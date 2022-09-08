Who gets The Queen's remaining corgis?
The Queen was a known animal lover, with a long tradition of breeding horses and dogs. At the time of her death, she left behind more than a 100 horses and four dogs.
The young monarch was surrounded by dogs for most of her adolescent life and wanted her own after falling in love with the Royal Family’s first corgi, Dookie, who was adopted in 1933.
Her first dog, Susan, was a corgi gifted by her father, The Duke of York, on her 18th birthday in 1944. She produced 30 offspring, all of whom became a part of The Queen’s family.
"She loves animals, and she absolutely adores dogs. She always has done, they were her first love, and they will be her last," Ingrid Seward, royal biographer, told U.S.-based magazine, Newsweek, before news of the monarch's death was revealed.
The Queen also bred her corgis with dachshunds to create a breed called dorgis. According to the BBC, this was the result of an unplanned rendezvous in the 1970s between one of The Queen’s corgis and Princess Margaret’s dachshund. Both sisters eventually mated the dogs again, leading to 10 more pups being born over the years.
Her corgis even had their own special room in The Queen’s private residences at Buckingham Palace, according to royal author Penny Juror’s book, "All The Queen's Corgis."
In 2015, Monty Roberts, an animal trainer and close associate of The Queen told The Independent that she allegedly didn’t plan to continue breeding her corgis, not wanting to leave any behind after her death. Her last corgi passed away in 2018.
The Queen had two remaining dorgis, but after one of them passed away in 2020, the monarch was left with Susan’s last remaining descendent.
When Prince Philip was in the hospital in 2021, her son Prince Andrew gifted her two new puppies —a dorgie and a corgi. Unfortunately, the corgi didn’t survive and died just weeks later.
The Queen received a new corgi dog in 2022, named Sandy, as a gift for her official 95th birthday from Prince Andrew and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.
Today, along with her children, she is survived by two corgis, one dorgi and an award-winning cocker spaniel.
The Queen’s will and testament will determine who will officially inherit her dogs, but for now, it is assumed they will pass on to her successor, King Charles, who is expected to move to Buckingham Palace.
All dogs are currently still residing under the care of Buckingham Palace’s staff.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What happens now that Queen Elizabeth II has died? Here are the changes Canadians will see
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne. While it's a solemn moment, preparations have been made discreetly behind the scenes for some time in Canada. From how the federal government is expected to respond, to the ceremonial and memorial elements, CTVNews.ca explains what to expect in the coming days.
What to expect over the next 10 days after Queen Elizabeth II's death
The Commonwealth realm's longest serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, has died, launching a period of mourning as well as a series of carefully constructed and detailed plans. CTVNews.ca outlines what is set to happen over the next 10 days.
With The Queen's death, Archie and Lilibet are now prince and princess
The death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday set off a shift in the line of succession to the throne, starting with her oldest son, now King Charles III. Thanks to a rule created by King George in 1917, The Queen’s death also means Archie and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, the children of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, now technically hold the titles and ranks of prince and princess.
Who gets The Queen's remaining corgis?
The Queen was a known animal lover, with a long tradition of breeding horses and dogs. It is unclear what will happen to her remaining four dogs, though it is assumed they will pass on to her successor, King Charles.
'She loved the country': Former Canadian prime ministers remember Queen Elizabeth II
After the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, former Canadian prime ministers are paying their respects and sharing their favourite memories of the monarch.
Here's how Canadians can sign Queen Elizabeth II's official condolence book
An official condolence book is now available online for people to sign in honour of Queen Elizabeth II after her passing.
Read the first full statement from King Charles III following the death of his mother
King Charles III issued his first statement Thursday following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died in Scotland at age 96.
This is the moment when the U.K. found out the Queen had died
At about 6:30 p.m. U.K. time, BBC newsreader Huw Edwards announced on air that The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. A statement was published simultaneously across the Royal Family’s social media accounts.
'Our family is here to forgive': Sask. stabbing victim's brother comforts suspect's widow
During an emotional news conference, a man whose sister was killed in a series of stabbing attacks in Saskatchewan wrapped his arm around the widow of one of the suspects and spoke about forgiveness.
Canada
-
'Our family is here to forgive': Sask. stabbing victim's brother comforts suspect's widow
During an emotional news conference, a man whose sister was killed in a series of stabbing attacks in Saskatchewan wrapped his arm around the widow of one of the suspects and spoke about forgiveness.
-
'He saved my wife': North Edmonton stabbing victim hailed a hero by family
A man who died in an apparently random stabbing in northeast Edmonton on Wednesday is being remembered as a loving uncle and an avid sports fan.
-
What happens now that Queen Elizabeth II has died? Here are the changes Canadians will see
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne. While it's a solemn moment, preparations have been made discreetly behind the scenes for some time in Canada. From how the federal government is expected to respond, to the ceremonial and memorial elements, CTVNews.ca explains what to expect in the coming days.
-
'She loved the country': Former Canadian prime ministers remember Queen Elizabeth II
After the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, former Canadian prime ministers are paying their respects and sharing their favourite memories of the monarch.
-
'She was one of my favourite people': PM Trudeau, other Canadian leaders mourn Queen's death
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other Canadian political figures are mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
-
Here's how Canadians can sign Queen Elizabeth II's official condolence book
An official condolence book is now available online for people to sign in honour of Queen Elizabeth II after her passing.
World
-
'Our beloved Queen is dead': Front pages of British newspapers day after death of Queen Elizabeth II
Here's an early look at how British newspapers plan to commemorate the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday in Scotland at the age of 96.
-
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
-
U.K. politicians unite in tribute to queen as Britain mourns
British politicians across the political spectrum united in sorrow Thursday at the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a passing that brought the country's usually fractious politics to a halt.
-
Who gets The Queen's remaining corgis?
The Queen was a known animal lover, with a long tradition of breeding horses and dogs. It is unclear what will happen to her remaining four dogs, though it is assumed they will pass on to her successor, King Charles.
-
What the scene outside Buckingham Palace looks like
A crowd began gathering outside Buckingham Palace on Thursday as news spread that doctors were concerned about Queen’s Elizabeth II’s health. Here is how the scene looked after news of her death.
-
Here's how Canadians can sign Queen Elizabeth II's official condolence book
An official condolence book is now available online for people to sign in honour of Queen Elizabeth II after her passing.
Politics
-
'She was one of my favourite people': PM Trudeau, other Canadian leaders mourn Queen's death
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other Canadian political figures are mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
-
What happens now that Queen Elizabeth II has died? Here are the changes Canadians will see
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne. While it's a solemn moment, preparations have been made discreetly behind the scenes for some time in Canada. From how the federal government is expected to respond, to the ceremonial and memorial elements, CTVNews.ca explains what to expect in the coming days.
-
Liberals to hike GST rebates, help with rent payments in new affordability plan
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is planning to announce an affordability-focused plan that includes new details about the first phase of a national dental care plan, a top up to a housing benefit for renters, and a doubling of the federal GST rebate, sources confirm to CTV News. While the announcement was scheduled to happen on Thursday, it has been postponed due to Queen Elizabeth II's death.
Health
-
Stress during pregnancy may have a negative emotional impact on babies, study finds
Expectant mothers should try to take stock of their stress and reach out for help to reduce how often their newborn is likely to experience negative emotions, according to a new study.
-
Egypt latest in Mideast to detect 1st case of monkeypox
Egypt's health authorities have detected the country's first case of monkeypox in a 42-year-old man who frequently travels to Europe. Authorities said the man is stable and has been isolated at a special hospital.
-
Nearly 1 in 5 Canadians say they have tested positive for COVID-19: Statistics Canada
Almost one in five Canadians say they tested positive for COVID-19 before April 2022, according to a national survey by Statistics Canada.
Sci-Tech
-
Apple unveils iPhone 14 with satellite SOS, Ultra Watch for outdoors
Apple introduced new iPhone 14 models capable of using satellites to send emergency messages and an adventure-focused Ultra Watch for sports like diving and triathlons.
-
Israel acquires rare ancient papyrus with Hebrew inscription
Israel has acquired a previously unknown ancient papyrus bearing a Hebrew inscription dated to around 2,700 years ago that had long been in possession of a Montana resident, the country's antiquities authority said Wednesday.
-
Stone Age skeleton missing foot may show oldest amputation
The 31,000-year-old skeleton of a young adult found in a cave in Indonesia that is missing its left foot and part of its left leg reveal the oldest known evidence of an amputation, according to a new study.
Entertainment
-
This is the moment when the U.K. found out the Queen had died
At about 6:30 p.m. U.K. time, BBC newsreader Huw Edwards announced on air that The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. A statement was published simultaneously across the Royal Family’s social media accounts.
-
Woman who's kept Elton John's shoe for half a century attends Toronto concert
It's been 51 years since a Toronto woman was given the boot from an Elton John concert, and on Wednesday night, she’ll be seeing the legendary singer again at Rogers Centre.
-
TIFF kicks off with organizers promising a return to Hollywood glamour of years past
The Toronto International Film Festival is rolling out the red carpets for what organizers pledge will be a return to form after two years of pandemic-disrupted events.
Business
-
Lower economic growth necessary to bring inflation down: BoC senior deputy governor
Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers says the journey back to two per cent inflation will take time and a that period of lower economic growth is necessary to bring inflation down.
-
Wisconsin judge rules against Enbridge on Line 5, but stops short of shutdown
A Wisconsin judge has ruled in favour of an Indigenous band in its dispute with Enbridge over Line 5, but stopped short of shutting down the controversial cross-border pipeline.
-
Rent-to-own: What is it and is it right for you?
Amid increasingly high mortgage and interest rates, Canadians struggling to get into the housing market are looking into rent-to-own as an alternative route to homeownership.
Lifestyle
-
'A bit haunting': Vancouver Island divers help locate crashed WWII bomber in Newfoundland
Two divers from Vancouver Island have been exploring parts of the East Coast that very few Canadians will ever see. Divers Maxwel Hohn and Russell Clark, from the Comox Valley, are part of an international team that reached the underwater crash site of a Second World War bomber in Gander Lake, Newfoundland.
-
Here they are: Obamas unveil their White House portraits
Former U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle returned to the White House on Wednesday for the unveiling of official portraits with a modern vibe: him standing expressionless against a white background and her seated on a sofa in the Red Room wearing a formal light blue dress.
-
Lobo the donkey's mayoral campaign has B.C. city buzzing
A B.C. woman who says her community needs a shake-up in this fall's municipal election has launched a mayoral campaign for her donkey Lobo.
Sports
-
Former Royals, Cardinals reliever Mark Littell dies at 69
Former major league reliever Mark Littell, who once won both games of a doubleheader for the St. Louis Cardinals, died at age 69.
-
After 'Clan' outcry, B.C. university unveils new name for varsity teams
Simon Fraser University has announced a new name for its varsity athletics teams, two years after agreeing to drop the former "Clan" moniker in the face of widespread outcry among students.
-
Queen Elizabeth II's sporting fascination was racing: 'I love horses'
It was a classic and comforting sight on the British sporting calendar, Queen Elizabeth II smiling and waving from inside a horse-drawn carriage leading other members of the royal family in a procession along the racetrack at Royal Ascot.
Autos
-
Jeep unveils 1st electric SUVs for North America and Europe
Jeep will start selling two fully electric SUVs in North America and another one in Europe over the next two years.
-
Used car prices in Canada appear to have peaked, but new cars getting more expensive
For over a year and a half, car buyers have faced high prices and a lack of inventory at dealerships thanks to the global microchip shortage. But there are finally signs that prices in the used car market may have peaked.
-
Ontario teacher allegedly caught driving 95 km/h in safety zone on first day of school
An Ontario teacher has been busted for allegedly driving nearly double the speed limit in a safety zone on the first day of school.