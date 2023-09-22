Who's Bob Menendez? New Jersey's senator charged with corruption has survived politically for years
Sen. Bob Menendez's defence against new federal corruption charges against him, his wife and business associates Friday revealed that he's adopting the same defiant stance he took when he faced federal accusations nearly a decade ago.
A three-term senator who has held office at every level across New Jersey's rough-and-tumble political landscape, Menendez vowed to fight the latest set of charges and questioned the veracity of the indictment.
In almost the same language he used in 2017 after a mistrial on federal corruption charges, he cast the indictment Friday in political terms and vowed to continue his work in the Senate.
"For years, forces behind the scenes have repeatedly attempted to silence my voice and dig my political grave," Menendez said in a statement. It was an echo from six years earlier, when he addressed "those who were digging my political grave" and told them he would not forget who they were.
It's a sign, those who know Menendez said, that he won't be going anywhere without a fight, for now.
"Sen. Menendez is going to have to decide what's best for him and his family. He is a fighter. I've never met anybody that is as tough as he is," Steve Sweeney, the former Democratic Senate president, said in a phone interview. "We all could say, `Leave.' It's not our decision, and it wouldn't be fair to tell someone to leave if they feel they haven't done anything wrong."
Menendez, 69, has survived politically for nearly five decades.
The son of Cuban immigrants and an attorney by training, he was a Union City, New Jersey, school board member at age 20 -- before he graduated from law school -- and went on to become the mayor of the city, where he still has deep roots.
His own biography touts the fact that he wanted to fight corruption early in his political career, testifying against Union City officials and building a reputation as tough. From there, he was elected to the state Assembly, then the state Senate before heading to the U.S. House.
Menendez was appointed to be a U.S. senator in 2006 when the seat opened up after incumbent Jon Corzine became governor. He was elected outright in 2006 and again in 2012 and 2018. He served as chair of the influential Senate Foreign Relations Committee beginning in 2013, but lost that post after the earlier indictment. He regained the position after federal prosecutors did not renew charges in that case, which ended in a mistrial.
The 2018 contest was noteworthy because it came just after the 2017 mistrial and the Republican Party had poured millions into defeating him. He prevailed and hasn't hinted at retirement.
"People have underestimated Bob Menendez continuously throughout his career and have almost always been surprised at the end when he emerges victorious," said Benjamin Dworkin, director of the Rowan Institute for Public Policy & Citizenship.
Menendez, whose wife Nadine also was charged in the Friday indictment, married in 2020. The couple began dating in 2018 and got engaged in 2019 after meeting at an IHOP in Union City, a frequent haunt of Menendez's.
He has two children from a previous relationship, daughter Alicia Menendez, a television news anchor and author, and son Rob Menendez, who was elected to Congress last year. In a statement, Rob Menendez stood by his father, saying he believes in his father's "integrity and values."
In Congress, Menendez has been a vocal advocate for overhauling the immigration system, securing abortion rights and supporting key Biden administration policies, like the 2021 Inflation Reduction Act.
His left-leaning politics make him a good fit for New Jersey, which has over one million more registered Democrats than Republicans, former Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg said, and are a large factor in his staying power. Plus, he's been in public life for decades, people know him and support him, she said.
But she sounded a cautious about his political prospects.
"I think it sounds very serious. I think there are going to be serious decisions made. I think there is a necessity for serious decisions to be made about how the party is going to handle all this," she said.
Messages seeking comment from the governor and party spokespeople were not immediately returned Friday.
The first time Menendez was indicted, authorities said he used his political influence to help a Florida eye doctor who gave him lavish gifts and campaign contributions.
He was accused of pressuring officials to resolve a Medicare billing dispute in favor of his friend Dr. Salomon Melgen, securing visas for the doctor's girlfriends and helping protect a contract the doctor had to provide port-screening equipment to the Dominican Republic. He declared his innocence then and wasn't charged again after a jury deadlocked in 2017.
The new set of charges unveiled Friday allege Menendez took repeated actions to benefit Egypt despite U.S. government concerns over the country's human rights record, including ghost-writing a letter to fellow senators encouraging them to lift a hold on US $300 million in aid to Egypt as well as transmitting non-public information to Egyptian officials about military issues, the indictment says.
He's also accused of trying to derail the criminal case against one of the businessmen advocating to install Philip R. Sellinger to be the U.S. attorney for New Jersey. Menendez believed he could influence Sellinger, prosecutors said, and also tried to use his position of power to meddle in a separate investigation by the New Jersey attorney general's office.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING 'Critical incident' involving RCMP in Coquitlam, B.C. premier says
B.C. Premier David Eby says there has been a "critical incident" in Coquitlam involving the RCMP, but he declined to provide additional details or confirm any injuries or fatalities.
As it happened: Zelenskyy visits Canada, addresses Parliament as PM pledges $650M in Ukraine aid
During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates.
TREND LINE Conservatives extend summer lead over Liberals, NDP sees bump in Nanos ballot tracking
With the fall sitting of Parliament underway, Nanos ballot tracking shows the federal Conservatives continue to hold onto the lead they’ve had all summer while the Liberals remain stalled, and the NDP has managed to gain a bit of steam in third place.
Gold bars, cash-stuffed envelopes: New indictment of Sen. Menendez alleges vast corruption
Sen. Bob Menendez was charged Friday with secretly aiding the authoritarian regime of Egypt and trying to thwart the criminal prosecution of a friend in exchange for gold bars and cash as prosecutors unsealed a corruption indictment that accuses him of using his foreign affairs influence for personal gain.
Premier Doug Ford announces cabinet shuffle hours after third minister resigns in a month
Premier Doug Ford is shuffling his cabinet for the second time in recent weeks after Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton announced Friday he is stepping away from politics to move into the private sector.
A 9/11 defendant is ruled unfit for trial after a medical panel finds torture left him psychotic
A military judge at Guantanamo Bay has ruled one of the 9/11 defendants unfit for trial after a military medical panel found that the man's sustained abuse in CIA custody years earlier has rendered him lastingly psychotic.
Canada Post reviewing use of address data following criticism from privacy watchdog
Canada Post says it is reviewing how it uses data for tailored marketing campaigns after the federal privacy watchdog found the post office was breaking the law by gleaning information from the outsides of envelopes and packages.
Ontario woman issues warning about scam involving fake Service Canada employee that cost her $50K
An Ontario woman is warning others after a fraudster impersonating a Service Canada employee convinced her to empty out $50,000 from her bank account.
Cyber security officials urge 'vigilance' against threats as Zelenskyy visits Canada
As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits Canada, top security officials are re-issuing a call to 'adopt a heightened state of vigilance, and to bolster … awareness of and protection against malicious cyber threats.'
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 'Critical incident' involving RCMP in Coquitlam, B.C. premier says
B.C. Premier David Eby says there has been a "critical incident" in Coquitlam involving the RCMP, but he declined to provide additional details or confirm any injuries or fatalities.
-
Quebec man given 15 months in jail for fomenting hatred against Jews
A Quebec man convicted of promoting hatred against Jews has been sentenced to 15 months in jail and three years of probation.
-
Premier Doug Ford announces cabinet shuffle hours after third minister resigns in a month
Premier Doug Ford is shuffling his cabinet for the second time in recent weeks after Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton announced Friday he is stepping away from politics to move into the private sector.
-
Canada Post reviewing use of address data following criticism from privacy watchdog
Canada Post says it is reviewing how it uses data for tailored marketing campaigns after the federal privacy watchdog found the post office was breaking the law by gleaning information from the outsides of envelopes and packages.
-
Cyber security officials urge 'vigilance' against threats as Zelenskyy visits Canada
As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits Canada, top security officials are re-issuing a call to 'adopt a heightened state of vigilance, and to bolster … awareness of and protection against malicious cyber threats.'
-
As it happened: Zelenskyy visits Canada, addresses Parliament as PM pledges $650M in Ukraine aid
During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates.
World
-
Judge peppers lawyers in prelude to trial of New York's business fraud lawsuit against Trump
A New York judge peppered Donald Trump's lawyers with questions Friday as they tried to persuade the court to throw out a civil lawsuit brought by New York's attorney general accusing the former president and his company of deceiving banks, insurers and others by exaggerating his wealth.
-
Tropical Storm Ophelia forms off the U.S. mid-Atlantic coast, expected to bring heavy rain and wind
Tropical Storm Ophelia formed off the mid-Atlantic coast and was expected to bring heavy rain, storm surge and windy conditions over the weekend, the National Hurricane Center said Friday.
-
Gold bars, cash-stuffed envelopes: New indictment of Sen. Menendez alleges vast corruption
Sen. Bob Menendez was charged Friday with secretly aiding the authoritarian regime of Egypt and trying to thwart the criminal prosecution of a friend in exchange for gold bars and cash as prosecutors unsealed a corruption indictment that accuses him of using his foreign affairs influence for personal gain.
-
Who's Bob Menendez? New Jersey's senator charged with corruption has survived politically for years
Bob Menendez, 69, has survived politically for nearly five decades. The son of Cuban immigrants and an attorney by training, he was a Union City, New Jersey, school board member at age 20 -- before he graduated from law school -- and went on to become the mayor of the city. Here's some of what we know about him.
-
Russia says Armenian separatists surrender arms after Azerbaijan reclaims Nagorno-Karabakh
Ethnic Armenian separatists in Azerbaijan's region of Nagorno-Karabakh surrendered arms Friday to Russian peacekeepers, Russia's Defense Ministry said, two days after Azerbaijan reclaimed control of the breakaway region that has long been at the center of a conflict with neighboring Armenia.
-
Giorgio Napolitano, former Italian president and first ex-Communist in that post, has died at 98
Giorgio Napolitano, the first former Communist to rise to Italy's presidency and the first person to be elected twice to the mostly ceremonial post, died on Friday, the presidential palace said. He was 98.
Politics
-
As it happened: Zelenskyy visits Canada, addresses Parliament as PM pledges $650M in Ukraine aid
During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates.
-
Here's what Canada is pledging in multi-year support for Ukraine, updated trade deal
Canada is making a multi-year commitment to provide steady support to Ukraine, including hundreds of millions of dollars for new armoured vehicles.
-
'Ajuinnata Ukraine': Gov. Gen. Mary Simon inspires Zelenskyy with Inuktitut word
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ended his historic wartime address to Canada's House of Commons with an Inuktitut message of inspiration and reliance that came from the Governor General herself.
Health
-
Toronto woman completes race to end Alzheimer's, surpasses fundraising goal
A Toronto woman has completed 10 triathlons in 10 provinces to raise awareness and money for Alzheimer’s research in honour of her mom and all Canadians affected by the disease.
-
Shimano recalls 760K bike cranksets in Canada, U.S. over crash hazard following injury reports
Cycling company Shimano is recalling some 760,000 bike cranksets in the U.S. and Canada due to a crash hazard that has resulted in several reported injuries.
-
Canada ranked 8th among 11 developed countries in seniors' care
A new study from the C.D. Howe Institute compares seniors’ care in Canada to that of other wealthy nations, providing insights into its relative performance and areas for improvement.
Sci-Tech
-
In a first, RNA is recovered from extinct Tasmanian tiger
Researchers said on Tuesday they have recovered RNA from the desiccated skin and muscle of a Tasmanian tiger stored since 1891 at a museum in Stockholm.
-
New app uses AI to help Calgary medical students practise interacting with patients
A Calgary medical student has developed an app that allows future doctors to work on their diagnostic and communication skills before they set up their practices.
-
Inside the delicate art of maintaining America's aging nuclear weapons
In an ultra-sterile room at a secure factory in Kansas City, U.S. government technicians refurbish the nation's nuclear warheads. The job is exacting: Each warhead has thousands of springs, gears and copper contacts that must work in conjunction to set off a nuclear explosion.
Entertainment
-
Sabato De Sarno makes much anticipated debut at Gucci under the gaze of stars like Julia Roberts
Sabato De Sarno wants people to fall in love with Gucci again, calling his debut collection 'Gucci Ancora,' Italian for 'Gucci Again.'
-
Movie reviews: 'Dumb Money' is a rousing, high-energy, fist-in-the-air crowd pleaser
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'Dumb Money,' 'Expend4bles' and 'Stop Making Sense.'
-
Hero or villain? Rupert Murdoch's exit stirs strong feelings in Britain, where he upended the media
Before he hit America, Rupert Murdoch ripped through Britain's media like a tornado. His newspapers changed the political and cultural weather and swung elections. His satellite television channels upended the staid broadcasting scene.
Business
-
Ramp up in U.S. auto strike expected to affect Canadian parts producers
Autoworkers in the U.S. ramped up their strike Friday in a move that's expected to have knock-on effects for Canadian parts producers.
-
Amazon Prime Video will soon come with ads, or a US$2.99 monthly charge to dodge them
Amazon Prime Video will include advertising during shows and movies starting early next year, joining other streaming services that have added different tiers of subscriptions.
-
Canada-India tensions spell trouble for trade growth, investment: business leaders
The escalating tension between Canada and India is jeopardizing delicate trade and investment relationships that the two sides have been working for years to advance, business leaders said.
Lifestyle
-
Sask. sisters' sanctuary gives ponies and donkeys with special needs a second chance at life
A sanctuary just outside of Estevan is giving some of Saskatchewan’s smallest equines with special needs the opportunity for a forever home.
-
First Bob Ross TV painting, completed in a half an hour, goes on sale for nearly US$10 million
A Minneapolis gallery is asking US$10 million for 'A Walk in the Woods,' the first of more than 400 paintings that Bob Ross produced on-air for his TV series 'The Joy of Painting.'
-
Shimano recalls 760K bike cranksets in Canada, U.S. over crash hazard following injury reports
Cycling company Shimano is recalling some 760,000 bike cranksets in the U.S. and Canada due to a crash hazard that has resulted in several reported injuries.
Sports
-
Canadian Premier League revamps trophy case with new hardware up for grabs
A new trophy, the Canadian Premier League Shield, will be presented to the regular-season winner. And the North Star Cup will replace the North Star Shield, which was previously awarded to the CPL's playoff champion from 2019 to 2022.
-
Maple Leafs excited by 'different elements' brought by Reaves, Domi and Bertuzzi
Ryan Reaves wasn't going to sign just anywhere.
-
South America's 2030 World Cup soccer bid seeks to rise above political tensions in the region
The bid by four South American countries to host soccer's 2030 World Cup will stay intact until next year regardless of political tensions in the region, a top team bid official says.
Autos
-
U.S. autoworkers are expanding their strike to 38 locations in 20 states, targeting Stellantis and GM
The United Auto Workers union expanded its strike against major carmakers Friday, walking out of 38 parts-distribution centres operated by General Motors and Jeep and Ram owner Stellantis in 20 states.
-
Lawyers who sued Tesla board for excess pay want US$10,000 an hour
A legal team that forced Tesla's directors to agree in July to return more than US$700 million in compensation to the automaker for allegedly overpaying themselves are now seeking a huge payday of their own.
-
Jeep maker Stellantis makes a new contract offer as auto workers prepare to expand their strike
General Motors and Stellantis announced fresh layoffs Wednesday that they blamed on damage from the United Auto Workers strike, and the labour standoff grew more tense just two days before the union was expected to call for new walkouts.