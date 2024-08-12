Why hasn't King Charles spoken publicly about the U.K. riots?

LONDON, ENGLAND -

Two weeks of violent disorder and rioting instigated by far-right agitators has rocked the United Kingdom.

The stabbings of Alice da Silva Aguiar, aged nine, Bebe King, aged six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, aged seven—along with eight other children and two adults in the Merseyside town of Southport on July 29—were the flashpoints that sparked the riots.

Only hours after the attack, false claims appeared online that the stabbings were the fault of an asylum seeker who arrived in the U.K. by boat. This false narrative was picked up by the far right and their supporters, who jumped at the chance to cause mayhem on British streets.

People of colour and particularly Muslims became targets. Islamophobia, racism and fascism was back on British streets at levels not seen since the 1970s.

It was, and still is, a scary time to be a person of colour living in the UK. With hundreds of riots planned by far right groups, counter-protests by groups such as Stand Up to Racism have taken place to try to promote community cohesion.

A car burns during an anti-immigration protest in Middlesbrough, England, Sunday Aug. 4, 2024 (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)

Meanwhile, almost 6,000 police officers remain mobilized across the U.K. to deal with the violence. It’s certainly been a baptism of fire for the new U.K Prime Minister Kier Starmer, who has cancelled his summer holiday because of the gravity of the situation, the effects of which will surely be felt for years to come.

The recent riots in the U.K. have sparked intense debate about the role of the monarchy in times of national crisis. Many are questioning whether King Charles III should break his silence and address the nation.

This situation has brought attention to the delicate balance between royal tradition and the need for leadership during turbulent times. The riots and instances of looting have left the public divided on how the Royal Family should respond.

Some argue that a message from Buckingham Palace could help foster national unity, while others believe the monarch should maintain political neutrality. It’s clear that the way King Charles handles this situation will shape public perception of the Royal Family and its place relevance in modern British society.

King Charles being briefed on unrest: palace

It’s fair to say that King Charles III has adopted a discreet approach to the ongoing riots in the UK. According to royal sources, the monarch has requested daily updates on the crisis. Despite being on his annual summer holiday in Scotland, sources say the King remains actively engaged in monitoring the situation.

He has held phone meetings with Starmer and police chiefs, expressing encouragement for the response that has, in the words of Buckingham Palace, “countered the aggression and criminality from a few with the compassion and resilience of the many.”

The King's involvement extends to his long-standing work in community cohesion and interfaith relations. Sources indicate that he continues to engage with community leaders privately, maintaining his commitment to fostering understanding among diverse groups.

Despite the escalating situation, King Charles has not made a public statement addressing the riots directly. This silence has drawn criticism from some quarters, with anti-monarchy group Republic labelling it a “cowardly absence.” However, constitutional experts argue that this approach aligns with the traditional role of the monarchy, which typically refrains from commenting on current political events to maintain neutrality.

The King's current stance mirrors that of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, during the 2011 riots in England. She, too, remained quiet during the unrest. This consistency in approach underscores the delicate balance the monarchy must strike between showing concern and avoiding political controversy. Looking ahead, there is speculation that once the situation stabilizes, King Charles or other members of the Royal Family may visit affected communities. This would follow the precedent set after the 2011 riots when Charles, then Prince of Wales, visited Tottenham and other impacted areas to offer support and reassurance.

File photo showing Prince Charles and his wife Camilla seen with some of the children during a visit to The Tottenham Green Leisure Centre in north London on Aug. 17, 2011. Speaking of the unease gripping many neighbourhoods, Charles said it was time to deal with the 'real causes' rather than the 'symptoms' of England's worst civil unrest in decades (AP Photo / Phil Hannaford, The Sun, Pool)

King Charles 'nowhere to be seen'

The King's silence on the riots has drawn criticism from various quarters. Graham Smith, leader of the anti-monarchy group Republic, expressed disappointment, stating, “We're told the monarch is supposed to be a figurehead who unites the nation, yet when the nation is in crisis he's nowhere to be seen.”

This sentiment reflects a growing concern among some members of the public who expect the monarch to play a more visible role during times of national crisis.

On the other hand, supporters of the monarchy have defended the King's approach. They argue that the Royal Family needs time to process events and respond appropriately, as well as trying to remain apolitical. This view aligns with the traditional role of the monarchy, which typically refrains from immediate commentary on political matters.

Sir Anthony Seldon, a historian and author, supports this stance, suggesting that it is more appropriate for the prime minister to handle crisis management while the situation is ongoing.

Royal journalists and commentators, meanwhile, have weighed in on the timing of a potential royal response.

Royal correspondent Sarah Hewson told me this, given the criticism directed toward the King's public silence and his stance on multiculturalism and community inclusion: “As monarch he is a figure of national unity and there was understandably a desire to hear from him at a time of such instability. We know he was being kept abreast of the situation daily and it may be that he was acting on the advice of Downing Street not to intervene at that time and leave it to the politicians," said Hewson.

"When he did break his silence, it was to praise the community spirit that had countered aggression and thank the police and emergency services. I think we can expect visits to riot-hit areas at some point -- once the situation has calmed down and his presence wouldn’t put extra pressure on already stretched police resources. At that point, I would anticipate a more considered, official response from the King about building bridges and societal harmony," she said.

Royal commentator Daisy McAndrew, meanwhile, reflected on how difficult it was for the King to get his response right.

“Whilst it’s obvious that the civil unrest in the U.K. was a moment of jeopardy for the new government and the country at large, what won’t have been so obvious was how difficult it was for the King to fashion his response. To get involved too early with any form of public statement could have been interpreted as unconstitutional political meddling," McAndrew told me.

"To say nothing could look uncaring and aloof. Particularly at a time when he was on a ‘summer break’. The monarchy will have wanted to have taken a path that would be as inoffensive as possible to the majority of people. We’ll see whether they chose the right route.”

In times of social and political upheaval, the monarchy has an opportunity to play a unifying role. King Charles has expressed hope that “shared values of mutual respect and understanding will continue to strengthen and unite the nation.” This approach could involve acknowledging the legitimate grievances of marginalized groups whilst committing to address systemic issues that contribute to social divisions.

The King's emphasis on the “compassion and resilience of the many” countering the “aggression and criminality from a few” demonstrates this approach. There are also conversations to be had about the treatment of British citizens who aren’t white and how they are viewed in the U.K. Considering that most of the citizens of the Commonwealth, that the King is the head of, are not white, how the U.K. looks on the world stage when it comes to its treatment of its non-white citizens is crucial.

Beyond public statements and community engagement, the Royal Family may need to consider addressing the underlying social, economic, and political factors that contribute to unrest. This could involve supporting policy reforms, investing in community development initiatives, and working to address issues such as inequality and lack of economic opportunity. The King's long-standing work in community cohesion and interfaith relations provides a foundation for this approach.

Once the riots subside and some sort of normality returns, an appropriate opportunity may arise for the King to directly show his concern and support for the impacted communities, potentially through visits to affected areas.

Public trust

The monarchy's handling of recent events, meanwhile, comes after a survey earlier this year showed historic lows in support for the monarchy. A National Centre for Social Research survey in April found only 29% of Britons considering the monarchy "very important." This decline reflects a long-term trend, with 45% of respondents indicating that the monarchy should be abolished or is not important. The public's perception has been further affected by controversies such as Prince Andrew's resignation from public life following the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, which has eroded trust in the institution.

As the monarchy adapts to a changing social and political landscape, its role in modern Britain continues to evolve. King Charles III's reign has been marked more by continuity than transformation, with changes in style rather than substance. The King has focused on building bridges at home and abroad, embracing the role of diplomat-in-chief.

However, there are increasing demands for the palace to address issues such as staff diversity and the monarchy's historical role in slavery and imperialism. The institution faces pressure to become more accountable and transparent, particularly regarding Royal spending.

Crisis management

The monarchy's response to recent crises has highlighted the need for improved crisis management strategies. The handling of situations like Prince Andrew's scandal and the Princess of Wales’ health crisis and stepping back from public life has demonstrated the importance of effective public relations. As the institution navigates complex issues, it must learn to better manage public perceptions and maintain confidence. The monarchy's ability to adapt its communication strategies and address societal concerns will be crucial in determining its future relevance and role in British society.

The ongoing riots in the U.K. have brought the role of the monarchy into sharp focus, especially regarding its response to national crises. King Charles III's approach, characterized by private engagement and a lack of public statements, has sparked debate about the monarch's role in fostering unity during turbulent times. This situation has an impact on public trust and highlights the need to strike a balance between royal tradition and meeting the expectations of a modern society. Looking ahead, the monarchy faces challenges to adapt its communication strategies and address societal concerns. The institution's ability to navigate complex issues and maintain relevance in British society will be crucial.

As the situation stabilizes, there may be opportunities for the Royal Family to engage more directly with affected communities, potentially through visits to impacted areas. This approach could help to rebuild trust and demonstrate the monarchy's commitment to addressing the root causes of social unrest.