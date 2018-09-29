

CTVNews.ca Staff





A clothing factory is producing garments with superb stitching thanks to its staff of skilled workers who happen to be blind.

The backbone of the facility in Albany, upstate New York, is mostly made up of a non-sighted crew who do multiple jobs including sewing, stitching and ironing.

The blind community suffers from a 70 per cent unemployment rate, but at the front of the assembly line in Albany sits skilled seamstress Diane Hubbard.

As her nimble fingers work quickly around the needle, Diane can produce up to 100 safety vests a day.

With no sight, Diane is able to feel her way through each stitch.

"When you learn you just get used to it,” she said. "We might do something differently than you. But the fact is we get it done.”

Unafraid of getting her fingers caught in the needle, the only thing helping her is a small piece of adaptive equipment.

Chris Burke, executive director of the North Eastern Association of the Blind, explained how a low-profile fixture right next to the needle on the sewing machine is just enough to allow an individual to line up a zipper.

His mission is to create as many jobs as possible for people who can’t see.

“We change people’s lives every day,“ he said. "When I got here they said, 'Well, blind people can't iron.'"

But nobody told worker Lynette Stevens, who irons neck ties for women's military uniforms made at the factory. And now all the ironing is done by people with no sight.

"It shows the sighted world that the blind are perfectly capable," Stevens said.

Neckties for the Navy, the Army and the Marines are all made on this Albany factory floor.

The sewing machine is more than just a needle and some thread. It's become a tool for mending a community who can see far beyond their challenges.

Hubbard added: “We don't think it’s amazing. It's a job we get paid for.”

The jobs also come with full benefits.