to be processed. Sparks flew off the machine, which started a fire.
Cleanup is underway more than 24 hours since Mother Nature opened up the skies and flooded much of Prince Township.
CUPE 894 in Sault Ste. Marie announced Tuesday that its members approved a new contract with the Group Health Centre.
Sault police say recent impaired driving arrests in the city involved such dangerous acts as driving in reverse and driving on a sidewalk.
The chair of the board of regents at Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador has been asked to take privacy training after he forwarded an alumnus's pro-Palestinian campaign email to her father.
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey gave a special gift to David Tiller, one of seven fishermen who survived 48 hours on a life raft in the Atlantic Ocean.
The Newfoundland and Labrador government has more than doubled the financial assistance it offers low-income residents who need to pay for a burial or a cremation, as health officials scramble to deal with unclaimed bodies at the province's largest hospital.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.