Who Prince Harry confides in, including a prominent Canadian, as the Royal Family rift continues

It was the decision that shocked the Royal Family and royal watchers the world over. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the decision in January 2020 to step back as working royals.

Since then, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has been navigating a new chapter in his life. His journey has taken him from the confines of Buckingham Palace to the sunny shores of California, where he now resides with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children. This shift has not only changed his physical location but has also had an impact on his relationships, both personal and public.

As he settles into life in Montecito, Prince Harry continues to honour the memory of his mother, Princess Diana, through his actions and charitable work. His connections to the Spencer family, including Earl Spencer and his aunts -- Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes -- remain extremely important to him. Prince Harry is finding comfort and purpose outside the Royal Family, from his visits to Althorp House to his new life in America, as he balances his past with his present.

Althorp House, the ancestral home of the Spencer family, holds a special place in Prince Harry's heart. This Grade I-listed stately home, where Princess Diana spent her childhood, has become a sanctuary for Harry, offering a connection to his mother's memory and a respite from royal scrutiny.

An aerial view of Althorp, on the Harlestone Road between the villages of Great Brington and Harlestone (Photograph by David Goddard/Getty Images)

Prince Harry's bond with Althorp extends beyond its historical significance. The estate has been a constant in his life, and it has allowed him to maintain close relationships with his Spencer aunts and uncle over the years.

In spring this year, Charles Spencer and Lady Jane Fellowes showed their support for Harry at the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games ceremony in London.

Prince Harry reacts with his aunt, Lady Jane Fellowes and uncle, Charles Spencer, as he and Prince William unveil a statue they commissioned of their mother Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on July 1, 2021 (Dominic Lipinski /Pool Photo via AP)

The Duke's aunts have also been present at significant events in Harry's life, including Archie's christening and the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue in 2021. They were also among the few family members to attend Princess Lilibet's christening in Montecito.

Althorp is not only Princess Diana's childhood home, but also her final resting place. Her grave is located on an island in the middle of Round Oval Lake, inaccessible to the public. For Harry, visits to this spot are deeply emotional. In September 2022, he brought Meghan Markle to Althorp for the first time. Harry described the experience in his memoir, ‘Spare’, recounting how he placed flowers on the grave and spoke to his mother in his mind, seeking guidance and clarity.

During a recent trip to attend the funeral of his uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, Harry reportedly stayed at Althorp House. With security concerns always at the forefront of Prince Harry’s mind when it comes to any trip to the UK, this choice highlights how safe Harry feels there as well as the estate's importance as a place of solace away from the pressures of royal life.

Prince Harry's California circle

Meanwhile, Prince Harry's move to California has led to a whole new circle of friends. The Sussexes have found closeness and community in a tight-knit circle of friends and acquaintances who have welcomed them into their fold.

One of the most significant relationships Harry has developed is with Canadian Grammy-winning record producer David Foster. A year younger than King Charles III, Foster is married to American singer and actress Katharine McPhee. Sources confirm to me reports that he's become somewhat of a father figure to the prince.

Katharine McPhee and David Foster arrive for the David Foster Foundation 30th Anniversary Miracle Gala, in Vancouver, B.C., on October 21, 2017 (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

The musical pair even helped Harry and Meghan find their Canadian rental home on Vancouver Island before they all became neighbours in Montecito, Calif. McPhee has spoken about the special bond between her husband and Harry, describing it to Access Hollywood as "really, really beautiful" and likening it to that of a father and son.

Sources tell me that Foster is a listening ear who is also key in giving Harry advice on his next moves and post-royal life. Foster also has a close bond with Meghan their two children, Lillibet and Archie, and is pleased to be able to be there for Harry and his family.

Royal commentator Daisy McAndrew says this close California relationship, however, could ruffle a few feathers across the pond.

“Whilst no one in the U.K. would begrudge Prince Harry throwing himself into his new life, and making any number of friends, I think many would bridle at the thought of anyone replacing the King as Harry’s ‘father figure’,” says McAndrew. “What I think everyone is hoping (against hope) for is a reconciliation between father and son, for both their goods, and particularly for the relationship between Archie and Lilibet and their grandfather, which seems, sadly, to be non-existent currently.”

Back in Montecito, Harry has cultivated a small but close group of friends. His inner circle is said to include celebrities such as actor and comedian James Corden, actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry, polo player Ignacio 'Nacho' Figueras, and actor (and neighbour) Orlando Bloom. He keeps his circle tight to prioritize the safety of his children in their new California home. Harry and Meghan have found acceptance among their American friends, enjoying a lifestyle that allows for both privacy and social connections.

The couple has also formed close bonds with Meghan's friends, pilates studio owner Heather Dorak and former model and entrepreneur Kelly McKee Zajfen, with whom they enjoy family holidays. They have been spotted on ski trips and celebrating holidays like the Fourth of July together, indicating a sense of normalcy and acceptance in their new social environment.

Relationship with Prince William

Meanwhile, the Duke's relationship with the Royal Family, particularly with his brother Prince William, has grown increasingly strained in recent years. This tension was reportedly palpable during Harry's recent visit to the U.K. for Lord Fellowes' memorial service. Both Harry and William attended the service but, according to The Sun, sat separately and did not engage in conversation before or after the event.

Prince William, second left, and Kate, Princess of Wales, left, and Prince Harry, second right, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk towards people after viewing the floral tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II outside Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England on Sept. 10, 2022 (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Though his ties to the Royal Family remain severed, Prince Harry continues to honour his mother's legacy through his charitable endeavours and personal actions. His commitment to causes close to Diana's heart has become a cornerstone of his public life. The Duke of Sussex remains actively involved with the Diana Award, a charity established in his mother's memory.

In July, he surprised recipients of the award during a virtual ceremony, telling them, "I see her legacy in all of you." He expressed pride in the Diana Award community, which spans multiple generations, and how he sees his mother's legacy in families and young people worldwide. This month, he will be in New York with the Diana Award and some of his other charitable endeavours.

Prince Harry, left, and wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, hold hands as they leave the stage after the prize ceremony for the 2024 Royal Salute Polo Challenge to Benefit Sentebale on April 12, 2024, in Wellington, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Harry also co-founded Sentebale, a charity supporting child victims of extreme poverty and HIV/AIDS in Botswana and Lesotho. The prince explained that this organization is a way to remember his mother, who worked with vulnerable children and people affected by AIDS. Following in Diana's footsteps, Harry has worked with the HALO Trust, urging the world to eliminate landmines by 2025. He has also continued the fight against HIV/AIDS stigma, including taking a public HIV test to normalise testing and inspire others to take control of their sexual health.

As Harry navigates this new chapter, he faces the challenge of balancing his royal roots with his desire for independence. His ongoing ties with trusted former aides and the Spencer family suggest a need to maintain connections to his past, even as he builds a life away from his own Royal Family and the spotlight that comes with it. This transition, while complex, has given Harry the chance to define his own role and find solace in a world beyond the palace walls.