The White House and the public alike appear to be descending into a strange game of Clue following the publication of a New York Times op-ed by an anonymous “senior official in the Trump administration,” which spoke of a “resistance” movement from within aimed at thwarting the president’s worst-laid plans.

Was it Chief of Staff John Kelly penning his grievances in the corner office down the hall from the Oval Office? Maybe it was Trump’s clever White House counselor Kellyanne Conway shaping a new narrative for the American public in a way that only she knows how?

As U.S. President Donald Trump bandies around the word “treason” and calls for the “failing” New York Times to unmask the “GUTLESS anonymous person” as a matter of national security, those in his inner circle are scrambling to deny their involvement.

Both U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have already refuted any speculation pointing the finger at them.

On Thursday morning, Pence’s chief of staff and communications director Jarrod Agen said the vice president puts his name on the op-eds he’s written.

“The @nytimes should be ashamed and so should the person who wrote the false, illogical, and gutless op-ed. Our office is above such amateur acts," he tweeted.

Following a meeting in New Delhi on Thursday, Pompeo told reporters that the provocative op-ed was “not mine” and said that it’s not surprising the newspaper that has “relentlessly attacked” Trump published the piece.

"I come from a place where if you're not in a position to execute the commander's intent, you have a singular option, that is to leave," he said.

As the finger-pointing begins, here is what we know about the possible author so far.

Clues:

Political pundits and internet sleuths alike have scrutinized the writing style, grammar, and vocabulary of the op-ed writer in the hopes of identifying the responsible party.

In fact, some political watchers have said it’s only a matter of time before the author is revealed thanks to forensic linguistics. That’s what happened to Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, whose anonymity was uncovered by stylometry science that analyzed her writing style.

Em dashes

The use of em dashes throughout the piece were pointed to as the possible marker of someone with a professional background in writing by online commenters on social media. However, others were quick to counter that theory and suggest the editors at the newspaper were responsible for the grammatical additions.

Lodestar

As for the wording itself, the use of “lodestar” in the op-ed’s second last paragraph has created a firestorm of accusations targeting the vice president because of his penchant for using the uncommon term.

“We may no longer have Senator McCain. But we will always have his example — a lodestar for restoring honor to public life and our national dialogue,” the anonymous author wrote.

Pence has employed the word “lodestar,” which means a star that leads or guides, on numerous occasions throughout his political career.

Audio producer Dan Bloom even went to great lengths to track down the times the vice president used the word in various speeches and documents in a long Twitter chain. He discovered that Pence has been regularly using lodestar since at least 2001.

The popular theory has even inspired a trending hashtag #lodestar on Twitter, with some users even injecting the word into their profile names.

Despite the connection, many users played the devil’s advocate and observed that someone could have purposefully planted the word in the op-ed knowing that it would draw attention to Pence.

The Washington Post even suggested the piece was a final “act of defiance” by the late Sen. John McCain whose fraught relationship with Trump was well known as was his tendency to use the word lodestar.

National security

The column’s references to Trump’s foreign policy record and his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un along with the comments on Sen. John McCain have led some to believe the administration official must be someone working in national security.

In fact, The Washington Post reported that Trump himself suspects the author works on national security files or in the Justice Department according to two people familiar with his private discussions.

Gender slip up

The New York Times may have let slip one important clue about the writer’s identity when the newspaper tweeted a link to the op-ed.

“In an anonymous Op-Ed, a senior Trump administration official says he and others are working to frustrate the president’s “misguided impulses,” the tweet read.

The use of the “he” pronoun in the tweet appeared to rule out any female administration officials; however, the newspaper later said the message was written in error and by “someone who is not aware of the author’s identity, including the gender.”