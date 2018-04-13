Billionaire Dallas Mavericks owner and celebrity investor Mark Cuban said he’s considering running as an independent for the U.S. presidency in 2020 because people are “disappointed” with Donald Trump and “sick” of “ultra-partisan politics.”

In an interview with CTV Your Morning Host Anne-Marie Mediwake, Cuban said that Trump’s management style has been “ready, fire, aim” and “we need to aim before we fire.”

He gave NAFTA negotiations as an example. “It’s ‘let me go out there and say something and then let me see what happens, let’s see what the reaction is,’” Cuban said.

“That’s not what a businessman does,” he added. “What a businessperson does is come in prepared and understand both sides of the argument so that you can negotiate.”

“You don’t get the sense with President Trump that he is fully educated on all the issues,” he added.

Cuban also suggested he would pay more attention to the people in America who need the most help.

He recalled meeting Trump at CNBC when Trump was campaigning and proposing that Trump sit down with small business people and offer them advice, “kind of like” what Cuban does on the show “Shark Tank.”

“He said, ‘Let me just tell you something. Mark Cuban and Donald Trump don’t go to someone else’s house or business and sit there and have dinner or have a meeting,” Cuban recalled.

“For so long, we haven’t paid attention to the people who need help everywhere, whether it’s middle of Kentucky or (the) south side of Chicago,” Cuban went on. “I think we’ve ignored a lot of spots.”

Cuban said the conversation at CNBC occurred “when I still thought (Trump) had a lot of business chops.”

Long before that, Trump and Cuban appeared to be at odds, including in 2013 when Trump wrote on Twitter: “I watched Mark Cuban on Jay Leno last night - what a jerk!.”

After Cuban backed Democrat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, Trump called Cuban “dopey” and “of failed Benefactor fame,” referring to a short-lived 2004 “The Apprentice” copycat hosted by Cuban.

Last February, Trump wrote that he “knows” Cuban “well,” and that “he backed me big-time but I wasn't interested in taking all of his calls.”

“He's not smart enough to run for president!” Trump added.

Cuban, meanwhile, has been critical of Trump’s executive order limiting immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries and Trump’s suggestion that NFL players be fired for taking a knee during the U.S. national anthem in support of civil rights protests.

Cuban told Mediwake that he believes voters chose Trump not for his policies but because he’s “not a politician.”

“I think they want somebody who respects both sides, who creates opportunity for everybody regardless of whether they’re Democrat, Republican, independent or whatever,” Cuban said.

“So I think the opportunity is there,” he added. “It’s just a question of whether or not I want to do it.”

I watched Mark Cuban on Jay Leno last night - what a jerk! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 14, 2013

If dopey Mark Cuban of failed Benefactor fame wants to sit in the front row, perhaps I will put Gennifer Flowers right alongside of him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2016