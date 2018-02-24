White House shelves tentative plan for Mexican leader visit
Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto, attends a conference, at the OECD headquarters, in Paris, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. Pena Nieto has drawn scorn on the internet after making a grade-school grammar mistake that his office corrected in an official transcript of his remarks. (AP Photo / Thibault Camus)
Darlene Superville, The Associated Press
Published Saturday, February 24, 2018 11:15PM EST
WASHINGTON -- The White House says tentative plans for U.S. President Donald Trump to host his Mexican counterpart in Washington have been put on hold.
A White House official says Trump and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto agreed that now is not the right time for Pena Nieto's first visit since Trump took office. The official isn't authorized to discuss internal deliberations by name and insists on anonymity.
The Washington Post cited U.S. and Mexican officials in reporting late Saturday that the plan was shelved last week after a testy telephone call between the leaders ended in an impasse over the wall Trump wants built on the U.S.-Mexico border.
Trump promised the wall during the campaign and pledged that Mexico will pay for it. Mexico says it will not pay.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- NRA faces corporate backlash, boycotts after latest school shooting
- Student detained after explosion at Florida high school
- White House shelves tentative plan for Mexican leader visit
- Report: Bad maintenance led to Hawaii helicopter crash that killed Canadian
- Death toll in bombing of Syrian suburb surpasses 500