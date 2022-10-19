Why a small midterm race in Arizona could have big consequences for U.S. democracy
The fight to become Arizona’s next attorney general in November’s midterm elections smashed fundraising records this week. One major reason: the normally backwater contest has potentially big implications for U.S. democracy, election experts said.
Arizona is a kingmaker state in U.S. presidential elections, and under Arizona law the attorney general must witness the certification of the election result, has the power to challenge certifications in the courts if they violate state law, and must approve the rulebook that governs how elections are run.
Former President Donald Trump has endorsed the Republican attorney general candidate Abe Hamadeh and appeared on stage with him. Hamadeh has offered his own endorsement: a full-throated support for Trump's false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him by President Joe Biden.
As a result, a race usually viewed as an electoral afterthought has attracted record amounts of money and attention from Democrats and Republicans.
Democratic nominee Kris Mayes raised US$1.25 million in the third quarter of 2022, bringing her total amount of money received so far during the 2022 election cycle to US$2.2 million, while Hamadeh raised US$740,000 between July and September, bringing his total to nearly US$1.8 million, according to Arizona's office of Secretary of State.
That compares to a total haul of less than US$2 million by both candidates in 2018, then an Arizona record.
The fate of U.S. democracy is not the only reason money is pouring into the race this year. The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to end a women's constitutional right to an abortion triggered donations, and around the country attorney general races are garnering more attention and money generally because of their ability to enforce or block controversial policies.
Trump's backing of Hamadeh is notable because it is unusual for a former president to endorse an attorney general candidate. Amy Klobuchar, a Democratic U.S. senator from Minnesota and a 2020 presidential candidate, meanwhile, appeared at an event with Mayes last month.
Klobuchar told Reuters it was vital to elect officials, including attorney generals, "that are critical frontline protection when it comes to voting and elections."
The importance of the attorney-general race is underscored by polls showing that Republicans Kari Lake, who is running for governor of Arizona, and Mark Finchem, the secretary of state candidate, could win this November. If victorious, they would have control over how votes are counted and certified in a state Biden narrowly won in 2020.
Both have said that Biden's victory was fraudulent and Finchem, who was outside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack by pro-Trump supporters, has said he would not have certified Biden’s win if he had held the office then.
“I think that American democracy runs through the state of Arizona in 2022,” Mayes said in an interview with Reuters.
AG EMPOWERED TO STEP IN
Hamadeh downplayed the role an attorney general has in election certification in a statement to Reuters. Mayes is running a "desperate" campaign "to undermine my commitment to our country and our democratic processes," he said.
But at a July rally attended by Trump, Hamadeh made comments strongly suggesting he viewed the position as pivotal in the election process.
"Arizona right now needs a warrior as attorney general. I will fight to secure our elections so when Donald Trump runs again and wins in 2024 everyone will know it’s legitimate.”
Dozens of Republicans who support Trump's false claims of fraud have been nominated for local and state offices across the country this November, potentially placing them in charge of their state's 2024 presidential elections. This has brought unprecedented attention to down-ballot races in battleground states like Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania.
Lawrence Douglas, an election law expert at Amherst College, said Arizona’s attorney general race has become one of the central contests in the fight against deniers of the 2020 presidential election result. Biden won Arizona by just 12,000 votes.
“What look like these relatively inconsequential races will have enormous consequences in terms of the 2024 presidential election,” Douglas said.
Tammy Patrick, a former federal compliance officer in the Maricopa County Elections Department - Arizona's most populous county - said the attorney general is a vital position if either the governor or secretary of state attempt to certify a result that does not reflect the true vote total.
"If you have office holders who are trying to change the outcome of the election through the certification process, it's incumbent on the attorney general to step in because they have sworn to uphold the laws of Arizona and the United States," Patrick said.
Stefanie Lindquist, a law and political professor at Arizona State University, said the attorney general has the authority to sue to enforce the state's election laws "through civil or criminal actions."
Editing by Ross Colvin and Alistair Bell
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | 1st-degree murder charge approved in slaying of Burnaby RCMP officer
A person suspected of fatally stabbing a Burnaby RCMP officer is being charged with first-degree murder.
'Truly grateful': Zelenskyy thanks Canada for military support, accuses Iran of 'lies' after drone attacks
In a sit-down with CTV News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Canada has been 'acting promptly' to his country's requests for support while condemning Iran for its involvement in supplying Russia with killer drones.
More than 1.5M hair products recalled over detection of cancer-causing chemical
Health Canada has issued a mass recall of hair products due to the detection of the cancer-causing chemical benzene.
TREND LINE | Most Canadians likely to keep wearing a mask on planes and trains, despite loosened travel restrictions: Nanos
Most Canadians say they are likely or somewhat likely to continue wearing a mask while travelling by plane, even after the federal government made face coverings optional, recent survey data from Nanos Research shows.
Police chief said 'Freedom Convoy' would end by first Monday: ex-police board chair
The ex-chair of Ottawa's police board says pressure from the public, city hall and within the police service ultimately led to former chief Peter Sloly's resignation at the height of the 'Freedom Convoy' protest.
Swarm of bees freed on U.S. deputies, officials allege
A Massachusetts woman is facing multiple assault and battery charges for allegedly releasing a swarm of bees on a group of sheriff's deputies, some of them allergic to bee stings, as they tried to serve an eviction notice, authorities said.
Humpback whale freed from ropes in remarkable B.C. video
A humpback whale that was entangled in ropes and buoys has been rescued by members of the Department of Fisheries and Oceans marine mammal response team.
Canada's hotter-than-expected inflation reading sets stage for another rate hike
Canada's latest reading on inflation came in hotter than expected as the cost of groceries continued to climb at the fastest pace in decades, setting the stage for another sizeable interest rate hike next week.
Liberal GST rebate bill passes as government pushes cost-of-living measures
People who receive the GST rebate can expect to see an extra cheque this year that will double the amount of the benefit for the next six months, after the Liberal government's Bill C-30 became law Tuesday.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 1st-degree murder charge approved in slaying of Burnaby RCMP officer
A person has been charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of Burnaby RCMP officer Const. Shaelyn Yang.
-
Canada's hotter-than-expected inflation reading sets stage for another rate hike
Canada's latest reading on inflation came in hotter than expected as the cost of groceries continued to climb at the fastest pace in decades, setting the stage for another sizeable interest rate hike next week.
-
Soaring demand and people stocking up mean cold medication shortages continue
Increased transmission of cold and flu viruses are leaving people scrambling for cough syrup and decongestants. While supply chain issues have been blamed for months, experts who spoke with CTVNews.ca say the reason has as much to do with people stocking up on meds as demand rises.
-
Canada not equipped to handle rising rates of dementia: report
Canada is not prepared to handle rising rates of dementia as its population ages, according to a new study by the national seniors’ advocacy organization CanAge.
-
Humpback whale freed from ropes in remarkable B.C. video
A humpback whale that was entangled in ropes and buoys has been rescued by members of the Department of Fisheries and Oceans marine mammal response team.
-
Flight attendant disappears after landing in Toronto
A flight attendant from Pakistan has been missing for days after arriving in Toronto.
World
-
WHO advises using 1 dose of cholera vaccine due to shortage
The World Health Organization and its partners are recommending that countries temporarily switch to using a single dose of the cholera vaccine instead of two due to a supply shortage as outbreaks of the water-borne disease surge globally.
-
Swarm of bees freed on U.S. deputies, officials allege
A Massachusetts woman is facing multiple assault and battery charges for allegedly releasing a swarm of bees on a group of sheriff's deputies, some of them allergic to bee stings, as they tried to serve an eviction notice, authorities said.
-
Minister departs U.K. gov't in new blow to embattled Liz Truss
British Prime Minister Liz Truss described herself as 'a fighter and not a quitter' Wednesday as she faced down a hostile opposition and fury from her own Conservative Party over her botched economic plan.
-
Trump to be deposed in defamation suit filed by rape accuser
Former U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to answer questions under oath Wednesday in a lawsuit filed by E. Jean Carroll, a magazine columnist who says the Republican raped her in the mid-1990s in a department store dressing room.
-
The Queen was a 'shining example' of female leadership, says Meghan
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has opened up about the loss of Queen Elizabeth II and the 'legacy' she has left behind, describing her husband's grandmother as 'the most shining example' of female leadership.
-
North fires more shells toward inter-Korean sea buffer zone
North Korea fired about 100 more artillery shells toward the sea Wednesday in response to South Korean live-firing drills at border areas as the rivals accuse each other of dialing up tensions on the Korean Peninsula with weapons tests.
Politics
-
Governments weren't always working in tandem during 'Freedom Convoy': Trudeau
Different levels of government involved in trying to bring an end to the mass demonstrations in Ottawa and several border crossings last winter were not always on the same page, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged Wednesday.
-
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre to skip Parliamentary Press Gallery dinner
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has declined an invitation to attend the Parliamentary Press Gallery dinner on Saturday night, an event that was on a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.
-
Liberal GST rebate bill passes as government pushes cost-of-living measures
People who receive the GST rebate can expect to see an extra cheque this year that will double the amount of the benefit for the next six months, after the Liberal government's Bill C-30 became law Tuesday.
Health
-
Soaring demand and people stocking up mean cold medication shortages continue
Increased transmission of cold and flu viruses are leaving people scrambling for cough syrup and decongestants. While supply chain issues have been blamed for months, experts who spoke with CTVNews.ca say the reason has as much to do with people stocking up on meds as demand rises.
-
More than 1.5M hair products recalled over detection of cancer-causing chemical
Health Canada has issued a mass recall of hair products due to the detection of the cancer-causing chemical benzene.
-
Canada not equipped to handle rising rates of dementia: report
Canada is not prepared to handle rising rates of dementia as its population ages, according to a new study by the national seniors’ advocacy organization CanAge.
Sci-Tech
-
Genetic twist: Medieval plague may have shaped our immunity
Our Medieval ancestors left us with a biological legacy: Genes that may have helped them survive the Black Death make us more susceptible to certain diseases today.
-
How to catch the Orionid meteor shower as it peaks Friday
With the Orionid meteor shower expected to peak on Friday, here are some viewing tips for catching a glance at the light show.
-
Are you a mosquito magnet? It could be your smell
A new study finds that some people really are "mosquito magnets" and it probably has to do with the way they smell.
Entertainment
-
N.O.R.E. apologizes to George Floyd's family for Kanye West's comments
N.O.R.E., co-host of 'Drink Champs,' is expressing regret over allowing Kanye West to make controversial comments during the podcast.
-
Matthew Perry describes his battle with addiction in his new memoir
Matthew Perry has written a memoir called 'Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing,' which is set for release on Nov. 1. In it, he tells the story of his life and addictions, saying he's finally in a place to talk about it.
-
Case vs. Paul Haggis joins month of Hollywood 'MeToo' trials
Jurors got their first look Wednesday at a lawsuit that pits Oscar-winning moviemaker Paul Haggis against a publicist who alleges that he raped her, the latest in a lineup of MeToo-era trials involving Hollywood figures this fall.
Business
-
BMW investing US$1.7B in S. Carolina as automaker shifts to EVs
BMW will invest US$1 billion in its sprawling factory near Spartanburg, South Carolina, to start building electric vehicles and an additional US$700 million to build a electric-battery plant nearby.
-
Co-CEO of KaKao chat app steps down over service outage in South Korean
A top executive of South Korea's largest mobile chat app, Kakao, stepped down on Wednesday over a widespread service outage that triggered an outpouring of complaints in a country that is heavily reliant on such technology.
-
Critics call Loblaw price freeze a PR move as grocers face accusations of profiteering
Loblaw's announcement of a price freeze on No Name products is largely a PR tactic, critics say, as Canadians and politicians accuse grocery giants of profiteering.
Lifestyle
-
'A wonderful feeling': 84-year-old Canadian with Alzheimer’s graduates from university
An 84-year-old Canadian who lives with Alzheimer’s Disease has graduated from King's University College in London, Ont. after completing 35 courses over the last four years.
-
New Brunswick figure skaters prove age is just a number with recent medal wins
Two Fredericton figure skaters recently took part in an international competition and, at ages 51 and 65, took home medals.
-
Centi-millionaires: How Canada's ultra-rich rank worldwide
Canada is home to more than 500 people that fit in a category of wealthy individuals dubbed the ‘centi-millionaires,’ says a report by Henley & Partners.
Sports
-
Toronto Raptors set to tip new season off against Cavaliers at Scotiabank Arena
The Toronto Raptors welcome the Cleveland Cavaliers to Scotiabank Arena for their regular-season opener tonight.
-
Super League soccer company gets new CEO to revive plan
The Super League project that aims to revolutionize European soccer has hired a new top executive to steer a revived plan after a failed launch last year.
-
NHL study finds overwhelming majority of its workforce is white, Bettman says data will shape policies
The NHL for the first time has done an internal demographic study of its staff and all 32 teams, and the results show that hockey has a lot of work to do to increase diversity at all levels.
Autos
-
BMW investing US$1.7B in S. Carolina as automaker shifts to EVs
BMW will invest US$1 billion in its sprawling factory near Spartanburg, South Carolina, to start building electric vehicles and an additional US$700 million to build a electric-battery plant nearby.
-
Concussed NASCAR champion Kurt Busch to step away from sport
NASCAR champion Kurt Busch will miss the rest of this season with a concussion and will not compete full-time in 2023.
-
Grandfather arrested after toddler left in returned rental car at Florida airport
A Florida grandfather was arrested after an employee at a Hertz car rental lot in the Daytona Beach International Airport discovered a toddler who was left in the back seat of a returned vehicle for about 45 minutes Monday evening, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.