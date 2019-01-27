White House says Trump OK with second shutdown if no deal on border
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, January 27, 2019 10:44AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 27, 2019 11:54AM EST
WASHINGTON -- Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney says U.S. President Donald Trump is prepared for another government shutdown if Congress won't work with him to secure the southern border.
Mulvaney says Trump doesn't want to see federal agencies closed again and doesn't want to declare a national emergency either. But he says Trump is prepared to do either.
He says Trump agreed to reopen the government for three weeks to give Democrats a chance to negotiate. Mulvaney says some Democrats agree with Trump's plan to better secure the border, but said they couldn't work with the White House as long as there was a partial government shutdown.
Mulvaney spoke Sunday on CBS' "Face the Nation" and "Fox News Sunday."
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Collapse at Peruvian hotel kills 15 amid wedding celebration
- Puppy recovering after being discovered with ears cut off
- Brazil dam collapse: Risk of second breach brings halt to search for survivors
- World pays tribute to Holocaust victims as memories of genocide fade
- Why some U.S. teachers invite political extremists into their classrooms