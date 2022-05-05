WHO: Nearly 15M deaths associated with COVID-19
The World Health Organization is estimating that nearly 15 million people were killed either by the coronavirus or by its impact on overwhelmed health systems in the past two years, more than double the official death toll of 6 million. Most of the fatalities were in Southeast Asia, Europe and the Americas.
In a report released on Thursday, the UN agency's chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described the figure as "sobering," saying it should prompt countries to invest more in their capacities to quell future health emergencies.
Scientists tasked by WHO with calculating the actual number of COVID-19 deaths between January 2020 and the end of last year estimated there were between 13.3 million and 16.6 million deaths that were either caused directly by the coronavirus or were somehow attributed to the pandemic's impact on health systems, like people with cancer unable to seek treatment when hospitals were full of COVID patients.
The figures are based on country-reported data and statistical modelling. WHO did not immediately break down the figures to distinguish between direct deaths from COVID-19 and others caused by the pandemic.
"This may seem like just a bean-counting exercise, but having these WHO numbers is so critical to understanding how we should combat future pandemics and continue to respond to this one," said Albert Ko, an infectious diseases specialist at the Yale School of Public Health who was not linked to the WHO research. For example, Ko said, South Korea's decision to invest heavily in public health after it suffered a severe outbreak of MERS allowed it to escape COVID-19 with a per-capita death rate around a 20th of that of the U.S.
Accurate numbers on COVID-19 deaths have been problematic throughout the pandemic, as the figures are only a fraction of the devastation wrought by the virus, largely because of limited testing and differences in how countries count COVID-19 deaths. According to government figures reported to WHO and to a separate count kept by Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 6 million reported coronavirus deaths to date.
Scientists at the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington guessed there were more than 18 million COVID deaths from January 2020 to December 2021 in a recent study published in the journal Lancet, and a team led by Canadian researchers estimated there were more than 3 million uncounted coronavirus deaths in India alone.
Some countries, including India, have disputed WHO's methodology for calculating COVID deaths, resisting the idea that there were many more deaths than officially counted. Earlier this week, the Indian government released new figures showing there were 474,806 more deaths in 2020 compared to the previous year, but did not say how many were tied to the pandemic. India did not release any death estimates for 2021, when the highly infectious delta variant swept through the country, killing many thousands.
Yale's Ko said better figures from WHO might also explain some lingering mysteries about the pandemic, like why Africa appears to have been one of the least affected by the virus, despite its low vaccination rates. "Were the mortality rates so low because we couldn't count the deaths or was there some other factor to explain that?" he said, adding that the crush of deaths in rich countries like Britain and the U.S. proved that resources alone were insufficient to contain a global outbreak.
Dr. Bharat Pankhania, a public health specialist at Britain's University of Exeter, said we may never get close to the true toll of COVID-19, particularly in poor countries.
"When you have a massive outbreak where people are dying in the streets because of a lack of oxygen, bodies were abandoned or people had to be cremated quickly because of cultural beliefs, we end up never knowing just how many people died," he explained.
Although Pankhania said the currently estimated COVID-19 death toll still pales in comparison to the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic -- when experts estimate up to 100 million people died -- he said the fact that so many people died despite the advances of modern medicine, including vaccines, is shameful.
He also warned the cost of COVID-19 could be far more damaging in the long term, given the increasing burden of long COVID.
"With the Spanish flu, there was the flu and then there were some (lung) illnesses people suffered, but that was it," he said. "There was not an enduring immunological condition that we're seeing right now with COVID," he said.
"We do not know the extent to which people with long COVID will have their lives cut short and if they will have repeated infections that will cause them even more problems."
--------
Krutika Pathi in New Delhi contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Some civilians are out, but Ukrainian soldiers in Mariupol steel plant may face a different fate
With the evacuation of some civilians from a steel mill besieged by Russian forces in the port of Mariupol, attention is turning to the fate of hundreds of Ukrainian troops still inside after weeks in the plant's warren of underground tunnels and bunkers.
Conservatives accuse PM Trudeau of uttering expletive in heated House exchange
Conservative members of Parliament are accusing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of cursing during a heated exchange in the House of Commons on Wednesday.
Applying for a passport in Canada? What you need to know
As summer grows closer, Canadians are becoming more and more interested in travelling again — but with reported delays in acquiring or renewing a passport unlikely to end any time soon, here's a refresher on the process of getting a new or renewed passport.
Conservative leadership hopefuls to square off in debate tonight
Five out of the six candidates vying for Tory leadership will appear on stage tonight for a debate before a room of conservative faithful.
A 13-year-old girl in India told the police she had been gang-raped. Then a police officer allegedly raped her
A 13-year-old girl who was allegedly gang-raped by four men in India, was allegedly raped again by a police officer after she tried to seek his help in reporting the initial attack.
What's next in the Roe v. Wade U.S. Supreme Court leak investigation?
Chief Justice John Roberts, in ordering an investigation into an 'egregious breach of trust' in the leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion on abortion, tasked a relatively unknown court official to carry out what could be one of the most high-profile investigations in decades.
Young Yankees fan meets hero Judge a day after viral home run ball moment
Tears of joy started to flow as Derek Rodriguez walked down the steps to field level at Rogers Centre on Wednesday, a day after a clip of the nine-year-old being handed an Aaron Judge home run ball went viral.
Have you had to cancel travel plans over passport delays? We want to hear from you
Have you had to cancel travel plans due to passport processing delays? CTVNews.ca would like to hear from you.
Shopify signs deal to buy logistics company Deliverr for US$2.1 billion
Shopify Inc. announced a deal Thursday to buy logistics company Deliverr Inc. in a deal valued at about US$2.1 billion.
Canada
-
Applying for a passport in Canada? What you need to know
As summer grows closer, Canadians are becoming more and more interested in travelling again — but with reported delays in acquiring or renewing a passport unlikely to end any time soon, here's a refresher on the process of getting a new or renewed passport.
-
More than 700 homes impacted by flood waters in Peguis First Nation
The chief of Peguis First Nation says more than 700 homes have been affected by flooding in the community.
-
Firefighters say recognition of cancer risk is tough battle, especially in Quebec
Each province and territory has its own list of cancers that are presumed to be linked to firefighting because workers' compensation legislation is not federally enacted. Firefighters in certain provinces have it better than others, and some want that to change.
-
Location, cost, safety: The challenges of accessing abortion in B.C.
While the legal right to an abortion in British Columbia isn't in peril, experts say there are persistent problems when it comes to accessing it in the province.
-
Have you had to cancel travel plans over passport delays? We want to hear from you
Have you had to cancel travel plans due to passport processing delays? CTVNews.ca would like to hear from you.
-
DND says review exonerates Canada's mission in Ukraine of training extremists
The Department of National Defence says it has concluded its 2021 review into the findings of a report from George Washington University that alleged Canadian Armed Forces trained Ukrainian soldiers who belong to extremist groups and found itself absolved.
World
-
Queen to miss traditional royal garden party season
Queen Elizabeth II will miss the traditional royal garden party season, where she would normally meet with hundreds of people on the grounds of her residences in London and Edinburgh, palace officials said Thursday.
-
DND says review exonerates Canada's mission in Ukraine of training extremists
The Department of National Defence says it has concluded its 2021 review into the findings of a report from George Washington University that alleged Canadian Armed Forces trained Ukrainian soldiers who belong to extremist groups and found itself absolved.
-
Heavy rain and floods in Afghanistan kill 22, destroy hundreds of homes
Heavy rain and flooding has killed 22 people, destroyed hundreds of homes and damaged crops in Afghanistan, which is already facing a humanitarian crisis, a disaster management official said on Thursday.
-
The AP Interview: Belarus admits Russia's war 'drags on'
Belarus' authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko defended Russia's invasion of Ukraine in an interview Thursday with The Associated Press, but he said he didn't expect the 10-week-old conflict to "drag on this way."
-
Ukraine updates: New gas pipeline reduces dependence on Russia
What's happening in Ukraine on Thursday: A 500-million-euro Lithuanian-Polish natural gas transmission pipeline was inaugurated Thursday, completing another stage of regional independence from Russian energy sources.
-
Mariupol steel mill battle rages as Ukraine repels attacks
Heavy fighting raged Thursday at the besieged steel plant in Mariupol, as Russian forces attempted to finish off the city's last-ditch defenders and complete the capture of the strategically vital port.
Politics
-
Conservatives accuse PM Trudeau of uttering expletive in heated House exchange
Conservative members of Parliament are accusing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of cursing during a heated exchange in the House of Commons on Wednesday.
-
Conservative leadership hopefuls to square off in debate tonight
Five out of the six candidates vying for Tory leadership will appear on stage tonight for a debate before a room of conservative faithful.
-
Liberals promise to protect abortion access in Canada, but aren't clear yet on how
Liberal lawmakers on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border are vowing to defend access to legal abortions, but the issue's divergent and divisive history in each country guarantees they'll go about it in very different ways.
Health
-
Youth eating disorder hospitalizations rise during COVID-19 pandemic: CIHI
New data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information shows a spike in the rate of youth hospitalized for eating disorders during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Oklahoma governor signs Texas-style ban on most abortions
Oklahoma's Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a Texas-style abortion ban on Tuesday that prohibits abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, part of a nationwide push in GOP-led states hopeful that the conservative U.S. Supreme Court will uphold new restrictions.
-
Naomi Judd talked about her depression and worked to help others with it
In announcing their mother Naomi's death Saturday, Ashley and Wynonna Judd wrote that they lost their 'beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness.' It was something that Naomi Judd had been open about.
Sci-Tech
-
Four-astronaut team departs International Space Station on flight back to Earth
The third long-duration team of astronauts launched by SpaceX to the International Space Station (ISS) for NASA safely departed the orbiting outpost early on Thursday to begin their descent back to Earth, capping a six-month science mission.
-
Rare 'Blood Moon' total lunar eclipse to be visible coast to coast in Canada in mid-May
On the night of May 15, a Blood Moon will rise, and it’ll be the longest lunar eclipse that Canadians have been able to see in 15 years.
-
Rocket Lab catches, then drops booster in helicopter capture attempt
Rocket Lab, which aims to launch satellites into space quickly and cheaply, said it just used a helicopter to catch part of a rocket in mid-air. But the rocket was dropped into the ocean shortly after, ending up having to be fished out of the water.
Entertainment
-
First evidence expected to be heard today in sex assault trial of Jacob Hoggard
Jurors are expected to begin hearing evidence today in the sex assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard.
-
Mattea Roach wins 22nd 'Jeopardy!' match; earnings hit US$534K
'Jeopardy!' champion Mattea Roach won her 22nd match Wednesday night.
-
Amber Heard testifies she was assaulted by Johnny Depp
Actor Amber Heard told jurors Wednesday she knew she should leave Johnny Depp the first time he hit her, but she couldn't bring herself to do it.
Business
-
Financial intelligence agency highlights criminal risks of underground banking
Canada's financial intelligence agency is warning that unregistered money-transfer services are ripe for abuse by criminals trying to launder cash and fund terrorist activities.
-
Rising interest rates in U.S. will hinder foreign economies
When the U.S. Federal Reserve raises interest rates — as it did Wednesday — the impact doesn't stop with U.S. homebuyers paying more for mortgages or Main Street business owners facing costlier bank loans. The fallout can be felt beyond America’s borders, hitting shopkeepers in Sri Lanka, farmers in Mozambique and families in poorer countries around the world. The impacts abroad range from higher borrowing costs to depreciating currencies.
-
Canadian shoppers shift to discount stores, No Name brand amid high inflation: Loblaw
Canada's biggest food retailer says people are shopping for groceries more often but buying less and shifting to discount stores as pandemic restrictions loosen and inflation soars.
Lifestyle
-
'She gave me her name': Ontario woman shares how she reconnected with her birth family
Heidi Belair, 59, was born in Toronto and adopted when she was just a few months old. Taking a DNA test recently led her to discover more about her birth parents, and reconnect with two siblings she never knew she had.
-
Young Yankees fan meets hero Judge a day after viral home run ball moment
Tears of joy started to flow as Derek Rodriguez walked down the steps to field level at Rogers Centre on Wednesday, a day after a clip of the nine-year-old being handed an Aaron Judge home run ball went viral.
-
B.C. resident who 'came from very little' celebrating $2M lotto win with family
A B.C. man is millions richer after a recent lotto win and says he plans to spoil his family with his prize.
Sports
-
NHL not considering new playoff format: commissioner Gary Bettman
Commissioner Gary Bettman says the NHL has no plans to change its playoff format, regardless of what other leagues are doing.
-
Murray withdraws before match against Djokovic in Madrid
Andy Murray withdrew from his showdown against Novak Djokovic at the Madrid Open on Thursday because of illness.
-
3 million ticket requests for World Cup final in Qatar
FIFA has received 3 million ticket requests for the World Cup final in Qatar and high demand to attend some of its biggest group-stage games, even as issues linger about the tiny Persian Gulf nation's ability to accommodate fans.
Autos
-
McLaren takes Miami in bid to become North America's team
Bruce McLaren was a Kiwi, born and raised in New Zealand. His eponymous Formula One team and high-technology supercar company are based in England. And yet McLaren very much wants to be North America's official team.
-
Vancouver-area drivers paying near-record prices for gas again
Gas in the Vancouver area is up over the $2-mark again, with some stations charging near-record prices.
-
Electric retooling at Stellantis plants part of $16B auto sector overhaul
Canada and Ontario are jointly investing more than $1 billion to help Stellantis retool its Canadian auto plants to make electric vehicles.