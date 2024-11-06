Who will certify Donald Trump's presidential win? Kamala Harris, that's who

Live election results: Trump retakes the White House, defeats Harris by winning key swing states
Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, clearing the 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the presidency.
Donald Trump's presidential win is going to be certified in Congress in January by the candidate he beat, U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris.
Under the Constitution, the vice-president is the head of the Senate, and it's the role of the Senate president to declare the result of a White House election.
That happens Jan. 6.
Under normal circumstances, the vote-tallying procedure performed by the vice-president is a mere formality and it's the final step in the complicated technical process of electing a new administration.
For example, in 2000, after the gruelling 36-day Florida recount battle, Democrat Al Gore conceded the presidency on Dec. 13 to Republican George W. Bush.
Gore, too, was the vice-president, and he certified Bush's win.
"The whole number of the electors appointed to vote for president of the United States is 538," Gore said from the rostrum, going on to read off his own loss to Congress. "George W. Bush of the state of Texas has received for president of the United States 271 votes. Al Gore of the state of Tennessee has received 266 votes."
But this nearly didn't happen four years ago.
Trump refused to accept defeat and sparked a violent insurrection at the Capitol, when then-vice-president Mike Pence was to certify Democrat Joe Biden's win. Trump's supporters chanted "Hang Mike Pence" as they ransacked Capitol offices.
Trump had wanted Pence to "do the right thing" and declare Trump the winner. Trump and his allies spent days in a futile bid trying to convince Pence that the vice-president had the power to reject electors from battleground states that voted for Biden, even though the Constitution makes clear the vice-president's role in the joint session is largely ceremonial, much like a master of ceremonies.
Pence acknowledged that reality in a lengthy statement to Congress. He laid out his conclusion that a vice-president cannot claim "unilateral authority" to reject states' electoral votes. He gaveled in the joint session of Congress on Jan. 7, 2021, to certify for Biden.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and members of his cabinet congratulated Donald Trump Wednesday morning on his second United States presidential election win, amid questions about how the federal government intends to navigate a second term.
In his column for CTVNews.ca, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says Donald Trump's icy relationship with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could aggravate what already promises to be a very difficult situation for Canada, socially, economically and environmentally.
It was a moment that encapsulated one of the biggest challenges facing U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign – which, in the end, proved insurmountable. A country crying out for change got a candidate who, at a crucial moment as more voters were tuning in, decided to soft-pedal the change she knew she represented.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver a speech conceding defeat in the presidential election to Donald Trump at 6 p.m. (2300 GMT) on Wednesday, two sources told Reuters.
