Who is Tetsuya Yamagami? What we know about the man suspected of shooting Shinzo Abe
Who is Tetsuya Yamagami? What we know about the man suspected of shooting Shinzo Abe
Police in Japan have launched a murder investigation into the assassination of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe -- but little is known about the suspect who was arrested at the scene of the fatal shooting on Friday.
Abe, 67, was pronounced dead by doctors at the Nara Medical University Hospital, at 5:03 p.m local time on Friday, just over five hours after being shot while delivering a campaign speech in front of a small crowd on a street.
WHO IS THE SUSPECT?
Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, admitted to shooting Abe, Nara Nishi police said during a news conference on Friday. Yamagami, who is unemployed, told investigators he holds hatred toward a certain group that he thought Abe was linked to.
Police have not named the group.
Yamagami is being investigated as a suspect in a murder case, to which 90 investigators have been assigned, according to police.
WHAT KIND OF GUN WAS FIRED?
The suspect used a homemade gun in the shooting, police said, and images from the scene showed what appeared to be a weapon with two cylindrical metal barrels wrapped in black tape. Authorities later confiscated several handmade pistol-like items from the suspect's apartment.
The weapon was a gun-like item that measured 40 centimetres (about 16 inches) long and 20 centimetres wide, police said.
Yamagami made multiple types of guns with iron pipes that were wrapped in adhesive tape, Japan's public broadcaster NHK reported, citing the police. The police found guns with three, five, and six iron pipes as barrels.
The suspect inserted bullets in the pipe, which he had bought parts for online, police said, according to NHK. Police believe the suspect used the strongest weapon he made in the assassination, NHK added.
HOW HAVE SECURITY FORCES REACTED?
At the time of the shooting, Abe was speaking in support of ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) candidates ahead of Upper House elections on July 10. Despite resigning as Japan's prime minister in 2020 due to health reasons, Abe remained an influential figure in the country's political landscape and continued to campaign for the LDP.
Japan's National Police Agency said it will review security arrangements put in place before Friday's shooting, according to NHK. Security was being handled by Nara prefectural police, which drew up a security plan for the former prime minister while he was in the city.
The agency said several dozen officers and security personnel from the Tokyo Metropolitan police were on duty and had reportedly watched Abe from all sides during his speech, NHK said.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Rogers CEO says service back online for most customers, blames outage on 'network system failure'
Rogers CEO Tony Staffieri said 'pretty close to 100 per cent' of the company's network is back online following widespread outages on Friday, which he attributed to a network failure after a maintenance update.
Half of Canadians say the country is on the 'wrong track' to building unity: Nanos survey
More than twice as many people believe Canada is on the wrong track, as opposed to the right one, when it comes to becoming a more united country, a new survey from Nanos Research shows.
Abe's death raises security questions as Japan mourns
A top police official on Saturday acknowledged possible security lapses that allowed an assassin to fire his gun into former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe while he was addressing a campaign rally, raising questions how could the attacker get so close behind him.
Ottawa apologizes for racism faced by all-Black Canadian unit in First World War
Federal government and Armed Forces officials have formally apologized today for the treatment of Canada's only all-Black unit to serve in the First World War.
Canada to use traditional spelling of 'Turkiye' following UN move
The Canadian government has quietly changed the name of Turkey to the official Turkish spelling Turkiye in all official communications.
Who is Tetsuya Yamagami? What we know about the man suspected of shooting Shinzo Abe
Police in Japan have launched a murder investigation into the assassination of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe -- but little is known about the suspect who was arrested at the scene of the fatal shooting on Friday.
Majority of Canadians have no interest in international summer travel: Nanos survey
A new survey by Nanos Research shows three in five Canadians are not interested in travelling internationally this summer.
'Freedom Convoy' organizers discussed playing 'race card' with Metis heritage
Organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' discussed using their ties to Metis identity to play the 'race card' as part of an overall strategy to control their public image and garner sympathy for their cause, text messages suggest.
Sri Lanka president, PM to resign after tumultuous protests
Sri Lanka's president and prime minister agreed to resign Saturday after the country's most chaotic day in months of political turmoil, with protesters storming both officials' homes and setting fire to one of the buildings in a rage over the nation's severe economic crisis.
Canada
-
Ottawa apologizes for racism faced by all-Black Canadian unit in First World War
Federal government and Armed Forces officials have formally apologized today for the treatment of Canada's only all-Black unit to serve in the First World War.
-
'Freedom Convoy' organizers discussed playing 'race card' with Metis heritage
Organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' discussed using their ties to Metis identity to play the 'race card' as part of an overall strategy to control their public image and garner sympathy for their cause, text messages suggest.
-
Half of Canadians say the country is on the 'wrong track' to building unity: Nanos survey
More than twice as many people believe Canada is on the wrong track, as opposed to the right one, when it comes to becoming a more united country, a new survey from Nanos Research shows.
-
'Uniquely suited': Indigenous priest in charge of liturgy for Pope's visit
When Vatican officials were looking for someone in Canada to act as a liaison for program planning during the Pope's visit later this month. Ideally, the person would have Indigenous heritage, have a connection to the residential school system and speak Italian. This left them with one name: Cristino Bouvette.
-
Rogers CEO says service back online for most customers, blames outage on 'network system failure'
Rogers CEO Tony Staffieri said 'pretty close to 100 per cent' of the company's network is back online following widespread outages on Friday, which he attributed to a network failure after a maintenance update.
-
Majority of Canadians have no interest in international summer travel: Nanos survey
A new survey by Nanos Research shows three in five Canadians are not interested in travelling internationally this summer.
World
-
Who is Tetsuya Yamagami? What we know about the man suspected of shooting Shinzo Abe
Police in Japan have launched a murder investigation into the assassination of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe -- but little is known about the suspect who was arrested at the scene of the fatal shooting on Friday.
-
Sri Lanka president, PM to resign after tumultuous protests
Sri Lanka's president and prime minister agreed to resign Saturday after the country's most chaotic day in months of political turmoil, with protesters storming both officials' homes and setting fire to one of the buildings in a rage over the nation's severe economic crisis.
-
Russia raising 'true hell,' Ukrainian governor says
Russian forces are managing to 'raise true hell' in Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland despite reports claiming they were taking an operational pause, a regional governor said Saturday, while another Ukrainian official urged people in Russian-occupied southern areas to evacuate quickly 'by all possible means' ahead of a Ukrainian counteroffensive.
-
Abe's death raises security questions as Japan mourns
A top police official on Saturday acknowledged possible security lapses that allowed an assassin to fire his gun into former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe while he was addressing a campaign rally, raising questions how could the attacker get so close behind him.
-
Millions of Muslims commemorate Eid al-Adha amid high prices
Millions of Muslims across the globe -- including in countries like Afghanistan, Libya, Egypt, Kenya and Yemen -- were celebrating Eid al-Adha on Saturday, one of the biggest holidays of the Islamic calendar.
-
July 4 parade attack victim remembered for love of family
Friends, neighbours and dignitaries paid their respects Saturday to the family of Eduardo Uvaldo, one of the seven people who were killed in the attack on a July Fourth parade near Chicago.
Politics
-
Brown axed to keep Conservative party 'beyond reproach,' top official tells members
The chair of the Conservatives' leadership election organizing committee says the party 'could not afford the risk' of having a candidate under investigation for breaking federal laws.
-
Ottawa apologizes for racism faced by all-Black Canadian unit in First World War
Federal government and Armed Forces officials have formally apologized today for the treatment of Canada's only all-Black unit to serve in the First World War.
-
'Star power': Federal politicians use Calgary Stampede to lasso support from voters
Regardless of their political stripe, politicians into ride into the city for the Calgary Stampede each year, looking to lasso partisan support in the form of votes.
Health
-
Not a 'uniform experience': Women share their triumphs and concerns with accessing abortion in Canada
While several women reached out to CTVNews.ca to share the ease with which they were able to access abortion services in Canada, experts say availability varies widely depending on a number of factors, such as geography, race and socioeconomic status.
-
Intermittent fasting linked with less severe cases of COVID-19, study finds
Those who have regularly fasted intermittently for decades have a lower chance of being hospitalized or dying from COVID-19 compared to people who do not practice the eating plan, according to a new American study.
-
The next stage in the battle against COVID-19: bivalent vaccines
Several vaccine manufacturers are racing to develop formulas that take into account the more infectious Omicron variant now driving cases, while policymakers are laying the groundwork for another large-scale vaccine blitz.
Sci-Tech
-
Fossils of ancient predators with three eyes shed light on evolution of insects
Research based on a collection of fossils from the Burgess Shale shows a bizarre-looking animal with three eyes that sheds light on the evolution of the brain and head of insects and spiders.
-
Meta offering Facebook desktop version in Inuktitut
Facebook users can now use the desktop version of the social media platform in the Inuit language Inuktitut, Meta has announced.
-
Robots to the rescue: autonomous tech could help first responders enter disaster zones
New robots could help assess the dangers of disaster zones for emergency response teams.
Entertainment
-
Amber Heard asks court to declare a mistrial in Johnny Depp defamation case over issue with juror
Attorneys for Amber Heard have asked the court to declare a mistrial and order a new trial in the defamation case with her ex-husband Johnny Depp.
-
'Sopranos' actor Tony Sirico, 'Paulie Walnuts,' dies at 79
Tony Sirico, who played the impeccably groomed mobster Paulie Walnuts in 'The Sopranos' and brought his tough-guy swagger to films including 'Goodfellas,' died Friday. He was 79.
-
The Weeknd tour stop in Toronto postponed due to outage: Rogers Centre
Thousands of fans were disappointed and dejected on Friday as they arrived at the Rogers Centre to learn the highly anticipated start of The Weeknd's world tour in his Toronto hometown was sidelined thanks to the nationwide Rogers network outage.
Business
-
Rogers CEO says service back online for most customers, blames outage on 'network system failure'
Rogers CEO Tony Staffieri said 'pretty close to 100 per cent' of the company's network is back online following widespread outages on Friday, which he attributed to a network failure after a maintenance update.
-
Suncor CEO and president Mark Little steps down
Suncor Energy Inc. chief executive Mark Little has stepped down as president and chief executive officer and resigned from its board of directors just one day after the company announced its oilsands operations have suffered another workplace fatality.
-
Twitter workers brace for more 'circus' after Elon Musk torpedoes deal
Twitter Inc employees expressed disbelief and exhaustion on Friday after billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said he was terminating a deal to buy the social media company in what could be the start of months of legal wrangling.
Lifestyle
-
Majority of Canadians have no interest in international summer travel: Nanos survey
A new survey by Nanos Research shows three in five Canadians are not interested in travelling internationally this summer.
-
Friday's Lotto Max jackpot claimed by single winning ticket in B.C.
A single winning ticket was drawn for Friday's $30.8 million Lotto Max jackpot.
-
Dumpster discovery continues to transform formerly homeless man's life
Four years after a discovery in a Edmonton dumpster changed his life, Adam Gillan is sober, healthy and running a growing drywall business.
Sports
-
Elena Rybakina wins Wimbledon women's final for 1st Slam
Elena Rybakina beat Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the Wimbledon final on Saturday to become the first tennis player from Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam singles championship.
-
Brewers honour 8-year-old injured in Highland Park shooting
The Milwaukee Brewers placed a ceremonial jersey in their dugout Friday to honour an 8-year-old fan of the team who was wounded during the July Fourth mass shooting in a Chicago suburb.
-
Van Aert wins 8th stage of Tour, Pogacar extends lead
Belgian rider Wout van Aert won the eighth stage of the Tour de France on Saturday in Switzerland and two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar slightly increased his overall lead.
Autos
-
Max Verstappen cruises from pole to win Austrian GP sprint
Max Verstappen was untroubled as he won the sprint race from pole at the Austrian Grand Prix, his effort made easier by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. scrapping each other behind him for one meager point.
-
Gas prices under $2/L at some Metro Vancouver stations for the first time in months
Drivers in some parts of Metro Vancouver were able to fill up this morning for less than $2 per litre for the first time in months.
-
Gasoline prices drop as recession fears rise, refiner margins narrow
Gasoline prices dropped about 12 cents a litre overnight in Ontario and are down across much of Canada after a big dip in the price of crude oil this week that analysts say could be linked to recession fears.