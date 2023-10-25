White House throws lavish state dinner for Australia but takes pizazz down a notch in time of war
The White House turned down the pizazz for Wednesday's state dinner, but more than 300 guests from politics, business, government and beyond turned out to celebrate close U.S. ties to ally Australia while striking a measured tone in a time of death and suffering in the Middle East.
The celebrity quotient was lower than usual for the fourth state dinner of President Joe Biden's term, but actor John Leguizamo happily represented Hollywood and guessed that he was invited because of his work helping to elect the president.
As for what legislator he'd most like to be cast as, Leguizamo thought for a minute and declared "Schumer" -- as in Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer -- and joked that he might get a chance to talk it over with the New York Democrat during dinner.
Most women wore gowns in more muted tones for this fall soiree than the eye-popping colours prominent at the state dinner for India earlier this year, Caroline Kennedy, the U.S. ambassador to Australia, stood out in her black lace gown with coloyrful parrots embroidered on the lower half.
Most guests rushed past a group of reporters watching the arrivals, but some lawmakers approached to offer comments about the Israel-Hamas war or the three-week fight among House Republicans to elect a new speaker so Congress could get back to work.
Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said as he arrived that it was "absolutely very much on our minds tonight." He commended the Bidens for scrapping plans for rowdy dance music by the B-52s in favor of instrumental songs from military bands.
"I thought it was a good call," he said.
Rep. Mike McCaul, R-Texas, who heads up the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said the political parties "have to stand together" because of "what's happening in Israel right now."
With the pairing of what Jill Biden described as "comforting" food along with lower-key entertainment, the White House was intent on honouring Prime Minister Anthony Albanese after the president earlier this year scrapped plans to visit Australia at the last minute due to the debt crisis in Washington.
Wednesday's dinner was something of a Biden family affair: Three of the president's granddaughters attended, as did his sister, Valerie. Jill Biden's sister, Bonny Jacobs, also made the guest list.
Jill Biden turned out in a silver blush gown embroidered with leaf motifs by Reem Acra. Albanese's partner Jodie Haydon wore a tulle gown on loan from Paolo Sebastian that featured embroidered native Australian birds and native flora.
The B-52s, an American new wave band with hits like "Love Shack," and "Roam," had originally been lined up to entertain guests after dinner. But Jill Biden said " a few adjustments " to the entertainment were necessary at a time "when so many are facing sorrow and pain."
Even if they lost a gig, the B-52 band members attended the dinner as guests.
On the menu: farro and roasted beet salad, butternut squash soup and sarsaparilla-braised short ribs, with dessert of hazelnut and chocolate mousse cake and creme fraiche ice cream.
The White House said postponing or cancelling Albanese's visit was not an option, casting his overdue engagement with Biden as part of the important diplomatic work that a U.S. president must undertake with allies, even while much of the world's attention is trained on the crisis in the Middle East.
"Nurturing our partnerships and relationships with our allies is critically important, especially in these tumultuous times," the first lady said Tuesday. "Food is comforting, reassuring and healing, and we hope that this dinner provides a little of that as well."
A state visit is the highest diplomatic honour, bestowed only on America's closest allies. Biden also has honoured the leaders of France, South Korea and India with state visits.
Dinner was served in a temporary pavilion on the White House lawn decorated in pastel shades and sparkling floral chandeliers meant to evoke the feel of Australian spring, the current season Down Under, and American autumn. Chiffon-like fabric draped the ceiling and walls, and large cloth flowers were affixed to the light cerulean walls.
Biden offered a toast "for our partnership, our mateship and the future we'll create together" with Australia while Albanese said his country "has no greater friend than the United States of America."
Leguizamo, Schumer and two Biden's granddaughters Finnegan and Maisy were seated at the head table with the president and first lady and Albanese and Haydon.
The first lady continued her practice of collaborating with an outside chef on the menu. She selected Katie Button, chef and co-founder of Curate, an acclaimed restaurant in Asheville, North Carolina, who said the invitation was "an incredible honour and true privilege."
Before dinner, Jill Biden and Haydon toured the National Institutes of Health Clinical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, to see how the National Cancer Institute supports pediatric cancer research, including through collaborations with researchers in Australia.
Albanese's office said that prime minister, during an exchange of gifts at a private dinner on Tuesday, gave Biden a painting by Australian artist Katherine Boland and that Jill Biden was given a silver leaf brooch along with a silk scarf.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Israeli army says ground forces are 'expanding' activities in Gaza, where internet has collapsed
Internet and phone services collapsed in the Gaza Strip under intensified bombardment Friday night, largely cutting off its 2.3 million people from the outside world and each other, as Israel's military said it was "expanding" its ground operations in the besieged territory.
Immigration minister announces new rules to curb international student fraud schemes
Colleges and universities that issue acceptance letters to international students will have to confirm all of them with the federal immigration department as Canada moves to crack down on fraud.
On Day 2 of multistate search for mass killing suspect, Maine residents shelter behind locked doors
Police asked thousands of Maine residents to stay in their homes Friday as heavily armed local and federal law enforcement agents searched for a second day for an Army reservist who they say fatally shot 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar in the worst mass killing in state history.
Doubts raised over Sainte-Marie's past roil First Nations, raise questions on harms
Doubts raised over Buffy Sainte-Marie's First Nations bona fides are roiling the community she claims to be part of.
Report raises questions about Buffy Sainte-Marie's Indigenous claim
CBC says legendary musician and activist Buffy Sainte-Marie's birth certificate, other documents and details from family members contradict her claim that she is Indigenous.
'Everything is on the table' Joly says of potential Azerbaijan sanctions, at Armenian embassy opening
Ottawa opened its first-ever embassy in the distant Republic of Armenia on Wednesday, making history as Canada’s first in the South Caucasus region.
Poilievre pans Trudeau's carbon pricing pivot, Liberals pitch pause as 'great news'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre came out swinging Friday, panning Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for what he characterized as a panicked 'flip-flop' on his carbon pricing policies, as Liberal MPs pitch the pivot as 'great news' for their constituents. 'Justin Trudeau is in total panic mode,' Poilievre said, speaking to reporters in St. John's, Nfld.
'First significant' snowstorm hits parts of Canada, while other areas prepare for record-breaking heat
Snow is expected to hit parts of eastern Canada this weekend while other communities could break a 23-year heat record.
U.S. strikes Iran-linked sites in Syria in retaliation for attacks on U.S. troops
The U.S. military launched airstrikes early Friday on two locations in eastern Syria linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Pentagon said, in retaliation for a slew of drone and missile attacks against U.S. bases and personnel in the region that began early last week.
Canada
-
'First significant' snowstorm hits parts of Canada, while other areas prepare for record-breaking heat
Snow is expected to hit parts of eastern Canada this weekend while other communities could break a 23-year heat record.
-
Police in Jamaica investigating death of Ontario man found with gunshot wounds in Clarendon
Police in Jamaica are investigating the death of an Ajax, Ont. businessman who investigators say was found with fatal gunshot wounds in Clarendon.
-
Fireworks explode on Highway 1 after collision near Hope, B.C.
Pyrotechnics lit up the night sky on Highway 1 near Hope, B.C., Thursday after a semi rear-ended a pickup truck that was towing a trailer carrying a 'large quantity' of fireworks, according to authorities.
-
Smith says Alberta's CPP exit campaign to continue despite questions over key number
Premier Danielle Smith says Alberta will continue its $7.5-million pension-exit advertising and survey campaign, despite acknowledging the key dollar figure is disputed and likely headed to court.
-
Here's how Canada is doing on its $10-a-day child care promise: report
A new report breaks down which cities in Canada are cutting costs for child care and which are lagging behind.
-
Canada doubling carbon price rebate rural top-up, pausing charge on heating oil: Trudeau
The Canadian government is doubling the pollution price rebate rural top-up rate, and implementing a three-year pause to the federal carbon price on deliveries of heating oil in all jurisdictions where the federal fuel charge is in effect, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
World
-
Spain's report on Catholic Church sex abuse estimates victims could number in hundreds of thousands
Spain's first official probe of sex abuse by clergy members or other people connected to the Catholic Church in the country included a survey that indicated that the number of victims could run into hundreds of thousands.
-
About 30 children were taken hostage by Hamas militants. Their families wait in agony
Abigail Edan is just 3 years old, yet when Hamas militants stormed her kibbutz, Kfar Azza, on Oct. 7 and killed her parents, she knew enough to run to a neighbor's for shelter.
-
EU summit turns its eyes away from Ukraine despite a commitment to stay the course with Zelenskyy
It was a good thing Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelenskyy had his videoconference address to the European Union summit pre-slotted for the opening session.
-
Slain Maryland judge remembered as dedicated and even-keeled
Just hours before he was killed last week, a Maryland judge known for being fair and even-keeled calmly explained his ruling in a divorce case following hours of emotional testimony.
-
Robert E. Lee statue that prompted deadly protest in Virginia melted down
A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that was a focal point of a deadly white nationalist protest in 2017 has been melted down and will be repurposed into new works of art.
-
U.S. strikes Iran-linked sites in Syria in retaliation for attacks on U.S. troops
The U.S. military launched airstrikes early Friday on two locations in eastern Syria linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Pentagon said, in retaliation for a slew of drone and missile attacks against U.S. bases and personnel in the region that began early last week.
Politics
-
Poilievre pans Trudeau's carbon pricing pivot, Liberals pitch pause as 'great news'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre came out swinging Friday, panning Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for what he characterized as a panicked 'flip-flop' on his carbon pricing policies, as Liberal MPs pitch the pivot as 'great news' for their constituents. 'Justin Trudeau is in total panic mode,' Poilievre said, speaking to reporters in St. John's, Nfld.
-
'Everything is on the table' Joly says of potential Azerbaijan sanctions, at Armenian embassy opening
Ottawa opened its first-ever embassy in the distant Republic of Armenia on Wednesday, making history as Canada’s first in the South Caucasus region.
-
Immigration minister announces new rules to curb international student fraud schemes
Colleges and universities that issue acceptance letters to international students will have to confirm all of them with the federal immigration department as Canada moves to crack down on fraud.
Health
-
China's chief epidemiologist Wu Zunyou who helped drive the anti-COVID fight dies at age 60
Wu Zunyou, an epidemiologist who helped drive anti-COVID-19 measures in China that suspended access to cities and confined millions to their homes has died on Friday. He was 60.
-
Ontario midwives could soon have more prescribing power
Ontario is planning to expand the list of drugs that midwives can prescribe and administer, including allowing them to prescribe birth control.
-
MAID growth steady as number of practitioners grows before expansion next year: report
Medically assisted deaths jumped in Canada last year as part of a continuing trend since the practice was legalized in 2016 for those with a serious and incurable illness or disability, a federal report says.
Sci-Tech
-
8 billion-year-old radio signal reaches Earth
Astronomers have detected a mysterious blast of radio waves that have taken 8 billion years to reach Earth. The fast radio burst is one of the most distant and energetic ever observed.
-
Twitter takeover: 1 year later, X struggles with misinformation, advertising and usage decline
One year ago, billionaire and new owner Elon Musk walked into Twitter's San Francisco headquarters with a white bathroom sink and a grin, fired its CEO and other top executives and began transforming the social media platform into what is now known as X.
-
These B.C. students are the only Canadians competing in NASA's next rover design challenge
The school year just got a lot more exciting for some bright young students at Princess Margaret Secondary School in Surrey, B.C.
Entertainment
-
Doubts raised over Sainte-Marie's past roil First Nations, raise questions on harms
Doubts raised over Buffy Sainte-Marie's First Nations bona fides are roiling the community she claims to be part of.
-
Report raises questions about Buffy Sainte-Marie's Indigenous claim
CBC says legendary musician and activist Buffy Sainte-Marie's birth certificate, other documents and details from family members contradict her claim that she is Indigenous.
-
From country to pop, 2014 nostalgia to 2023 reality - it's time for Taylor Swift's '1989'
'1989 (Taylor's Version),' out Friday, takes that version of Swift -- then in her mid-20s, living in New York, prepared to take on the world with an arsenal of '80s synth sounds and a new producer named Jack Antonoff -- and includes five unreleased "vault" tracks that deliver more clues about the artist she was then.
Business
-
Abercrombie & Fitch slapped with lawsuit alleging sexual abuse of its male models under former CEO
A former model for Abercrombie & Fitch has sued the fashion retailer, alleging it allowed its former CEO Mike Jeffries to run a sex-trafficking organization during his 22-year tenure.
-
Best Buy recalls nearly 1 million pressure cookers after reports of 17 burn injuries
Best Buy is recalling nearly 1 million pressure cookers and separate inner pots due to a defect that can cause hot foods to spew out, posing burn hazards.
-
Here's what was recalled this week in Canada
Here’s a list of recalled items consumers should watch out for.
Lifestyle
-
Canadians split down the middle on handing out Halloween candy: survey
Forty-eight per cent of the 1,521 adults who completed the online Leger survey said they would be handing out candy, while 46 per cent said they would opt out and six per cent were undecided.
-
Why this American couple swapped California for Spain
After a number of failed IVF rounds, health issues and the death of their beloved dog, U.S. couple Jason Luban and Selena Medlen were in need of a change of scenery.
-
Two strangers moved into an apartment in Prague. Then they fell in love
Marcus and Mandy look back at their time there very fondly. Marcus marvels at the “small, tiny events” that lead them to cross paths, live in that apartment together and fall in love.
Sports
-
Canadian boxer Tammara Thibeault claims Pan American Games gold
Canadian boxer Tammara Thibeault accomplished her two missions at the Pan American Games.
-
SENATORS
SENATORS Senators centre Shane Pinto suspended for 41 games by NHL
Ottawa Senators free agent centre Shane Pinto has been suspended 41 games for activities related to sports wagering.
-
Keshav Maharaj leads South Africa to a one-wicket win over Pakistan at the Cricket World Cup
Keshav Maharaj led South Africa to a one-wicket win over Pakistan on Friday at the Cricket World Cup.
Autos
-
General Motors and Stellantis in talks with United Auto Workers to reach deals that mirror Ford's
General Motors and Jeep maker Stellantis are meeting with United Auto Workers bargainers Thursday to see if they can reach a contract agreement that mirrors a deal signed with crosstown rival Ford.
-
Autoworkers reach a deal with Ford, a breakthrough toward ending strikes against Detroit automakers
The United Auto Workers union said Wednesday it has reached a tentative contract agreement with Ford that could be a breakthrough toward ending the nearly six-week-old strikes against Detroit automakers.
-
B.C. aiming for 100% zero-emission vehicle sales 5 years earlier than planned
The B.C. government is moving up its target date for the transition to zero-emission vehicles.